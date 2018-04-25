Growth Opportunities in the South Africa Carbon Composites Market, 2023 - Aerospace/Defense, Transportation, Sporting Goods and Marine

The future of the South Africa carbon composites market looks good with opportunities in aerospace/defense, transportation, and other industries.

The end product market such as fuselage components, helicopter rotor blade, car & bike wheels, fuel tanks made with carbon composites in South Africa is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2023.

In this South Africa carbon composites market, aerospace/defense, transportation, sporting goods, and marine are the major end use industries.

The report forecasts that aerospace/defense is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. The aerospace/defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing export of composite components in advanced aircraft designs.

Carbon fiber market includes both forms of material which are consumed directly as well as intermediate materials. Prepreg and fabric are the leading forms of carbon fiber intermediate materials. In terms of material, carbon fiber prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment due to its growing application area in aerospace/defense.

In South Africa, small tow carbon fiber holds the major share by volume and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: South Africa Carbon Composites End Product Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: South Africa Carbon Composites End Product Market by Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace/Defense

3.3.2: Transportation

3.3.3: Others

3.4: South Africa Carbon Composites Material Market

3.5: South Africa Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

3.5.1: Aerospace/Defense

3.5.2: Transportation

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Carbon Fiber Fabric Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Aerospace/Defense

3.6.2: Transportation

3.6.3: Others

3.7: South Africa Carbon Fiber Market

3.8: South Africa Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the South Africa Carbon Composites End Product Market by Industry

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the South Africa Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market by End Use Industry

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the South Africa Carbon Fiber Fabric Market by End Use Industry

5.2: Strategic Initiatives for South Africa Carbon Composites Market



6. Value Chain and Customer Analysis

6.1: Value Chain Analysis

6.2: Customer Analysis

6.2.1: Aerosud Holdings (Pty) Limited

6.2.2: Denel Aerostructures

6.2.3: AAT Composites (Pty) Limited

6.2.4: Blackstone TEK

6.2.5: Custom Works Composites Engineering

6.2.6: TLT MechCal (Pty) Limited

6.2.7: Southern Spars

6.2.8: Aeroservices (Pty) Limited



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toray Industries Inc.

7.2: Gurit

7.3: SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG

7.4: TenCate Advanced Composites

7.5: Hexcel Corporation

7.6: SGL Carbon Group

7.7: Teijin Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xtw3rx/growth?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-the-south-africa-carbon-composites-market-2023---aerospacedefense-transportation-sporting-goods-and-marine-300636458.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

