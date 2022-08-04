Growth Opportunities in the VR and AR-MR Market: Expanding Metaverse Economy Catalyzes a New Realm of Revenue Streams - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the VR and AR-MR Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global virtual and augmented-mixed reality (VR and AR-MR) technologies as a part of the broader extended reality (XR) technology. XR is an umbrella term referring to the spectrum of experiences and technologies that immerse users or augment the real world through audio, visual, and haptic cues. XR is at the heart of the futuristic digital transformation to offer immersive and assisted experiences through a 3D virtual environment.



The foundations of the VR and AR-MR market have been visibly solidifying over the last two to three years, with big companies investing billions of dollars to enable VR and AR-MR growth. Tech providers wanting to reap the benefits of VR and AR-MR opportunities need to react quickly to what is expected to be the future iteration of the Internet and content.



The study forecasts revenues of the total global VR and AR-MR market and provides individual forecasts by type of XR technology, usage, and hardware versus software revenues. Categorized by the type of XR technology, the study forecasts the VR market separately from the AR and MR markets. AR and MR technologies have been grouped together in this research as "AR-MR" since both experiences merge elements of real and virtual worlds as opposed to offering a fully simulated or user-immersed VR experience.



The study forecasts the total VR and AR-MR market and the individual VR and AR-MR markets by personal and commercial use cases. Commercial use cases include both vertical use cases and the enterprise or corporate office segments. This study also provides a comparative revenue forecast for VR and AR-MR hardware-related endpoints and VR and AR-MR software services.

Hardware VR and AR-MR revenues are composed of manufacturer-level sales of endpoints (for example, headsets, glasses, and related accessories) to service providers, distributors, retailers, resellers, and other distribution channels, as well as direct sales to personal or commercial customers.

Heads-up displays have not been included in the count. Software VR and AR-MR revenues are composed of finished and commercialized content revenue offerings sold by various types of companies (for example, software developers, platform companies, content creators, etc.) for personal and commercial usage, including gaming, entertainment, tourism, training, manufacturing, real estate, retail and advertising, healthcare, education, automotive, military and defense, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Virtual and Augmented-mixed Reality (VR and AR-MR) Industries

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - VR and AR-MR

Revenue Forecast - VR

Revenue Forecast - AR-MR

Revenue Forecast by XR Technology Type - VR and AR-MR

Revenue Forecast by Usage Type - VR and AR-MR

Revenue Forecast by Usage Type - VR

Revenue Forecast by Usage Type - AR-MR

Revenue Forecast by Hardware Versus Software - VR and AR-MR

Revenue Forecast by Hardware Versus Software - VR

Revenue Forecast by Hardware Versus Software - AR-MR

Percent Revenue by Region - VR and AR-MR

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Participants in the XR Landscape

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Metaverse Economy Catalyzes a New Realm of Revenue Streams

Growth Opportunity 2: 5G Implementations Enable VR and AR-MR Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: Component Improvements Accelerate the Entire Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 4: M&E Remains the Major Growth Catalyst for the VR and AR-MR Industry

Growth Opportunity 5: Industrial and Manufacturing Segments Gradually but Steadily Adopting VR and AR-MR Technologies

Growth Opportunity 6: VR and AR-MR Technologies Offer New Ways for Retailers to Engage with Shoppers

Growth Opportunity 7: XR Extends Treatment and Activity Options in Health and Wellness

Growth Opportunity 8: Education and Training Boost VR and AR-MR Demand

Growth Opportunity 9: XR can Amplify Site-specific or Remote Travel and Tourism

Growth Opportunity 10: New VR and AR-MR Cloud Meetings and Event Experiences to Help the Workforce of the Future

4. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkmck7

