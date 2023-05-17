Growth Opportunities in Wearables, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and 5G Communication: Featuring Chiplet Interconnects, Stroke Detection Wearables, Energy-Efficient ICs & More

17 May, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Wearables, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and 5G Communication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine focuses on innovations related to hardware modules for space shuttles, flexible batteries for wearables, chiplet interconnects, stroke detection wearables, wearable rings for glucose monitoring, energy-efficient ICs, a processor for quantum computing, efficient FPGAs and DRAM, quantum computing hardware, power supply architecture for ICs, AI processors, GaN HEMT, and RF for 5G communication.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables.
Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Microelectronics
- Space Hardware Module Enables Development of Scalable Space Shuttles
- Gravitics' Value Proposition
- Gravitics - Investor Dashboard
- Flexible Battery System for Wrist Wearables to Improve Charge Capacity
- LiBEST's Value Proposition
- LiBEST - Investor Dashboard
- Chiplet Interconnect Aids in Seamless Chiplet Architecture and Generates High Processing Capability
- Eliyan's Value Proposition
- Eliyan - Investor Dashboard
- Stroke Detecting Wearable Finds Potential Future Application in Detection of Neurological Disorder
- Zeit Medical's Value Proposition
- Zeit Medical - Investor Dashboard
- Wearable Ring for Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring
- Movano's Value Proposition
- Movano Health - Investor Dashboard
- Energy-efficient and Compact Power Conversion Integrated Circuits (ICs)
- Power Integrations' Value Proposition
- Power Integrations - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Processor for Quantum Computing Applications
- IBM's Value Proposition
- IBM - Investor Dashboard
- Efficient Field-programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) for Safe Driving Systems
- Lattice Semiconductor's Value Proposition
- Lattice Semiconductor - Investor Dashboard
- Efficient Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) for PCs, Servers, and Workstations
- Samsung Electronics' Value Proposition
- Samsung Electronics - Investor Dashboard
- Quantum Computing Hardware for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications
- OQC's Value Proposition
- OQC - Investor Dashboard
- Power Supply Architecture for Integrated Circuits (ICs) in Industrial Applications
- ROHM's Value Proposition
- ROHM - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processors for Data Centers
- Intel and Habana - Value Proposition
- Intel and Habana - Investor Dashboard
- GaN HEMT for 5G Applications
- Sumitomo's Value Proposition
- Sumitomo - Investor Dashboard
- Glass-based RF Components for 5G Communication
- 3DGS's Value Proposition
- 3DGS - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
2. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3DGS
- Eliyan
- Gravitics
- IBM
- Habana (Intel)
- Lattice Semiconductor
- LiBEST
- Movano Health
- OQC
- Power Integrations
- ROHM
- Samsung Electronics
- Sumitomo
- Zeit Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wrffg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article