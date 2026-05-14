Growth Protocol Named 2026 Innovation Showcase Finalist by MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The Enterprise Reasoning Platform was selected among 10 early-stage companies shaping the future of enterprise AI.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Protocol today announced it has been named a 2026 Innovation Showcase Finalist by the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, selected from hundreds of applicants as one of ten early-stage companies delivering innovation for enterprise IT. Growth Protocol will showcase its Enterprise Reasoning Platform at the annual Symposium on May 19, 2026, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

Finalists were selected by a panel of investors, entrepreneurs, and MIT faculty based on their ability to deliver currently available solutions that combine measurable value and innovation for enterprise IT.

Enterprise Decisions Have a New Operating System

The enterprise AI bill is in the tens of billions. The return is hard to find. The reason is not capability. It's the architecture. Large language models optimize for plausible answers, not correct ones. Every answer is shaped by probability, not policy. They lack the explainability and auditability that enterprise decisions require.

Growth Protocol was built to close that gap. Its neuro-symbolic AI engine combines neural networks with symbolic logic, making every recommendation explainable, auditable, and governed. And unlike stateless AI tools that start from zero with every query, Growth Protocol's decision memory captures outcomes and the reasoning behind them, building institutional knowledge that compounds over time.

The platform sits above existing business application systems (ERP, CRM, SCM), integrating internal and external data with zero copy, applying structured reasoning and business context, and generating recommendations that are traceable, repeatable, and defensible under governance review. Deployed across Fortune 500 companies in insurance, industrials, and consumer health.

"Being selected by the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is a meaningful validation of what we've been building. Enterprise AI has a trust problem, not a model problem. Decisions need to be explainable, auditable, and defensible at the board level. That is the category Growth Protocol is defining: the Enterprise Reasoning Platform."

— Miro Dimitrov, CEO, Growth Protocol

Building the Enterprise Reasoning Category

The MIT selection follows a series of milestones that have established Growth Protocol as a defining company in the enterprise reasoning category. In March 2026, Growth Protocol announced an expanded collaboration with Databricks, enabling enterprises to leverage its neuro-symbolic AI engine directly within Databricks environments via a lightweight SDK, applying auditable decision workflows to govern data without replication or data movement. The company has also expanded its strategic alliance with EY into the UK, Ireland, and Europe West, bringing the Enterprise Reasoning Platform to European enterprises navigating the EU AI Act's requirements for explainable and auditable AI.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives. Now in its 23rd year, the Symposium brings together more than 375 senior IT decision makers, leaders, and innovators from around the world to discuss the future of technology-driven business. The 2026 theme is "Human-AI Synergy: Redefining Leadership for a Transformative Future." The Symposium is organized by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information, visit mitcio.com.

About Growth Protocol

Growth Protocol is the Enterprise Reasoning Platform: a neuro-symbolic AI engine that turns data into explainable, auditable, governed business decisions. Built on a hybrid architecture that combines neural networks with symbolic logic, the platform delivers decision recommendations that are traceable, repeatable, and defensible, with decision memory that compounds accuracy over time. Deployed across Fortune 500 companies in insurance, industrials, and consumer health. Strategic alliance with EY. World Economic Forum partner. NVIDIA Inception Member. Databricks data partner. Headquartered in New York.

Media Contact:

Corinne Rivera

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Protocol