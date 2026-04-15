GrowthLoop Launches Composable AI Decisioning Platform to Help Marketers Discover and Leverage What Actually Drives Better Customer Outcomes

Warehouse-native solution moves marketers beyond correlation to real-time, outcome-driven decisioning

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Composable AI Decisioning, a data cloud-native platform that helps marketers understand not just what customers do, but why—and act on those insights at scale. The platform empowers marketers to move beyond assumption-driven marketing actions to more strategic, data-driven, and personalized campaigns.

Composable AI Decisioning learns which marketing decisions actually improve key outcomes like revenue or lifetime value, then uses that knowledge to automatically optimize campaign execution.

For years, marketers have aimed to deliver "the right message to the right person at the right time." In practice, most marketing decisions are still based on historical data, without understanding why certain actions drive results.

Composable AI Decisioning is designed to remove the guesswork from marketing. The platform learns which marketing decisions actually improve key outcomes like revenue or lifetime value, then uses that knowledge to automatically optimize campaign execution. Unlike traditional AI decisioning tools that rely on correlative data, black-box models, or disconnected systems, Composable AI Decisioning is built on causal measurement, runs directly on the data cloud, and compounds learning over time, without copying data or locking teams into specific channels.

"Most marketing AI today is sophisticated pattern-matching on historical data — it can tell you what happened, but not why. That's not decisioning, that's reporting with a better interface," said Tamem Iftikhar, Co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "Composable AI Decisioning gives marketers genuine causal intelligence: the ability to understand what actually drives outcomes and improve every decision over time. This is where the entire industry is headed, and we're delivering it today, natively on the data cloud."

Moving from Correlation to Causation in Marketing

As AI-driven decisioning becomes more prevalent in marketing, it's exposing a fundamental limitation: most systems are built on correlation, identifying patterns in past behavior without determining how those actions impacted consumer behavior. This limits marketers' ability to make confident, forward-looking decisions.

To overcome this challenge, many marketers have turned to experimentation to better understand what strategies drive outcomes. But experimentation alone hasn't fixed the inherent problem. In a proprietary study publishing next month, GrowthLoop found that 58% of marketers across the U.S. and Canada spend significant time experimenting, yet only 20% report meaningful impact. These insights highlight that most teams still struggle to apply key learnings from experimentation across campaigns and channels.

Composable AI Decisioning closes this gap by combining experimentation, measurement, and execution into a single platform. Running natively on cloud data platforms such as BigQuery (Google Cloud's AI-ready data platform) and Snowflake, it operates on a complete, real-time view of customer data and business metrics. As a result, marketers can understand which actions actually drive results and why, enabling decisions based on causation, not correlation.

"As AI moves from generating discrete insights to driving real-time decisioning, the quality, completeness, and usability of the underlying data become even more critical," said Tarun Rathnam, Global Director, AI and Cloud for Marketers at Google Cloud. "GrowthLoop's Composable AI Decisioning leverages Google's data and AI capabilities to unify media, customer, and business datasets directly in the warehouse. This real-time foundation allows models to move beyond correlation toward true causal optimization, helping enterprises scale AI-driven marketing that drives verifiable, compounding growth."

Enabling Data-Informed, Outcome-Driven Decisions

Composable AI Decisioning operates as a closed-loop system with three core capabilities:

Decisioning Node in Universal Journeys : Within marketer-defined customer journeys, the platform automatically allocates customers across channels, offers, and tactics, adjusting in real time toward options that drive stronger results.

Within marketer-defined customer journeys, the platform automatically allocates customers across channels, offers, and tactics, adjusting in real time toward options that drive stronger results. Always-On Lift Measurement: The system continuously measures incremental impact, even after campaigns scale, removing the traditional tradeoff between learning and performance.

The system continuously measures incremental impact, even after campaigns scale, removing the traditional tradeoff between learning and performance. Agentic Context Graph: Each customer interaction contributes to a growing body of causal knowledge, helping improve future decisions over time rather than resetting with each new campaign.

Together, these capabilities enable a shift from segment-based campaigns to adaptive, highly-personalized experiences. Instead of relying on past behavior alone, marketing teams can respond to real-time context and tailor campaigns designed to guide customers to specific outcomes.

"AI decisioning is the next battleground for marketers, but success will come down to the data behind it," said Erin Foxworthy, Global Head of Marketers & Agencies, Snowflake. "The challenge is no longer gaining access to AI, it's whether that AI is operating on complete, governed, real-time customer context. When that foundation is in place, teams can move from reactive optimization to intelligent decisioning that is more transparent, more actionable, and better aligned to real business outcomes."

GrowthLoop will showcase Composable AI Decisioning at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas from April 22 - 24, booth #2611, where attendees can experience live demonstrations and discuss the platform with the team. For more information, visit go.GrowthLoop.com/decisioning.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with the best ROI for enterprise. Founded and led by former Google executives, GrowthLoop helps innovative companies transform how they market and drive business impact. The GrowthLoop agentic, composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. With Growth Agents trained to optimize your marketing cycle, customer data is translated into precise audiences, activated across real-time journeys, with performance measured and improved through always-on analysis — with zero data movement. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Albertsons, and Ford rely on GrowthLoop to bring their AI strategy to life, grow faster with every experiment, personalize every customer touchpoint, and drive rapidly compounding results.

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SOURCE GrowthLoop