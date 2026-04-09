GrowthLoop Names Co-Founders Anthony Rotio and Tameem Iftikhar as Co-CEOs

Leadership Structure Returns to Co-Founder-Led Model to Pair World-Class Product with Global Distribution; Chris O'Neill to Continue on Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop, a leader in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, today announced the appointment of co-founders Anthony Rotio and Tameem Iftikhar as Co-Chief Executive Officers. With landmark partnerships with Fortune 500 customers like Costco, Albertsons, and Ford, GrowthLoop is accelerating its distribution across enterprise companies. Rotio, who most recently led the company's marketing and partnerships organizations, will be scaling the distribution of GrowthLoop's agentic, composable CDP for lifecycle marketing and retail media networks. Iftikhar, who has served as Chief Product and Technology Officer, will be driving AI innovation across GrowthLoop's platform and internal teams. Chris O'Neill will continue on the board of directors, having led the company through its AI transformation and the launch of the Compound Marketing Engine category GrowthLoop now leads.

GrowthLoop Co-CEOs Anthony Rotio and Tameem Iftikhar

The co-CEO structure is a return to GrowthLoop's founding leadership model. The company was originally led by co-CEOs David Joosten and Christopher Sell alongside Rotio and Iftikhar in the founding team. Following the January 2026 strategic investment from TJC, L.P. earmarked to rapidly scale distribution, the board determined that reuniting two of GrowthLoop's co-founders at the top—one focused on commercial reach, the other on product and AI—is the right structure to continue acceleration.

A computer scientist by training, Rotio has been the architect of GrowthLoop's partnership ecosystem and AI-first product strategy, building the co-sell relationships with Google Cloud and Snowflake that have driven the company's rapid growth. "We built GrowthLoop to be the definitive platform for enterprise marketing on the data cloud—our customers and the market are telling us we got it right," said Rotio. "Our win rates are at an all-time high. The opportunity now is to put this technology in front of every enterprise marketer in the world." Before joining GrowthLoop, Rotio led the Owned Retail business unit at Anheuser Busch InBev and served as Marketing Director, bringing firsthand experience scaling data-driven commerce programs.

Iftikhar built GrowthLoop's product and engineering organization from the ground up, including the first composable CDP and the new AI Studio, the company's first AI-native product. He has been central to every major technical milestone in the platform's evolution. "GrowthLoop is the most advanced agentic AI platform in our category, and we're just getting started," said Iftikhar. "As Anthony opens new channels and partnerships, my job is to innovate with a focus on causally driving outcomes with AI. The best distribution strategy in the world only works if the technology behind it is undeniable." Prior to GrowthLoop, Iftikhar had co-founded RukSack and Divebox and helped build the VPN network at SurfEasy (acquired by Symantec).

Joosten, Co-Founder and newly-appointed as Executive Chairman, expressed confidence in the new structure. "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished under Chris O'Neill's leadership. GrowthLoop continues to lead its category, and I'm also excited to return to the co-founder co-CEO model because the next phase demands it," said Joosten. "Anthony and Tameem are complementary in exactly the right way: Anthony has turned our most ambitious bets into market wins, and Tameem builds the enterprise-grade technology that makes us world-class. Together, they're unstoppable."

Chris O'Neill, who led GrowthLoop through its AI transformation, reflected on what the team accomplished together. "When I joined, the mandate was to build an AI-native product that could define a category and earn the trust of the world's leading enterprises. We did that, launching the Compound Marketing Engine, closing landmark Fortune 500 partnerships, and building the strongest pipeline in company history. GrowthLoop is now the leading agentic marketing platform in its category. The mandate now is to scale what we built. Anthony and Tameem are the right team to do exactly that."

Brad Wilford, Partner at TJC, emphasized the strategic rationale behind the leadership change. "GrowthLoop has the leading product in retail media and first-party data activation. Our recent strategic investment into GrowthLoop is underwritten by a simple thesis: pair that product advantage with world-class distribution, and you get an outsized outcome. With Tameem driving the product roadmap and Anthony driving commercial expansion, this leadership team is built to execute exactly that."

Under Rotio and Iftikhar's leadership, GrowthLoop will accelerate its go-to-market expansion while deepening its product and AI capabilities across vertical solutions for commerce media and retail.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud. The GrowthLoop agentic, composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Google, and NASCAR rely on GrowthLoop to grow faster with agentic AI, drive measurable campaign results, and maximize marketing ROI. GrowthLoop is a momentum leader on G2 for enterprise ROI and was named the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Data & Analytics. For more information, visit www.GrowthLoop.com.

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SOURCE GrowthLoop