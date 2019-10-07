Grubhub And McDonald's Celebrate Partnership With Exclusive Deals In New York & Tri-State Area

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's USA announced expanded delivery availability with Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, across New York and the Tri-state area. Following the partnership announcement last month, customers can now order McDelivery from approximately 500 McDonald's locations on Grubhub and the company's New York brand, Seamless.

"At McDonald's, we are committed to finding innovative ways to best serve our customers, whether that be in-restaurant or in the comfort of their homes. Through this partnership with Grubhub, we are thrilled to create more options for them to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items via McDelivery," said Katie Hunt-Rotolo, McDonald's Owner/Operator and President of the New York Tri-state Owner/Operators Association. "We're pleased to see the excitement our customers have shown for McDelivery being available on Grubhub and Seamless across New York and the Tri-state area, and we're proud to offer them new levels of choice and convenience."

To celebrate the launch, Grubhub and McDonald's will partner together to give customers exclusive delivery deals and experiences. For the rest of the year, the two brands will join forces to help turn usually-gloomy Mondays into happy ones with McDelivery, one McNugget® at a time. This afternoon, customers can tune into @Grubhub 's Twitter for a chance to receive $5 off their next McDelivery®. On each Monday throughout the rest of the year, Grubhub and McDonald's will continue bringing happiness to the start of the week with $5 off for the first 1,000 diners who redeem the promotion (details will be posted every Monday on the Grubhub Twitter account). Additionally, starting today for a limited time, Grubhub and Seamless customers can also take advantage of a $0 delivery fee on their orders.* Whether it's a classic Egg McMuffin for breakfast in bed or a spread of McNuggets for the office, customers can order in - whatever the occasion - without the delivery fee.

"Giving our diners the best restaurant options and more of their favorites is a top priority, and adding McDonald's to that list is an exciting moment," said Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise at Grubhub. "In less than 60 days, we've been able to integrate, pilot, and launch our availability to millions throughout New York and other markets, making the dream of McDelivery even more of a reality."

McDelivery will be available on Grubhub and Seamless across the state of New York and the Tri-state area starting October 7. To place a McDelivery order, visit Grubhub or Seamless for more details. To stay up-to-date on trends and restaurants nearby, check out the Grubhub Blog or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

* Terms and conditions apply at https://lp.grubhub.com/legal/mcds-fd/

