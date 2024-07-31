Grubhub Celebrates Moms Who Just Delivered by Sponsoring their First Meal Post-Delivery

After nine months of "nos" and intense cravings for some of their favorite foods, Grubhub's Special Delivery is making sure mom's post-delivery meal is exactly how she's been dreaming of it

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub is sponsoring the first meal for moms who just delivered, with the launch of Special Delivery. Diets are restricted a lot during pregnancy, leaving moms heavily craving their post-delivery meal. Who better to help them quell those cravings than Grubhub? And not just during any month, during peak baby delivery month in the U.S. Beginning today through the end of August, new and expectant moms can visit GrubhubSpecialDelivery.com every Wednesday at noon ET to claim $20 towards the highly anticipated meal they've been dreaming of, while supplies last and applicable on orders of $20+.*

The baby checklist takes on a whole new meaning as nearly 75 percent of expectant moms consider their first postpartum meal as part of their birth plan! That's according to a recent Grubhub survey revealing that moms know exactly what they plan to eat after giving birth. Whether it's their favorite deli sandwich, loaded sushi rolls, soft cheese they've been avoiding, or even a bottle of bubbly, after nine months of "nos," Grubhub will be there to deliver right when mom can finally say, "yes!" Further insights point to food being a pivotal part of mom's pregnancy:

Indulging in cravings before comfort: When asked what they're most looking forward to postpartum, over half (51%) of surveyed moms answered that they are most looking forward to eating foods that were restricted during pregnancy. That's more than double the number of moms yearning to sleep on their stomachs or see their own two feet again!

Munchies over monikers: Nearly half (46%) of expectant moms know exactly what they want to eat post-delivery within the first two trimesters. For those already in the third trimester, more moms knew what they wanted to eat for their first post-delivery meal before they had even decided on their child's name! Priorities, right?

Daydreams of the deli: A sushi platter or elegant cheese board? Nope. There's nothing like cold cuts to get moms salivating. Deli meats are the most-wanted dish during pregnancy—nearly a third (31%) of moms have it at the top of their post-delivery wishlist.

Delivering joy from their favorite spots: Expectant moms are more than twice as likely (61%) to prefer a delivery from their favorite restaurant after giving birth over a home-cooked meal or hospital food.

Food never fails: More than a third (40%) of current moms would have preferred receiving a week's worth of food or grocery deliveries as a post-delivery gift from their friends, more than diapers or baby onesies/clothing!

"We were so inspired by all the new moms sharing their post-delivery meals on social. The anticipation, excitement, and intense cravings are unmistakable," said Christopher Krautler, Director of Grubhub Consumer Communications. "Grubhub is all about delivering joy during life's biggest moments – and with Special Delivery, we're making sure the meal they crave after giving birth is exactly what they've been dreaming of."

Celebrating Moms Through Special Delivery, and Beyond

Why stop at one Special Delivery? Grubhub knows the first year after birth is a whirlwind of hectic, yet beautiful chaos and wants to continue delivering joy. To support new moms through the sleepless nights and precious moments, Grubhub is also giving a free year of Grubhub+ to moms who receive a Special Delivery promo —offering $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, 5% credit back on pickup orders, exclusive offers, and more.** Talk about easy diapers and baby wipes re-ups!

Special Delivery is a part of Grubhub's ongoing efforts to deliver memorable offerings to customers nationwide, making moments more joyful through food. The offer is available in all locations across the U.S. where Grubhub operates, while supplies last. To learn more and claim your Special Delivery, visit GrubhubSpecialDelivery.com or follow Grubhub on X, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

Grubhub surveyed 1,000 current and expectant U.S. mothers via Dynata from May 21st through June 5th, 2024, with a margin of error of +/- 3%.

