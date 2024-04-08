On April 11, fans can become part of the Fallout universe with an exclusive dining experience that is high on spice and level zero radioactivity

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub is bringing the highly-anticipated Prime Video series premiere of Fallout to life with the limited-edition Nuka-Blast Burger Meal. Featuring a one-of-a-kind collector's delivery box, the meal includes iconic staples from the show's post-apocalyptic universe. Fans in select areas of New York City and Los Angeles can order the Fallout-inspired meal beginning Thursday, April 11 from the Nuka-World Café, available exclusively on Grubhub.

Grubhub Debuts the Nuka-Blast Burger Meal to Celebrate the Series Premiere of Fallout on Prime Video

Delivering Exclusive Experiences with "Tune In & Takeout"

The Nuka-Blast Burger Meal comes complete with the Nuka-Blast Burger, a side of fries and the iconic Nuka-Cola Victory SPECIAL RELEASE from Jones Soda. Inspired by the Nuka-World theme park before the Great War, Grubhub's take on the meal will help consumers experience the show in real-life while satisfying their hottest cravings.

The burger gets its distinctive heat from ingredients such as Calabrian chilis, fire-roasted jalapeño peppers, cayenne spices, and a specially crafted spicy dipping sauce made with ghost chili peppers. Fries are there as the perfect pairing to help handle the spice.

Nuka-Cola Victory SPECIAL RELEASE peach mango soda is the ultimate thirst-quenching flavor for any Fallout fanatic.

"The exclusive Nuka-Blast Burger Meal is just one of the ways we are excited to expand our ongoing Grubhub relationship. Fallout has a robust history of notable recipes and fan-favorite food items from the franchise, and we feel that Grubhub and Prime Video are bringing this innovative offer to life in an explosive way!" stated Greg Coleman, Head of Integrated Marketing, Amazon MGM Studios.

The Nuka-Blast Burger Meal is part of Prime Video and Grubhub's ongoing "Tune In & Takeout" series.

"Tune In & Takeout" helps people decide what to eat while watching their favorite shows and movies on Prime Video through Grubhub food pairings and promos.

Since 2022, Grubhub has delivered exclusive experiences for its growing list of subscribers, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Candy Cane Lane and Shotgun Wedding.

"The launch of the limited-edition Nuka-Blast Burger Meal is just one example of how we are continually providing one-of-a-kind experiences for our customers," stated Marnie Kain, Vice President of Brand at Grubhub. "Through our 'Tune In & Takeout' partnership, in collaboration with Amazon Prime and Prime Video, we deliver even more relevance, value and out-of-this-world experiences to both Grubhub and Prime members, which is what Grubhub is all about."

How to Order the Nuka-Blast Burger Meal

The Nuka-Blast Burger Meal will be sold for $12 (before taxes, tips and fees) and available for delivery via Grubhub on April 11 until supplies last. Orders are limited to select areas in New York City and Los Angeles. With a limited quantity of meals available, orders are restricted to one per customer. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience and entertainment, all in one single membership. Members in the U.S. can sign up for a Grubhub+ trial membership, free for one year, by visiting amazon.com/grubhub. In addition to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, Grubhub+ members get access to member-only perks and rewards from thousands of participating restaurants across the country, additional fees apply. For more Grubhub+ details and terms see here.

About Fallout

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time from acclaimed developer Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins. Fallout will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

