Grubhub Brings Grocery to its Marketplace with Mercato Partnership

Mercato's inventory of nearly 1,000 independent grocery partners will be available on the Grubhub Marketplace

CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub and Mercato , an online marketplace for independent grocery stores, have partnered to bring Mercato's inventory of more than 950 merchants across the country to the Grubhub Marketplace. Customers can order from hundreds of locations today, with all merchants becoming available over the next few weeks. With this first-ever third-party delivery partnership for Mercato, Grubhub is expanding its Marketplace selection, and providing even greater value for its customers by now offering grocery, convenience and alcohol merchants. Mercato's merchants can grow their business and e-commerce footprint with access to Grubhub's millions of customers through this partnership, demonstrating the companies' shared commitment to uplifting small businesses.

Mercato's merchant partners span 38 states and over 320 cities, including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Boston. Local favorites include Citarella, Kol Tuv Kosher Foods, Boston Public Market, and Eataly. Merchants pick and pack individual orders that are then picked up by customers or delivered by Grubhub's fleet of drivers. Customers can choose from a diverse selection of merchants depending on their needs, including delis, seafood and produce markets, bakeries, butcher shops, natural foods stores, and more.

"Grubhub started as a marketplace for independent restaurants, so it's only fitting that as we expand into the grocery space it's first with a partner that works with independent grocers," said Craig Whitmer, vice president of new verticals at Grubhub. "By joining forces with local grocers, we're not just delivering for our customers, but we're delivering for small businesses to help grow their online presence. Our customers can now get more of what they need on Grubhub while Mercato's merchants gain access and increased visibility among our customers."

"This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for Mercato merchants to reach new customers and grow their business through Grubhub's extensive customer base," said Bobby Brannigan, CEO and founder of Mercato. "We've developed a purposefully-built inventory management and order fulfillment platform for local grocers, seamlessly integrating with over 87 point-of-sale systems, thereby enabling merchants to effectively manage online orders. This collaboration will stimulate increased demand for our merchants, empowering them to capitalize on the efficient system we have developed to operate a profitable eCommerce business."

"We're thrilled to offer our wide selection of gourmet products, fresh produce, premium seafood and meats to even more customers through Mercato's collaboration with Grubhub," explained Pina Doria Soares, owner and controller of Grace's Marketplace, an iconic neighborhood gourmet grocer on the Upper East Side. "We're essentially expanding our online reach and increasing online sales without having to set up additional integrations, manage multiple platforms, or incur additional fees."

"Small businesses are the fabric of our communities and the backbone of our economy. In today's e-commerce landscape, it's more important than ever for small businesses to have opportunities to grow through digital channels," said Tom Sullivan, vice president of small business policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "We are thrilled that Grubhub and Mercato are building on their longstanding commitment to supporting small businesses and providing an innovative platform for merchants to connect with more customers, grow their businesses, and fuel our economy."

To order, customers will select the grocery button within the Grubhub app and on web where all available merchants will populate. All of Mercato's merchant supply will be available on Grubhub+ , Grubhub's loyalty program that provides customers access to unlimited $0 delivery on eligible orders.

For independent grocery stores interested in participating in this opportunity, please visit www.mercato.com/merchant .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 355,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Mercato

Mercato is an eCommerce and local delivery platform that provides thousands of independently owned grocery stores across the country with the tools and technologies they need to stay competitive in the marketplace. Mercato was founded by Bobby Brannigan, the son of a neighborhood grocer in Brooklyn, who saw his father needed to modernize his inventory and delivery systems to stay in business and better serve his shoppers. For more information, visit Mercato.com .

*$0 delivery fees on orders that meet the applicable minimum order subtotal. Additional fees may apply and vary on orders.

