Grubhub Helps Restaurants Grow Foot Traffic with Claim's Diner Acquisition Technology

The addition of Claim expands Grubhub's merchant toolkit with new guest marketing and retention offerings, enabling restaurants to attract and retain customers through personalized promotions and loyalty incentives

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub's parent company, Wonder, today announced the acquisition of Claim, a restaurant rewards app. Claim allows consumers to sign up for exclusive cash-back rewards from local restaurants that can be redeemed for dine-in or pick-up orders. Restaurants partner with Claim to create tailored promotions for these highly engaged consumers, boost foot traffic, and track performance insights through the Claim dashboard. Through this acquisition, more restaurants from Grubhub's merchant network can benefit from Claim's powerful guest acquisition and retention tools, while Grubhub's diners can enjoy more savings and get paid to eat out.

Unlike traditional rewards programs, Claim requires no action from diners or merchants – qualifying transactions made in-person are automatically recognized at the point of payment without any codes or scanning. This seamless experience differentiates Claim from other delivery platforms' promotions and makes discovering new restaurants more rewarding for diners.

Under Grubhub, Claim will enable restaurants of all sizes, from national brands with thousands of locations to small, locally owned businesses, to connect with high-intent diners through personalized rewards. This approach reduces customer acquisition costs, drives repeat visits, and increases lifetime value, without adding operational complexity.

For diners, Claim makes discovering new favorites effortless. By analyzing ordering behavior, Claim connects diners with restaurants they're most likely to love — and rewards them with automatic cash back along the way. Claim currently partners with beloved brands such as Joe & the Juice, Just Salad, Blank Street, Bluestone Lane, Wonder, and more.

"We're committed to helping our restaurant partners build thriving businesses – both on and beyond our platform," said Howard Migdal, CEO of Grubhub. "Claim's innovative rewards technology introduces a powerful new way for our restaurant partners to engage in-person diners and builds on Grubhub's robust existing suite of marketing tools. With Grubhub and Claim together under one roof, we can scale Claim's data-driven tools to our more than 415,000 merchants and help our nearly 20 million diners save more money at the restaurants they love."

"Restaurants bring our communities together, and they deserve an effortless way to find great customers," said Sam Obletz, co-founder and CEO of Claim. "By combining a delightful rewards experience and powerful machine learning models, we match restaurants with their next regulars. Claim is a game-changer for these businesses, and joining Grubhub marks an exciting new chapter as we scale to reach millions more diners and thousands of restaurants."

Claim will be available immediately to Grubhub merchants and diners in New York City, with a nationwide rollout planned for later in 2026. In the coming months, Grubhub will focus on creating a seamless experience across both apps, making it easy for Claim and Grubhub diners to connect and enjoy personalized rewards.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Claim

Claim is a restaurant rewards app reinventing the way consumers discover restaurants. Claim's weekly cash-back "Drops" drive diners to find their new favorite places and become regulars. By combining the power of first-party data with social, real-world interactions, Claim helps merchants win and retain the next generation of great customers. For more information, visit claim.co or email [email protected].

SOURCE Grubhub