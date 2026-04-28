Grubhub Warns: "Gold Diggers" Are Coming for Your Deals During Gold Days of Grubhub+

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/grubhub/9390752-en-gold-days-of-grubhub-member-appreciation-event

Watch Your Back: Gold Diggers Are Out in New Campaign

To kick off the moment, Grubhub is debuting a new campaign, "Gold Digging Season ," created by Anomaly. The work taps into a simple but relatable truth: when you have something great, especially something that feels VIP, like Grubhub+, people notice.

"Grubhub+ has always been about providing our members with that 'VIP' feeling — where the best deals and exclusive perks aren't just a one-off, but a permanent fixture at the table," said Launika Raykar, Vice President of Loyalty, Partnerships and Marketing at Grubhub. "With 'Gold Digging Season,' we wanted to lean into the playful reality that when you're sitting on $5 million in exclusive deals during our annual savings event, people are going to want in on it. This campaign is a fun way to show that a Grubhub+ membership is the ultimate social currency; its value is so good that you might actually have to defend your food delivery from your neighbors."

The campaign follows Gary, an unsuspecting Grubhub+ member who isn't just ordering takeout — he has access to a VIP-like membership packed with the best deals, ultimate savings, and exclusive perks that elevate the entire food delivery experience. It's the kind of value that stands out and doesn't go unnoticed. As Gary goes about his day, he quickly becomes the center of attention, attracting a wave of conveniently curious and "just in the area" neighbors, transforming his surroundings into a neighborhood full of "gold diggers," all trying to get in on what he has: his gold.

The campaign will run across TV, digital video, audio, and social, serving as both a warning and an invitation. Now's the time to join Grubhub+.

Live the Gold Life for 99¢ a Month

Through May 31, new members can unlock Grubhub+ for 90% off at just 99¢ per month for six months, gaining immediate access to the full suite of savings and perks. The Grubhub+ membership comes loaded with year-round benefits built to make every order better, including***:

$0 delivery fees on restaurant orders

5% Grubhub credit back on restaurant pickup orders

Lower service fees

Discounted priority delivery

$0 delivery on groceries powered by Instacart. Service fees apply.

Benefits apply to eligible orders only. To start saving, simply visit www.grubhub.com/plus to sign up and get access.

Deals Worth Defending: What's on the Menu

Throughout May, Gold Days will roll out fresh waves of exclusive deals each week — ranging from fan favorite freebies to BOGO staples across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.

Week 1, May 1 – May 10: Guard Your Goods

The kickoff week brings the kind of lineup that turns heads, and invites side-eyes from roommates.

Starts May 1:

Pizza Hut®: BOGO Personal Pan Pizza ® with $25+ order

BOGO Personal Pan Pizza with $25+ order

KFC: Free 3PC Tender Combo with $20+ order

Free 3PC Tender Combo with $20+ order Starts May 4:

Wingstop: Free 10 pc Wings with $25+ order

Free 10 pc Wings with $25+ order

Taco Bell®: Free Crunchwrap Supreme® with $20+ order

Week 2, May 11 – May 17: Mid-Month Gold Rush

Word is out. When the deals hit this hard, everyone wants in on your gold.

McDonald's®: Free 10pc McNuggets ® with $15+ order

Free 10pc McNuggets with $15+ order Chipotle: Free Entrée (any item) with $20+ order

Free Entrée (any item) with $20+ order Dunkin': Free Iced Drink with $15+ order

Free Iced Drink with $15+ order Wonder: Up to 40% off at Wonder restaurant orders

Week 3, May 18 – May 24: The Deals Keep Coming

You've got the perks, the savings, and the spotlight, now everyone's trying to celebrate with you.

Starbucks®: $10 off $20+ order

$10 off $20+ order Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO Wings with $20+ order

BOGO Wings with $20+ order Wendy's®: Free Baconator ® with $20+ order

Free Baconator with $20+ order Jack in the Box®: BOGO 50% off Build Your Own Munchie Meal with $15+ order

Week 4, May 25 – May 31: Fire Up the Savings, Fire Down the Grill This Memorial Day

You're hosting like a VIP, and suddenly, everyone's angling for an invite (and a bite).

Popeyes: Free Chicken Sandwich (classic or spicy) with $15+ order

Free Chicken Sandwich (classic or spicy) with $15+ order Burger King®: BOGO Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $15+ order

BOGO Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with $15+ order Sweetgreen: BOGO Harvest Bowl, Miso Glazed Salmon, Crispy Rice Bowl orders with $15+ order

BOGO Harvest Bowl, Miso Glazed Salmon, Crispy Rice Bowl orders with $15+ order Jersey Mike's: BOGO Turkey and Provolone Sub with $25+ order

And that's not all. From morning coffee runs to weekend grocery hauls, Gold Days covers every craving and every meal type. Grubhub+ members will also unlock rich local offers from neighborhood spots all month long, making it even easier to stack savings across every order. Plus, members get $20 off $40+ from Blue Apron (new diners only) and $50 off $100+ on grocery orders powered by Instacart every Saturday and Sunday in May, extending Gold Days value beyond takeout and into everyday essentials.

All Gold Days of Grubhub+ offers can be stacked with $0 delivery fees and $0 service fees on restaurant orders over $50, making it easier than ever to turn one order into serious savings.****

Follow Grubhub on X, Instagram, and TikTok, and visit about.grubhub.com for more on the latest news and offerings.

*On eligible orders. Order minimum required. Terms and additional fees apply. Visit Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app for specific offer terms.

**Grubhub+ (GH+) is an auto-renewing membership service requiring recurring payments. Join GH+ until 5/31/26 at 11:59 p.m. PT for 99¢/mo for 6 months, then GH+ auto-renews monthly at the then-current monthly rate (currently $9.99/mo) plus tax until canceled. Details at http://grhb.us/gdghlto.

***Benefits apply on eligible orders only. Additional fees (including service fees) may apply. Grubhub+ is an automatically renewing membership service requiring recurring payments at the then-current rate (currently $9.99/mo) plus tax until canceled. Terms apply. For more details and terms, visit grubhub.com/plus.

****For details on the "no delivery fees and no service fees on restaurant orders $50+" offer, visit http://bit.ly/GHEatTheFees.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants, and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

SOURCE Grubhub