Grubhub Joins Forces With No Kid Hungry As Leading Partner To End Childhood Hunger In America

Since the start of the partnership in late 2018, Grubhub's more than 20 million diners have donated over $6 million to eradicate child hunger in America through its Donate the Change program, showing the power of its platform to make a difference. Since $1 can provide up to 10 meals to children in need, this partnership has raised enough funds to help provide up to 60 million meals—and counting. Grubhub and No Kid Hungry will continue to innovate and create new ways to raise awareness, collaborating on and developing programs that support their combined dedication to ending childhood hunger.

"We are proud to recognize Grubhub as a No Kid Hungry Leading Partner in the fight to end childhood hunger in this country," said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Childhood hunger is a problem we know how to solve, but we can't do it alone. Grubhub's diners have already helped us raise more than $6 million, allowing us to expand our work so that more children in America get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy and strong. We are excited to see what the future holds for our partnership."

To kick off the expanded efforts, and leading into Hunger Awareness Month this September, Grubhub will also be a National Sponsor of Dine for No Kid Hungry , which unites America's restaurant industry and its guests in raising funds to help end childhood hunger. Digital ordering and delivery have exploded, resulting in an exciting opportunity for No Kid Hungry to broaden its original "Dine Out" campaign to simply "Dine" for No Kid Hungry, giving people the ability to contribute to No Kid Hungry by ordering through Grubhub in addition to eating out at one of the organization's partner restaurants.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney has joined the organization's Dine for No Kid Hungry Advisory Board, sitting alongside some of the nation's most respected restaurant industry executives who are committed to ending childhood hunger.

"Since we launched our Donate the Change feature, we've seen the power of our platform and enthusiasm around No Kid Hungry's mission. By allowing them to make small contributions, we've empowered our diners to make a huge impact on the life of a hungry child," stated Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO. "I'm excited to be part of this incredible organization and to further contribute to the powerful mission of No Kid Hungry."

In order to participate in Donate the Change , diners can opt-in at checkout through Grubhub and Seamless. To stay up-to-date on trends and restaurants nearby, check out the Grubhub Blog or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

