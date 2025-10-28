Grubhub Partners with Instacart to Expand Grocery Options on Its Platform

Grubhub customers can now order from Instacart's network of more than a thousand national, regional, and local retail banners across the U.S.

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) are teaming up to bring a wider selection of grocers, greater convenience, and even better value to Grubhub's customers. Through this new partnership, Grubhub customers can order from Instacart's network of more than a thousand national, regional, and local grocery retailers directly through Grubhub's app and website.

Grubhub customers can order from Instacart’s network of more than a thousand national, regional, and local grocery retailers directly through Grubhub’s app and website.

The experience is hosted on Grubhub's platform, and orders are fulfilled and delivered by Instacart shoppers. To start shopping, customers tap the Grocery icon in the Grubhub app, select a nearby store, add items to their cart, and check out – all while tracking their delivery in real time, just as they would with a traditional Grubhub or Instacart order. The experience begins rolling out on Grubhub today and will be available nationwide where Instacart grocery retailers and services are available by the end of October. Customers will also have access to order from select pharmacies through this partnership in the coming months.

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward for Grubhub," said Howard Migdal, CEO of Grubhub. "With nearly 20 million customers and access to over 415,000 restaurants, we're now expanding our platform to include groceries powered by Instacart – delivering an unmatched level of choice and value. As we strengthen our grocery offering, our Grubhub+ program – already best-in-class for restaurant delivery – becomes even more powerful. By integrating Instacart into our platform, we're making it easier than ever for customers to get everything they need, from their favorite meals to everyday essentials."

"We're proud to serve as Grubhub's grocery delivery partner, bringing the Instacart grocery experience directly to millions of Grubhub customers," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at Instacart. "With our unmatched selection of grocers and our leading technology and fulfillment capabilities, we're helping Grubhub expand its platform and reach. It's another way we're a true grocery technology enablement company – continuously driving value for our retail partners by powering seamless grocery experiences wherever people shop online."

To celebrate the partnership, Grubhub+ members can enjoy special savings – including $0 standard delivery fees on eligible grocery orders of $25 or more from participating retailers. Plus, all customers can get 30% off up to three grocery orders of $75 or more for the next three months.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

*Terms and service fees apply. Order minimum $25, and $35 on certain orders. Additional fees, including service fees, will apply and vary on orders. Offer covers standard delivery fee only. Lower service fees, discounted priority delivery fees, and 5% pickup credit Grubhub+ benefits are not available. For terms and details, visit lp.grubhub.com/ic-intro-offer .

For Grubhub: [email protected]

For Instacart: [email protected]

SOURCE Grubhub