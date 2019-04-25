Grubhub Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company posted revenues of $324 million, which is a 39% year-over-year increase from $233 million in the first quarter of 2018. Gross Food Sales grew 21% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the same period last year.

"We are extremely proud of our entire team for another fantastic quarter of execution - record new diner growth, thousands of new quality restaurants added to our platform and a sixth consecutive quarter of organic order acceleration. Even with our recent ramp in growth investments, adjusted EBITDA per order improved during the quarter, underscoring our ability to grow in a long-term sustainable manner," said Grubhub Founder and CEO Matt Maloney. "Our partnership model allows restaurant brands, large and small, to own their online business. The success of the Taco Bell launch, which drove meaningful incremental business to both Taco Bell and Grubhub, exemplifies how powerful these partnerships can be."

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues: $323.8 million , a 39% year-over-year increase from $232.6 million in the first quarter of 2018.

, a 39% year-over-year increase from in the first quarter of 2018. Net Income: $6.9 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, a 78% year-over-year decrease from $30.8 million , or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, a 78% year-over-year decrease from , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $50.9 million , a 21% year-over-year decrease from $64.1 million in the first quarter of 2018.

, a 21% year-over-year decrease from in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Net Income: $27.9 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, a 41% year-over-year decrease from $47.2 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights1

Active Diners were 19.3 million, a 28% year-over-year increase from 15.1 million Active Diners in the first quarter of 2018.

Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) were 521,000, a 19% year-over-year increase from 436,900 DAGs in the first quarter of 2018.

Gross Food Sales were $1.5 billion , a 21% year-over-year increase from $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

"The strong momentum in our business throughout 2018 continued in the first quarter of 2019, including continued accelerating growth and a 21% sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA. The dramatic increase in the scale and diversity of our diner base combined with the consistent diner value outlined in the supplemental disclosure sets us up for a great future," added Grubhub President and CFO, Adam DeWitt. "We anticipate our typical seasonality in the second and third quarters and remain on track for both our topline and bottom-line objectives for the full year 2019."

Second Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

Based on information available as of April 25, 2019, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2019.





Second Quarter

2019

Full Year 2019



(in millions) Expected Revenue range

$305 - $325

$1,315 - $1,415 Expected Adjusted EBITDA range

$49 - $59

$235 - $265

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Supplemental Information

Grubhub will webcast a conference call today at 3:30 p.m. CT to discuss the first quarter 2019 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Grubhub Investor Relations website at https://investors.grubhub.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

This quarter the Company will post supplemental information about the business and financial results, which will be available on the Grubhub Investor Relations website, along with the Company's earnings press release and financial tables.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 115,000 restaurant partners in over 2,200 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Use of Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub including its acquisitions. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.

















1 Key Business Metrics are defined on page 29 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019.

GRUBHUB INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2019



2018

Revenues $ 323,770



$ 232,570

Costs and expenses:













Operations and support

161,350





96,283

Sales and marketing

78,454





48,756

Technology (exclusive of amortization)

27,250





17,331

General and administrative

22,787





17,697

Depreciation and amortization

25,089





20,951

Total costs and expenses

314,930





201,018

Income from operations

8,840





31,552

Interest expense - net

2,812





1,022

Income before provision for income taxes

6,028





30,530

Income tax benefit

(862)





(236)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,890



$ 30,766

Net income attributable to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.08



$ 0.35

Diluted $ 0.07



$ 0.34

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic

90,951





87,085

Diluted

92,918





90,091



KEY BUSINESS METRICS





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Active Diners (000s)



19,286





15,078

Daily Average Grubs



521,000





436,900

Gross Food Sales (millions)

$ 1,502.3



$ 1,245.0



GRUBHUB INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)

















































March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,694



$ 211,245

Short-term investments

14,704





14,084

Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts

141,047





110,855

Income tax receivable

10,865





9,949

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,936





17,642

Total current assets

376,246





363,775

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:













Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization

136,347





119,495

OTHER ASSETS:













Other assets

22,427





14,186

Operating lease right-of-use asset

78,674





—

Goodwill

1,005,381





1,019,239

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization

534,989





549,013

Total other assets

1,641,471





1,582,438

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,154,064



$ 2,065,708

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Restaurant food liability $ 140,469



$ 127,344

Accounts payable

15,677





26,656

Accrued payroll

18,586





18,173

Taxes payable

1,179





422

Current portion of long-term debt

10,156





6,250

Current operating lease liability

13,436





—

Other accruals

50,164





44,323

Total current liabilities

249,667





223,168

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:













Deferred taxes, non-current

31,411





46,383

Noncurrent operating lease liability

82,405





—

Long-term debt

328,193





335,548

Other accruals

751





18,270

Total long-term liabilities

442,760





400,201

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Common stock, $0.0001 par value

9





9

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,664)





(1,891)

Additional paid-in capital

1,107,047





1,094,866

Retained earnings

356,245





349,355

Total stockholders' equity $ 1,461,637



$ 1,442,339

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,154,064



$ 2,065,708



GRUBHUB INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





















Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income

$ 6,890



$ 30,766

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:















Depreciation



6,193





5,050

Deferred taxes



(986)





(2,976)

Amortization of intangible assets and developed software



18,896





15,901

Stock-based compensation



16,478





10,231

Other



735





2,048

Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions:















Accounts receivable



(30,391)





(172)

Income taxes receivable



(916)





4,090

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(10,666)





(3,516)

Restaurant food liability



13,099





6,885

Accounts payable



(18,644)





601

Accrued payroll



411





(3,295)

Other accruals



12,845





5,887

Net cash provided by operating activities



13,944





71,500

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of investments



(12,160)





(10,537)

Proceeds from maturity of investments



11,636





18,166

Capitalized website and development costs



(10,692)





(6,262)

Purchases of property and equipment



(8,018)





(5,462)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(5,379)





—

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



127





737

Other cash flows from investing activities



—





16

Net cash used in investing activities



(24,486)





(3,342)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards



(9,966)





(11,485)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2,424





6,948

Repayments of borrowings under the credit facility



(2,031)





(25,781)

Payments for debt issuance costs



(1,647)





—

Net cash used in financing activities



(11,220)





(30,318)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(21,762)





37,840

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



232





356

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



215,802





238,239

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 194,272



$ 276,435

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 351



$ 227



GRUBHUB INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Net income

$ 6,890



$ 30,766

Income taxes



(862)





(236)

Interest expense - net



2,812





1,022

Depreciation and amortization



25,089





20,951

EBITDA



33,929





52,503

Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs



486





1,329

Stock-based compensation



16,478





10,231

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,893



$ 64,063









Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Net income

$ 6,890



$ 30,766

Stock-based compensation



16,478





10,231

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



11,942





11,543

Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs



486





1,329

Income tax adjustments



(7,862)





(6,677)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 27,934



$ 47,192

Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders



92,918





90,091

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders

$ 0.30



$ 0.52







Guidance





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019



Year Ended

December 31, 2019





Low



High



Low



High





(in millions)

Net income

$ 0.6



$ 7.5



$ 29.7



$ 50.4

Income taxes



0.3





3.4





13.4





22.7

Interest expense ̶ net



2.8





2.8





11.4





11.4

Depreciation and amortization



27.0





27.0





106.0





106.0

EBITDA



30.7





40.7





160.5





190.5

Acquisition and restructuring costs



—





—





0.5





0.5

Stock-based compensation



18.3





18.3





74.0





74.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 49.0



$ 59.0



$ 235.0



$ 265.0



