Grubhub introduces the new marketing platform celebrating the joy of ordering delivery with a head-bobbing, appetite-spiking, creative campaign featuring the legendary artist

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grubhub – a leading food-ordering and delivery platform – officially debuts the "Did Somebody Say" marketing platform in the U.S. The new brand platform celebrates that familiar feel-good moment when the doorbell rings and your Grubhub order arrives. The launch of "Did Somebody Say" kicks off with a creative omnichannel campaign anchored in a 60-second TV spot , featuring a song by the iconic rapper, entrepreneur, food-enthusiast, and cookbook author, Snoop Dogg.

Grubhub Partners with Entertainment Icon and Food Fanatic, Snoop Dogg, to Debut the "Did Somebody Say" Platform in the U.S. Grubhub Partners with Entertainment Icon and Food Fanatic, Snoop Dogg, to Debut the "Did Somebody Say" Platform in the U.S.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9196651-grubhub-snoop-dogg-partnership-did-somebody-say-campaign/

"The new 'Did Somebody Say' platform and campaign featuring Snoop Dogg is a bold refresh for the Grubhub brand, anchored in the message that Grubhub is always the answer to customers' delivery wants and needs," shares Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth and marketing at Grubhub. "The campaign celebrates how Grubhub delivers not only food but the delight people feel when their order is on the way. We've all experienced that moment of joy when the doorbell rings and your food arrives – our new 'Did Somebody Say Grubhub' mnemonic encapsulates that feeling of joy perfectly."

"Did Somebody Say" comes to life anchored in a new TV commercial featuring Snoop Dogg delivering an original, head-bobbing song that will give hungry Americans a taste of his own Grubhub delivery delights.

"Music is a part of my heart and soul, and my love for food delivery goes right along with it 'cuz when you're as busy as me, you gotta stay fueled with good food,'' said Snoop Dogg. "Whether it's chicken wings to the crib or a hot tub soak with a pizza slice on the side, when you hear 'Did Somebody Say,' you know Grubhub delivers what you want, when you want."

The catchy and upbeat campaign, conceived by creative agency McCann London and produced by their production arm Craft Worldwide, saw global market success since its initial debut in 2020 by Grubhub's parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET). After successful campaigns across Europe, Canada, and Australia spanning over 19 markets and amassing more than 1 billion views, the vibrant TV spot kicks off an extensive U.S. campaign effort that will come to life across paid and organic social, in-product placement, OOH creative ads, consumer sweepstakes* and more.

Want to get delivery like a G?

Then be sure to tune in to Grubhub's social channels to participate in the #DidSomebodySayGrubhub sweepstakes. From Thursday, September 28 - Monday, October 2, Grubhub will be launching several giveaways inspired by the television spot in which winners will receive a $500 gift card to order whatever they like, from pizza to the hot tub to wontons on a catamaran*.

Follow @Grubhub on X , Instagram , and TikTok .

For more information on Grubhub, visit https://about.grubhub.com/.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes starts on 9/28/23. Must be a resident of the U.S., and at least 18 years of age to enter. See official rules here . Sponsor: Grubhub Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.