Grubhub Reports Record Third Quarter Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. The Company posted revenues of $247 million, which is a 52% year-over-year increase from $163 million in the third quarter of 2017. Gross Food Sales grew 40% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, up from $867 million in the year ago period.

"We added more organic new diners this quarter than ever before, helping drive the highest organic DAG growth we've seen in a year and a half. Better restaurant selection, a more intelligent diner platform, and more strategic marketing continue to bring more high quality diners to Grubhub," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub's founder and chief executive officer. "With solid traction in new diner acquisition over multiple quarters and increased coverage across the country from our delivery expansion, we are in prime position to invest incrementally in advertising and accelerate online ordering adoption."

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues: $247.2 million , a 52% year-over-year increase from $163.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.

, a 52% year-over-year increase from in the third quarter of 2017. Net Income: $22.7 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, a 75% year-over-year increase from $13.0 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

, or per diluted share, a 75% year-over-year increase from , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $60.1 million , a 41% year-over-year increase from $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.

, a 41% year-over-year increase from in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Net Income: $42.2 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, a 72% year-over-year increase from $24.5 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

Third Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights (excludes LevelUp impact in 2018)

Active Diners were 16.4 million, a 67% year-over-year increase from 9.8 million Active Diners in the third quarter of 2017.

Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) were 416,000, a 37% year-over-year increase from 304,500 DAGs in the third quarter of 2017.

Gross Food Sales were $1.2 billion , a 40% year-over-year increase from $867 million in the third quarter of 2017.

"We are excited to invest behind the diner and order momentum of the last several quarters. We have significant opportunity to accelerate diner growth by broadening delivery coverage areas and increasing marketing spend," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub's president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we are opportunistically investing an incremental $20–$30 million in marketing and delivery expansion in the fourth quarter, taking our total 2018 investment in growth to substantially more than $200 million. The 200 total delivery markets we will launch in 2018 plus accelerated diner growth put us in a great position to capture takeout orders as they move online."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance

Based on information available as of Oct. 25, 2018, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018. This guidance excludes any impact from the potential acquisitions of Tapingo and certain assets of OrderUp, which have not yet closed and are subject to standard closing conditions:

Fourth Quarter 2018 (in millions) Expected Revenue range $283 - $293 Expected Adjusted EBITDA range $40 - $50

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Grubhub will webcast a conference call today at 9 a.m. CT to discuss the third quarter 2018 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Grubhub Investor Relations website at http://investors.grubhub.com, along with the Company's earnings press release and financial tables. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 95,000 restaurant partners in over 1,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Use of Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub following the acquisitions of Eat24 and LevelUp and its commercial agreements with Yelp and Yum! Brands. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

See "Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.

GRUBHUB INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 247,225 $ 163,059 $ 719,536 $ 477,987 Costs and expenses: Operations and support 111,511 65,352 310,239 187,795 Sales and marketing 49,426 35,138 144,413 105,346 Technology (exclusive of amortization) 21,258 14,292 57,306 41,560 General and administrative 22,195 18,617 58,072 46,627 Depreciation and amortization 20,987 12,613 61,787 33,067 Total costs and expenses 225,377 146,012 631,817 414,395 Income from operations 21,848 17,047 87,719 63,592 Interest (income) expense - net 337 (373) 1,367 (908) Income before provision for income taxes 21,511 17,420 86,352 64,500 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,234) 4,432 2,721 19,043 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,745 $ 12,988 $ 83,631 $ 45,457 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.94 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.15 $ 0.91 $ 0.52 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 90,494 86,449 89,027 86,162 Diluted 93,678 88,543 92,091 87,788

KEY OPERATING METRICS Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 (a) 2017 2018 (a) 2017 Active Diners (000s) 16,379 9,806 16,379 9,806 Daily Average Grubs 416,000 304,500 425,300 314,200 Gross Food Sales (millions) $ 1,214.5 $ 867.3 $ 3,679.9 $ 2,645.1

(a) Excludes the impact of the LevelUp acquisition, which closed on September 13, 2018.

GRUBHUB INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,550 $ 234,090 Short-term investments 16,687 23,605 Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts 120,306 87,377 Income tax receivable 14,125 8,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,024 6,818 Total current assets 462,692 360,483 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization 105,434 71,384 OTHER ASSETS: Other assets 11,666 6,487 Goodwill 885,350 589,862 Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization 520,867 515,553 Total other assets 1,417,883 1,111,902 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,986,009 $ 1,543,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Restaurant food liability $ 122,900 $ 119,922 Accounts payable 17,184 7,607 Accrued payroll 19,036 13,186 Taxes payable 1,566 3,109 Short-term debt 6,250 3,906 Other accruals 33,186 26,818 Total current liabilities 200,122 174,548 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes, non-current 44,073 74,292 Other accruals 19,683 7,468 Long-term debt 290,073 169,645 Total long-term liabilities 353,829 251,405 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,620) (1,228) Additional paid-in capital 1,079,165 849,043 Retained earnings 354,504 269,992 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 1,432,058 $ 1,117,816 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,986,009 $ 1,543,769

GRUBHUB INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 83,631 $ 45,457 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 16,189 7,949 Provision for doubtful accounts 741 338 Deferred taxes 2,048 (2,162) Amortization of intangible assets 45,598 25,118 Stock-based compensation 36,445 23,913 Deferred rent 3,975 130 Amortization of deferred loan costs 588 349 Other (732) (823) Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (17,969) (15,903) Income taxes receivable (5,533) 3,795 Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,455) 4,193 Restaurant food liability 1,608 4,591 Accounts payable 5,265 2,965 Accrued payroll 5,311 1,575 Other accruals 3,752 6,351 Net cash provided by operating activities 165,462 107,836 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (366,856) (51,859) Purchases of investments (47,642) (145,667) Proceeds from maturity of investments 54,916 164,733 Capitalized website and development costs (21,471) (15,281) Purchases of property and equipment (31,984) (12,549) Acquisition of other intangible assets — (25,147) Other cash flows from investing activities 38 589 Net cash used in investing activities (412,999) (85,181) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 200,000 — Proceeds from borrowings under the Credit Agreement 175,000 — Repayments of borrowings under the Credit Agreement (52,344) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 13,010 12,505 Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards (28,238) (7,696) Payment for debt issuance costs — (285) Net cash provided by financing activities 307,428 4,524 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 59,891 27,179 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (406) 709 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 238,239 242,214 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 297,724 $ 270,102 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,508 $ 16,340

GRUBHUB INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 22,745 $ 12,988 $ 83,631 $ 45,457 Income taxes (1,234) 4,432 2,721 19,043 Interest (income) expense - net 337 (373) 1,367 (908) Depreciation and amortization 20,987 12,613 61,787 33,067 EBITDA 42,835 29,660 149,506 96,659 Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs 3,024 4,539 5,665 6,443 Stock-based compensation 14,275 8,475 36,445 23,913 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,134 $ 42,674 $ 191,616 $ 127,015 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 22,745 $ 12,988 $ 83,631 $ 45,457 Stock-based compensation 14,275 8,475 36,445 23,913 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,037 6,455 31,107 16,828 Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs 3,024 4,539 5,665 6,443 Income tax adjustments (7,854) (7,936) (21,160) (19,770) Non-GAAP net income $ 42,227 $ 24,521 $ 135,688 $ 72,871 Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders 93,678 88,543 92,091 87,788 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.45 $ 0.28 $ 1.47 $ 0.83

Guidance Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Low High (in millions) Net income $ 4.3 $ 11.4 Income taxes 1.7 4.6 Interest expense ̶ net (2.0) (2.0) Depreciation and amortization 22.0 22.0 EBITDA 26.0 36.0 Acquisition and restructuring costs — — Stock-based compensation 14.0 14.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40.0 $ 50.0

