Grubhub Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Grubhub generates 52% revenue growth in the third quarter

News provided by

Grubhub

09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. The Company posted revenues of $247 million, which is a 52% year-over-year increase from $163 million in the third quarter of 2017. Gross Food Sales grew 40% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, up from $867 million in the year ago period.

"We added more organic new diners this quarter than ever before, helping drive the highest organic DAG growth we've seen in a year and a half. Better restaurant selection, a more intelligent diner platform, and more strategic marketing continue to bring more high quality diners to Grubhub," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub's founder and chief executive officer. "With solid traction in new diner acquisition over multiple quarters and increased coverage across the country from our delivery expansion, we are in prime position to invest incrementally in advertising and accelerate online ordering adoption."

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights
The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: $247.2 million, a 52% year-over-year increase from $163.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Net Income: $22.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, a 75% year-over-year increase from $13.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $60.1 million, a 41% year-over-year increase from $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $42.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, a 72% year-over-year increase from $24.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

Third Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights (excludes LevelUp impact in 2018)

  • Active Diners were 16.4 million, a 67% year-over-year increase from 9.8 million Active Diners in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) were 416,000, a 37% year-over-year increase from 304,500 DAGs in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Gross Food Sales were $1.2 billion, a 40% year-over-year increase from $867 million in the third quarter of 2017.

"We are excited to invest behind the diner and order momentum of the last several quarters.  We have significant opportunity to accelerate diner growth by broadening delivery coverage areas and increasing marketing spend," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub's president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we are opportunistically investing an incremental $20–$30 million in marketing and delivery expansion in the fourth quarter, taking our total 2018 investment in growth to substantially more than $200 million.  The 200 total delivery markets we will launch in 2018 plus accelerated diner growth put us in a great position to capture takeout orders as they move online."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance
Based on information available as of Oct. 25, 2018, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018. This guidance excludes any impact from the potential acquisitions of Tapingo and certain assets of OrderUp, which have not yet closed and are subject to standard closing conditions:

Fourth Quarter 2018

(in millions)

Expected Revenue range

$283 - $293

Expected Adjusted EBITDA range

$40 - $50

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call 
Grubhub will webcast a conference call today at 9 a.m. CT to discuss the third quarter 2018 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Grubhub Investor Relations website at http://investors.grubhub.com, along with the Company's earnings press release and financial tables. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 95,000 restaurant partners in over 1,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Use of Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub following the acquisitions of Eat24 and LevelUp and its commercial agreements with Yelp and Yum! Brands. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

See "Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.

GRUBHUB INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenues

$

247,225

$

163,059

$

719,536

$

477,987

Costs and expenses:

Operations and support

111,511

65,352

310,239

187,795

Sales and marketing

49,426

35,138

144,413

105,346

Technology (exclusive of amortization)

21,258

14,292

57,306

41,560

General and administrative

22,195

18,617

58,072

46,627

Depreciation and amortization

20,987

12,613

61,787

33,067

Total costs and expenses

225,377

146,012

631,817

414,395

Income from operations

21,848

17,047

87,719

63,592

Interest (income) expense - net

337

(373)

1,367

(908)

Income before provision for income taxes

21,511

17,420

86,352

64,500

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,234)

4,432

2,721

19,043

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

22,745

$

12,988

$

83,631

$

45,457

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

$

0.25

$

0.15

$

0.94

$

0.53

Diluted

$

0.24

$

0.15

$

0.91

$

0.52

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

90,494

86,449

89,027

86,162

Diluted

93,678

88,543

92,091

87,788

KEY OPERATING METRICS

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018(a)

2017

2018(a)

2017

Active Diners (000s)

16,379

9,806

16,379

9,806

Daily Average Grubs

416,000

304,500

425,300

314,200

Gross Food Sales (millions)

$

1,214.5

$

867.3

$

3,679.9

$

2,645.1

(a)    

Excludes the impact of the LevelUp acquisition, which closed on September 13, 2018.

GRUBHUB INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

294,550

$

234,090

Short-term investments

16,687

23,605

Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts

120,306

87,377

Income tax receivable

14,125

8,593

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,024

6,818

Total current assets

462,692

360,483

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:

Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization

105,434

71,384

OTHER ASSETS:

Other assets

11,666

6,487

Goodwill

885,350

589,862

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization

520,867

515,553

Total other assets

1,417,883

1,111,902

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,986,009

$

1,543,769

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Restaurant food liability

$

122,900

$

119,922

Accounts payable

17,184

7,607

Accrued payroll

19,036

13,186

Taxes payable

1,566

3,109

Short-term debt

6,250

3,906

Other accruals

33,186

26,818

Total current liabilities

200,122

174,548

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Deferred taxes, non-current

44,073

74,292

Other accruals

19,683

7,468

Long-term debt

290,073

169,645

Total long-term liabilities

353,829

251,405

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, $0.0001 par value

9

9

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,620)

(1,228)

Additional paid-in capital

1,079,165

849,043

Retained earnings

354,504

269,992

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

1,432,058

$

1,117,816

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,986,009

$

1,543,769

GRUBHUB INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

83,631

$

45,457

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation

16,189

7,949

Provision for doubtful accounts

741

338

Deferred taxes

2,048

(2,162)

Amortization of intangible assets

45,598

25,118

Stock-based compensation

36,445

23,913

Deferred rent

3,975

130

Amortization of deferred loan costs

588

349

Other

(732)

(823)

Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

(17,969)

(15,903)

Income taxes receivable

(5,533)

3,795

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(15,455)

4,193

Restaurant food liability

1,608

4,591

Accounts payable

5,265

2,965

Accrued payroll

5,311

1,575

Other accruals

3,752

6,351

Net cash provided by operating activities

165,462

107,836

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(366,856)

(51,859)

Purchases of investments

(47,642)

(145,667)

Proceeds from maturity of investments

54,916

164,733

Capitalized website and development costs

(21,471)

(15,281)

Purchases of property and equipment

(31,984)

(12,549)

Acquisition of other intangible assets

(25,147)

Other cash flows from investing activities

38

589

Net cash used in investing activities

(412,999)

(85,181)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

200,000

Proceeds from borrowings under the Credit Agreement

175,000

Repayments of borrowings under the Credit Agreement

(52,344)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

13,010

12,505

Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards

(28,238)

(7,696)

Payment for debt issuance costs

(285)

Net cash provided by financing activities

307,428

4,524

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

59,891

27,179

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(406)

709

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

238,239

242,214

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$

297,724

$

270,102

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS

Cash paid for income taxes

$

7,508

$

16,340

GRUBHUB INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income

$

22,745

$

12,988

$

83,631

$

45,457

Income taxes

(1,234)

4,432

2,721

19,043

Interest (income) expense - net

337

(373)

1,367

(908)

Depreciation and amortization

20,987

12,613

61,787

33,067

EBITDA

42,835

29,660

149,506

96,659

Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs

3,024

4,539

5,665

6,443

Stock-based compensation

14,275

8,475

36,445

23,913

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,134

$

42,674

$

191,616

$

127,015

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income

$

22,745

$

12,988

$

83,631

$

45,457

Stock-based compensation

14,275

8,475

36,445

23,913

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,037

6,455

31,107

16,828

Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs

3,024

4,539

5,665

6,443

Income tax adjustments

(7,854)

(7,936)

(21,160)

(19,770)

Non-GAAP net income

$

42,227

$

24,521

$

135,688

$

72,871

Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders

93,678

88,543

92,091

87,788

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders

$

0.45

$

0.28

$

1.47

$

0.83

Guidance

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Low

High

(in millions)

Net income

$

4.3

$

11.4

Income taxes

1.7

4.6

Interest expense ̶ net

(2.0)

(2.0)

Depreciation and amortization

22.0

22.0

EBITDA

26.0

36.0

Acquisition and restructuring costs

Stock-based compensation

14.0

14.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

40.0

$

50.0

SOURCE Grubhub

Related Links

http://www.grubhub.com

Also from this source

17 Oct, 2018, 09:00 ET Grubhub Continues Delivery Expansion into New Markets Nationwide...

01 Oct, 2018, 09:00 ET Grubhub Launches "Donate the Change" Feature, Creating New...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Grubhub Reports Record Third Quarter Results

News provided by

Grubhub

09:00 ET