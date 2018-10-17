Grubhub Reports Record Third Quarter Results
Grubhub generates 52% revenue growth in the third quarter
CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. The Company posted revenues of $247 million, which is a 52% year-over-year increase from $163 million in the third quarter of 2017. Gross Food Sales grew 40% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, up from $867 million in the year ago period.
"We added more organic new diners this quarter than ever before, helping drive the highest organic DAG growth we've seen in a year and a half. Better restaurant selection, a more intelligent diner platform, and more strategic marketing continue to bring more high quality diners to Grubhub," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub's founder and chief executive officer. "With solid traction in new diner acquisition over multiple quarters and increased coverage across the country from our delivery expansion, we are in prime position to invest incrementally in advertising and accelerate online ordering adoption."
Third Quarter 2018 Highlights
The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenues: $247.2 million, a 52% year-over-year increase from $163.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.
- Net Income: $22.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, a 75% year-over-year increase from $13.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $60.1 million, a 41% year-over-year increase from $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.
- Non-GAAP Net Income: $42.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, a 72% year-over-year increase from $24.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.
Third Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights (excludes LevelUp impact in 2018)
- Active Diners were 16.4 million, a 67% year-over-year increase from 9.8 million Active Diners in the third quarter of 2017.
- Daily Average Grubs (DAGs) were 416,000, a 37% year-over-year increase from 304,500 DAGs in the third quarter of 2017.
- Gross Food Sales were $1.2 billion, a 40% year-over-year increase from $867 million in the third quarter of 2017.
"We are excited to invest behind the diner and order momentum of the last several quarters. We have significant opportunity to accelerate diner growth by broadening delivery coverage areas and increasing marketing spend," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub's president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we are opportunistically investing an incremental $20–$30 million in marketing and delivery expansion in the fourth quarter, taking our total 2018 investment in growth to substantially more than $200 million. The 200 total delivery markets we will launch in 2018 plus accelerated diner growth put us in a great position to capture takeout orders as they move online."
Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance
Based on information available as of Oct. 25, 2018, the Company is providing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018. This guidance excludes any impact from the potential acquisitions of Tapingo and certain assets of OrderUp, which have not yet closed and are subject to standard closing conditions:
|
Fourth Quarter 2018
|
(in millions)
|
Expected Revenue range
|
$283 - $293
|
Expected Adjusted EBITDA range
|
$40 - $50
Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
Grubhub will webcast a conference call today at 9 a.m. CT to discuss the third quarter 2018 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Grubhub Investor Relations website at http://investors.grubhub.com, along with the Company's earnings press release and financial tables. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.
About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 95,000 restaurant partners in over 1,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.
Use of Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Grubhub, "the Company's" or our management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans and prospects, including the expected benefits to, and financial performance of, Grubhub following the acquisitions of Eat24 and LevelUp and its commercial agreements with Yelp and Yum! Brands. Such statements constitute "forward-looking statements", which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the matters set forth in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://investors.grubhub.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Please also note that forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, publicly update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
See "Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
$
|
247,225
|
$
|
163,059
|
$
|
719,536
|
$
|
477,987
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Operations and support
|
111,511
|
65,352
|
310,239
|
187,795
|
Sales and marketing
|
49,426
|
35,138
|
144,413
|
105,346
|
Technology (exclusive of amortization)
|
21,258
|
14,292
|
57,306
|
41,560
|
General and administrative
|
22,195
|
18,617
|
58,072
|
46,627
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,987
|
12,613
|
61,787
|
33,067
|
Total costs and expenses
|
225,377
|
146,012
|
631,817
|
414,395
|
Income from operations
|
21,848
|
17,047
|
87,719
|
63,592
|
Interest (income) expense - net
|
337
|
(373)
|
1,367
|
(908)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
21,511
|
17,420
|
86,352
|
64,500
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(1,234)
|
4,432
|
2,721
|
19,043
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
22,745
|
$
|
12,988
|
$
|
83,631
|
$
|
45,457
|
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.94
|
$
|
0.53
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
0.52
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
90,494
|
86,449
|
89,027
|
86,162
|
Diluted
|
93,678
|
88,543
|
92,091
|
87,788
|
KEY OPERATING METRICS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2018(a)
|
2017
|
2018(a)
|
2017
|
Active Diners (000s)
|
16,379
|
9,806
|
16,379
|
9,806
|
Daily Average Grubs
|
416,000
|
304,500
|
425,300
|
314,200
|
Gross Food Sales (millions)
|
$
|
1,214.5
|
$
|
867.3
|
$
|
3,679.9
|
$
|
2,645.1
|
(a)
|
Excludes the impact of the LevelUp acquisition, which closed on September 13, 2018.
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
September 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
294,550
|
$
|
234,090
|
Short-term investments
|
16,687
|
23,605
|
Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts
|
120,306
|
87,377
|
Income tax receivable
|
14,125
|
8,593
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
17,024
|
6,818
|
Total current assets
|
462,692
|
360,483
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
|
Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization
|
105,434
|
71,384
|
OTHER ASSETS:
|
Other assets
|
11,666
|
6,487
|
Goodwill
|
885,350
|
589,862
|
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
|
520,867
|
515,553
|
Total other assets
|
1,417,883
|
1,111,902
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,986,009
|
$
|
1,543,769
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Restaurant food liability
|
$
|
122,900
|
$
|
119,922
|
Accounts payable
|
17,184
|
7,607
|
Accrued payroll
|
19,036
|
13,186
|
Taxes payable
|
1,566
|
3,109
|
Short-term debt
|
6,250
|
3,906
|
Other accruals
|
33,186
|
26,818
|
Total current liabilities
|
200,122
|
174,548
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Deferred taxes, non-current
|
44,073
|
74,292
|
Other accruals
|
19,683
|
7,468
|
Long-term debt
|
290,073
|
169,645
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
353,829
|
251,405
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|
9
|
9
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,620)
|
(1,228)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,079,165
|
849,043
|
Retained earnings
|
354,504
|
269,992
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,432,058
|
$
|
1,117,816
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,986,009
|
$
|
1,543,769
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$
|
83,631
|
$
|
45,457
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
16,189
|
7,949
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
741
|
338
|
Deferred taxes
|
2,048
|
(2,162)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
45,598
|
25,118
|
Stock-based compensation
|
36,445
|
23,913
|
Deferred rent
|
3,975
|
130
|
Amortization of deferred loan costs
|
588
|
349
|
Other
|
(732)
|
(823)
|
Change in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(17,969)
|
(15,903)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
(5,533)
|
3,795
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(15,455)
|
4,193
|
Restaurant food liability
|
1,608
|
4,591
|
Accounts payable
|
5,265
|
2,965
|
Accrued payroll
|
5,311
|
1,575
|
Other accruals
|
3,752
|
6,351
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
165,462
|
107,836
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(366,856)
|
(51,859)
|
Purchases of investments
|
(47,642)
|
(145,667)
|
Proceeds from maturity of investments
|
54,916
|
164,733
|
Capitalized website and development costs
|
(21,471)
|
(15,281)
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(31,984)
|
(12,549)
|
Acquisition of other intangible assets
|
—
|
(25,147)
|
Other cash flows from investing activities
|
38
|
589
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(412,999)
|
(85,181)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
200,000
|
—
|
Proceeds from borrowings under the Credit Agreement
|
175,000
|
—
|
Repayments of borrowings under the Credit Agreement
|
(52,344)
|
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
13,010
|
12,505
|
Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based compensation awards
|
(28,238)
|
(7,696)
|
Payment for debt issuance costs
|
—
|
(285)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
307,428
|
4,524
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
59,891
|
27,179
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(406)
|
709
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
238,239
|
242,214
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
$
|
297,724
|
$
|
270,102
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
7,508
|
$
|
16,340
|
GRUBHUB INC.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income
|
$
|
22,745
|
$
|
12,988
|
$
|
83,631
|
$
|
45,457
|
Income taxes
|
(1,234)
|
4,432
|
2,721
|
19,043
|
Interest (income) expense - net
|
337
|
(373)
|
1,367
|
(908)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
20,987
|
12,613
|
61,787
|
33,067
|
EBITDA
|
42,835
|
29,660
|
149,506
|
96,659
|
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
|
3,024
|
4,539
|
5,665
|
6,443
|
Stock-based compensation
|
14,275
|
8,475
|
36,445
|
23,913
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
60,134
|
$
|
42,674
|
$
|
191,616
|
$
|
127,015
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income
|
$
|
22,745
|
$
|
12,988
|
$
|
83,631
|
$
|
45,457
|
Stock-based compensation
|
14,275
|
8,475
|
36,445
|
23,913
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
10,037
|
6,455
|
31,107
|
16,828
|
Acquisition, restructuring and legal costs
|
3,024
|
4,539
|
5,665
|
6,443
|
Income tax adjustments
|
(7,854)
|
(7,936)
|
(21,160)
|
(19,770)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
42,227
|
$
|
24,521
|
$
|
135,688
|
$
|
72,871
|
Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders
|
93,678
|
88,543
|
92,091
|
87,788
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
0.83
|
Guidance
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
Low
|
High
|
(in millions)
|
Net income
|
$
|
4.3
|
$
|
11.4
|
Income taxes
|
1.7
|
4.6
|
Interest expense ̶ net
|
(2.0)
|
(2.0)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22.0
|
22.0
|
EBITDA
|
26.0
|
36.0
|
Acquisition and restructuring costs
|
—
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
40.0
|
$
|
50.0
SOURCE Grubhub
