Grubhub and Dexa Introduce New Jersey's First Drone‑Powered Food Delivery Program

Three‑month program at Wonder's Green Brook location will bring fast drone delivery to local customers

CHICAGO and DAYTON, Ohio, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub today announced a test program integrating Dexa's drone delivery service for customers ordering from Wonder's Green Brook, New Jersey location. The initiative marks a historic milestone for highly automated delivery in New Jersey and represents the first time drone technology will be used for commercial food delivery in the state.

Beginning March 18, eligible customers within a 2.5-mile delivery radius of Wonder's Green Brook location can order Wonder through the Grubhub app and opt for drone delivery, which should arrive faster than traditional delivery methods — at no additional cost beyond standard delivery and service fees. The three-month program will test the integration of advanced aerial technology within Grubhub's existing marketplace platform and mark the first time Grubhub and Wonder are bringing drone delivery to its customers.

Through Wonder's innovative multi-restaurant model, diners are able to choose from 15 concepts for drone delivery, all prepared to order within a single location. The blend of culinary variety, quality, and operational efficiency creates a seamless experience that pairs naturally with the speed and precision of drone delivery.

"Our partnership with Dexa represents a major step forward in Grubhub's commitment to delivery innovation," said Abhishek "PJ" Poykayil, SVP of Customer Delivery Operations at Wonder and Grubhub. "By connecting Grubhub's marketplace expertise, Wonder's innovative mealtime platform, and Dexa's expansive drone technology, we're proud to introduce a faster and more efficient way for New Jersey diners to experience food delivery without compromising safety or reliability."

The program features Dexa's DE-2020, a fully automated delivery aircraft designed to transport goods directly to customers' homes. Dexa is one of only four U.S. companies that both manufactures and operates Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 135 Air Carrier–certified delivery drones. The company's operations meet all FAA safety requirements, ensuring that every flight is conducted with the highest levels of safety, oversight, and compliance.

Before each flight, Dexa's trained flight crews verify that all items are packaged correctly and secured in accordance with operational and food‑safety standards. During delivery, the drone places orders on the ground using a controlled tether system. Powered by advanced autonomy and secure communications technology, the DE‑2020 is engineered for precision, reliability, and safe operation in real‑world conditions. Deliveries follow approved flight paths designed to prioritize safety and minimize noise and disruption to surrounding communities.

The workflow is seamless, with delivery tracking, customer communication, and support managed through the Grubhub platform. Diners and staff can access real‑time GPS tracking, estimated arrival notifications, and order confirmations, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience from start to finish.

"Consumers want delivery that's faster and more reliable – and this collaboration shows what's possible when industry innovators come together," said Beth Flippo, Chief Executive Officer of Dexa. "This service is a glimpse into the future of how autonomous technology will help restaurants and retailers serve customers at a completely new level."

The program with Dexa follows Grubhub's legacy of being at the forefront of delivery innovation and operations, with several robot and autonomous delivery partnerships across the country. Following the three-month test program, Grubhub will evaluate learnings and explore expanding drone delivery to additional nearby restaurant partners.

Ahead of the launch, Grubhub and Dexa will host a community event on March 16 with drone demonstrations at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET (with a rain date of March 17 at the same times), giving residents a preview of the technology before the program begins on March 18.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

About DEXA

Dexa is transforming last-mile logistics through safe, scalable autonomous commercial aviation. The company helps restaurants, retailers, and enterprise partners deliver products faster, fresher, and more efficiently through fully automated airborne delivery solutions. By combining advanced aircraft design, FAA-certified operations, and deep operational expertise, Dexa improves delivery speed, product quality, and customer experience – making autonomous drone delivery a practical, everyday reality.

SOURCE Grubhub