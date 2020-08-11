GrubMarket Acquires Grand Food to Become a Major Protein Provider in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Grand Food Inc., a highly-reputable and well-established protein provider with a diverse customer base across the San Francisco Bay Area. Grand Food has built deep relationships with protein production facilities in California, the Midwest and in Europe. After this acquisition, GrubMarket will become a major protein provider in the Bay Area.

Grand Food Inc., based in Hayward, California, was founded in 1985 by Paul Chiu. Its customers include grocery store chains, restaurants, online grocers and protein wholesalers who distribute protein nationwide and even globally. Grand Food has a state-of-the-art processing facility which customizes cuts and sizes of meat based on customers' specifications. It also has a state-of-the-art warehouse automated and powered by GrubMarket's proprietary software technologies.

"We are very excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. We are passionate about digital innovation and have been following technology trends in this space. And we know GrubMarket is at the forefront with its scalable and innovative technology," said Paul Chiu, Founder and CEO of Grand Food Inc.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "The Grand Food team brings more than 35 years of experience and expertise in protein supply chain. They were also a pioneer in digital transformation of this industry sector. They source and distribute hundreds of millions of pounds of protein directly from production facilities nationwide, and run a highly robust business with a tremendous upside. Together, we will grow the Grand Food business and take it to the next level of success. Their deep insights of protein supply chain will also benefit the evolution of our software technology."

Lastly, Grand Food will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find from regular grocers or wholesalers.

