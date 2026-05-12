GrubMarket Announces the Spring 2026 Release of its AI-Powered Software Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced the Spring 2026 product release for its software suite, the industry's only fully integrated technology platform spanning ERP, AI, and eCommerce. This release introduces significant enhancements across WholesaleWare, Orders IO, and AI Orders, delivering new capabilities designed to help restaurant and foodservice distributors and produce wholesalers improve efficiency, elevate customer service, and drive profitability. All features are now available to both new and existing customers.

Key Highlights of the Spring 2026 Release:

WholesaleWare

Automated Work Orders: Streamlines repacking and processing workflows with automated creation and management of work orders, including real-time inventory and cost updates.





Streamlines repacking and processing workflows with automated creation and management of work orders, including real-time inventory and cost updates. New Price Groups : Enables flexible, rule-based pricing segmentation with support for item- and category-level overrides, enhancing existing pricing capabilities, including customer-specific pricing and premium pricing for smaller units of measure.





: Enables flexible, rule-based pricing segmentation with support for item- and category-level overrides, enhancing existing pricing capabilities, including customer-specific pricing and premium pricing for smaller units of measure. Automated FIFO Lot Allocation: Gives users the option to automatically allocate lots at shipment, common for just-in-time purchasing operations, in addition to pre-allocating lots and scanning lots to pick.





Gives users the option to automatically allocate lots at shipment, common for just-in-time purchasing operations, in addition to pre-allocating lots and scanning lots to pick. Expanded EDI Integrations : New integrations with Produce Alliance and Restaurant365 enable seamless, automated order processing.





: New integrations with Produce Alliance and Restaurant365 enable seamless, automated order processing. New Reports: Empower the team with new, actionable reports such as purchasing guides, route summaries, and charge insights for accounting teams.





Empower the team with new, actionable reports such as purchasing guides, route summaries, and charge insights for accounting teams. Platform Enhancements: Includes notable improvements across sales orders, drop ship orders, inventory management, lot tracking, cost management, loads, and accounting.

AI Orders

Multi-Language Order Processing: AI Orders now supports multi-language inbound orders, to better support the diverse customer bases that distributors serve.





AI Orders now supports multi-language inbound orders, to better support the diverse customer bases that distributors serve. Match Confidence Indicators: Improves order review efficiency with visual cues representing the AI's confidence in product and unit of measure matches.





Improves order review efficiency with visual cues representing the AI's confidence in product and unit of measure matches. Customer Product Code Recognition: In addition to reading product names and descriptions, AI Orders now understands customer-specific product codes, streamlining orders for large retailers and foodservice contracts, and enabling EDI workflows without requiring integration.





In addition to reading product names and descriptions, AI Orders now understands customer-specific product codes, streamlining orders for large retailers and foodservice contracts, and enabling EDI workflows without requiring integration. Customer-Specific AI Prompts: Allows tailored AI training for individual customers and their unique order formats.





Allows tailored AI training for individual customers and their unique order formats. Enterprise Dictionary: Introduces configuration to help AI Orders interpret specialized terminology used by a company and its customer base.





Introduces configuration to help AI Orders interpret specialized terminology used by a company and its customer base. Additional Enhancements: Includes configurable product matching logic, enhanced UI displays, and improvements to historical order analysis.

eCommerce Platform (Orders IO)

Automatic Product Suggestions : Increases order value through dynamic, customer-specific upsell recommendations.





: Increases order value through dynamic, customer-specific upsell recommendations. Advanced Delivery Management : Provides granular control over delivery scheduling with product- and customer-specific rules, along with built-in management of holidays and non-delivery days.





: Provides granular control over delivery scheduling with product- and customer-specific rules, along with built-in management of holidays and non-delivery days. Order Guide Tagging : Simplifies order guide management with customizable tags, such as those for seasonal menus.





: Simplifies order guide management with customizable tags, such as those for seasonal menus. Streamlined Customer Onboarding : Introduces an improved workflow with automated welcome communications providing access to the online ordering platform and mobile ordering apps.





: Introduces an improved workflow with automated welcome communications providing access to the online ordering platform and mobile ordering apps. User Experience Improvements: Enhancements across customer chat, product search, supplier portal, pricing management, and catalog browsing.

"GrubMarket's Spring 2026 Release represents a major step forward across our ERP, AI, and eCommerce platforms," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "These innovations reflect our commitment to equipping customers with powerful, AI-driven tools that unlock new efficiencies and elevate operational performance. We are proud to continue advancing our mission of driving technological innovation across the food supply chain as the only provider of fully integrated ERP, eCommerce, and AI solutions for our industry."

"Driven by our ongoing commitment to help our customers become more effective in their operations and more successful in the market, we built this release around the most important challenges and opportunities that they shared with us," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Software Product Officer. "We combined those insights with our deep technical expertise—particularly in AI—as their trusted technology partner to deliver powerful solutions that deliver immediate, positive impact to their businesses. This is a major release for us, and we are incredibly proud of what our teams have delivered."

As foodservice distributors and produce wholesalers face increasing operational complexity and intensifying competition, GrubMarket continues to advance its software platforms to meet the industry's evolving needs. The company's solutions are built on a modern technology infrastructure, offering customers depth of functionality paired with world-class user experiences and intuitive design. Customers can adopt the capabilities that best fit their business needs today and expand over time as they grow. As a technology partner, GrubMarket ensures that customers gain ongoing access to the latest innovations, purpose-built for the unique needs of food wholesale and distribution.

This Spring 2026 Release equips GrubMarket software users with solutions to reduce manual effort, improve operational accuracy, and achieve greater profitability across their businesses. To learn more about GrubMarket software and its transformative capabilities, visit: https://www.grubmarket.com/hello/software/index.html

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years. In 2026, GrubMarket was named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

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GrubMarket Media Team

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SOURCE GrubMarket