GrubMarket Named to TIME's List of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced that it has been named to the inaugural TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders list, which recognizes companies making an extraordinary impact in their respective industries.

TIME100 Industry Leaders GrubMarket

According to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2026: "GrubMarket makes software that helps food wholesalers track the price of mangoes and issue PTO requests. It also happens to be the largest private food company in the United States, valued at $4.5 billion. Since the pandemic, the San Francisco-based company, founded by Mike Xu, has been on a dizzying acquisitions spree, gobbling up dozens of food wholesalers and distributors—companies that supply tropical fruits to Walmart and tomatoes to In-N-Out Burger—and converting them into modern e-commerce operations running on its AI-powered WholesaleWare platform, which automates everything from ordering and pricing to demand forecasting for perishable goods. The strategy has given GrubMarket a growing stake in the food supply chain itself, not just the technology running it."

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and surveyed its global network of contributors, correspondents, and external experts. Editors evaluated each company based on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

This recognition follows a year of significant growth and innovation for GrubMarket. Over the past twelve months, the company has accelerated its pace of AI innovation, introducing a new generation of agentic AI solutions, including the Inventory Management AI Agent, Reporting AI Agent, and Monitoring AI Agent. These tools enable food supply chain businesses to automate complex workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and improve margins.

GrubMarket also expanded its footprint through several strategic acquisitions. In April 2025, the company acquired Delta Fresh Produce, a major produce distributor in Arizona. In June 2025, it completed its largest acquisition to date with Coast Citrus, a major U.S. supplier of tropical produce. Then in November 2025, GrubMarket added over 850 software customers with the acquisition of Procurant, a leading Software-as-a-Service trading platform for the fresh produce industry.

The company has also made strides with its Sustainable California initiative, which has sponsored the planting of over 230,000 trees in at-risk regions throughout the state. In parallel, GrubMarket continues to support underserved farmers in achieving organic certification through grants, mentorship, and technical assistance.

Looking ahead, GrubMarket plans to further scale its presence across the United States and internationally. The company will continue to lead the AI-driven transformation of the food supply chain, expanding its portfolio of AI agents to automate manual processes, improve operational performance, and enhance profitability for companies across the industry. Sustainability will continue to be a key pillar, as GrubMarket sponsors the planting of more trees across California and the United States, and sponsoring more farmers to get organic certification.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders," said Mike Xu, Founder and CEO of GrubMarket. "This recognition reflects our team's relentless pursuit of operational excellence and sustainable growth, as well as our progress against our mission to transform the food supply chain through AI, eCommerce, vertical Software-as-a-Service, and other technological innovations. We are honored to advance solutions that drive better efficiency and performance, and we remain committed to fostering a healthier, more sustainable future for our industry."

A full list of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders can be found here: https://time.com/tag/time100-companies-2026/.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

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