GrubMarket Introduces Cutting-Edge Catchweight Management Features to WholesaleWare to Solidify its Position in the Seafood and Protein Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced the launch of new Catchweight Management features for its cutting-edge and proprietary WholesaleWare platform. This innovative solution is set to transform the way food distributors and wholesalers manage variable-weight products such as seafood, proteins, cheeses, deli meats, and certain types of produce, offering unparalleled inventory precision, traceability, and operational efficiency through a uniquely customizable SaaS platform.

Addressing a Critical Challenge in Food Supply Chain Management

Variable-weight products, commonly called "catchweight" products, pose unique challenges for food wholesalers and distributors. These products, which range from ribeye steaks to whole fish to watermelon, vary in weight and size, complicating inventory management and operational workflows. Traditional ERP systems often fall short in tracking and managing catchweight products effectively, resulting in cumbersome workflows, inaccurate inventory valuations, and high customization costs associated with developing bespoke apps to simply accommodate this use case.

A Powerful and Flexible Solution to Complex Inventory Challenges

The new Catchweight Management features solve several long-standing issues that have hindered operational efficiency in the food supply chain. Designed to provide flexibility and transparency for business and operations leaders, the Catchweight Management features set WholesaleWare apart from other ERP systems by enabling businesses to:

Track Inventory Precisely : Monitor inventory not only by pounds and cases but also by individual pieces (e.g., ribeye steaks, salmon sides), offering a more granular understanding of your stock levels.

: Monitor inventory not only by pounds and cases but also by individual pieces (e.g., ribeye steaks, salmon sides), offering a more granular understanding of your stock levels. Streamline Operations : Simplify warehouse processes with bulk receiving capabilities and automatic inventory updates as cases are sold or processed in manufacturing work orders.

: Simplify warehouse processes with bulk receiving capabilities and automatic inventory updates as cases are sold or processed in manufacturing work orders. Enhance Traceability : Achieve traceability down to the unit level, an essential capability for maintaining compliance with food safety and quality control standards.

: Achieve traceability down to the unit level, an essential capability for maintaining compliance with food safety and quality control standards. Customize Labels : Design and print custom unit, pallet, and lot labels, with information tailored to your specific business needs.

: Design and print custom unit, pallet, and lot labels, with information tailored to your specific business needs. Universal Barcode Scanning : Scan existing manufacturer-printed barcodes for receiving, picking, manufacturing, and shipping processes, eliminating the time-consuming and costly process of printing unit labels.

: Scan existing manufacturer-printed barcodes for receiving, picking, manufacturing, and shipping processes, eliminating the time-consuming and costly process of printing unit labels. Adopt Flexible Units of Measure (UOMs): Configure multiple variable units of measure (UOMs) for each product, not just pounds but also pieces, for example, to suit diverse operational requirements.

The new Catchweight Management features are native to WholesaleWare and integrate with existing functionalities, such as yield reporting, work orders, and load management, further enhancing WholesaleWare's value as the most comprehensive and flexible SaaS solution for food wholesalers and distributors.

"Catchweight products are notoriously difficult to manage in traditional systems, often leading to inefficiencies and inaccuracies in inventory tracking," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "WholesaleWare's Catchweight Management capabilities are a game-changer for distributors and wholesalers who work with variable-weight products. By launching these Catchweight Management features, GrubMarket continues to lead the charge in delivering tailored solutions that address the challenges and complexities faced by food supply chain operations. With these features, WholesaleWare has become the most advanced platform for businesses seeking to optimize their handling of catchweight products. These features underscore our commitment to empowering food distributors and wholesalers with the tools they need to optimize operations, ensure traceability, and ultimately enhance profitability."

Strengthening GrubMarket's Technology-Driven Vision

The addition of enhanced Catchweight Management support highlights GrubMarket's leadership in delivering innovative solutions for the highly complex food supply chain industry. As an AI-powered ERP, WholesaleWare already provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics, among other features. The platform's continued evolution with the release of these new Catchweight Management features reflects GrubMarket's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of its customers with practical, user-driven solutions.

The new Catchweight Management features are now available as part of the WholesaleWare platform. To learn more about WholesaleWare and its transformative features, visit https://erp.wholesaleware.com/.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

