GrubMarket Appoints Jorge deNeve as Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced the appointment of Jorge deNeve as Chief Legal Officer, further strengthening the executive team.

Jorge deNeve

Jorge brings more than two decades of experience in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and securities law from his experience as an enforcement attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as an attorney at O'Melveny & Myers, LLP, a highly regarded international law firm.

Prior to joining GrubMarket, Jorge was a partner at O'Melveny, where he advised leading global companies on legal strategy, litigation and investigations, risk management, and best practices across highly complex, regulated environments. At O'Melveny, Jorge worked closely with his clients' executive leadership teams and boards of directors on governance matters, disclosure practices, compliance frameworks, and long-term risk management strategies. As an O'Melveny partner, he developed deep expertise operating at the intersection of business strategy, regulation, and corporate oversight.

Earlier in his career, Jorge served as an SEC enforcement attorney, where he developed a first-hand understanding of regulatory expectations, disclosure standards, and enforcement priorities. This experience has given Jorge a well-rounded and practical understanding of how to proactively design legal and governance frameworks that support sustainable business growth.

Jorge was recognized by Lawdragon in 2025 on its "500 Global Leaders in Crisis Management" list, by The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 for his work in securities litigation, and by Securities Docket as a 2025 "Enforcement Elite" for his SEC enforcement defense work. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and brings experience supporting organizations with global operations and cross-border considerations. At GrubMarket, Jorge will oversee the company's legal function, helping to establish and maintain rigorous standards for governance, compliance, and operational excellence as GrubMarket continues to scale its technology, AI, and food supply chain businesses.

Jorge acknowledged his appointment by stating, "I am excited to join GrubMarket at such an important stage in the company's growth. Drawing on my experience as a partner at O'Melveny advising companies and as an enforcement attorney at the SEC, I look forward to supporting GrubMarket's mission to transform the food supply chain through technology and AI. As the company continues to scale its software, AI, and digital commerce platforms, I am eager to partner with the leadership team to help strengthen the legal and governance foundations that enable long-term innovation, responsible growth, and operational excellence."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, stated, "Jorge brings exceptional legal expertise and a deep understanding of governance and regulatory best practices. His experiences as a partner at OMM and as a former SEC enforcement attorney uniquely position him to help GrubMarket continue to build durable systems and processes, maintain high operational standards, and support our long-term vision as we scale our software, AI, and global operations."

