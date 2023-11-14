GrubMarket Launches Pioneering AI Product to Bring AI Solutions to the Food Supply Chain Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced the launch of Farm-GPT, a groundbreaking new generative artificial intelligence (AI) product designed to empower American farmers and growers with valuable data-driven insights for maximizing profits and optimizing crop selection. Farm-GPT harnesses the power of advanced AI and leverages the latest available pricing data from both the USDA and proprietary sources to assist farmers in making informed decisions about which commodities to cultivate based on market demand and revenue potential.

Investing in generative AI is imperative, given its potential to revolutionize the entire food supply ecosystem. As a leading technology enabler for the food supply chain industry, GrubMarket has charged ahead with developing new AI software solutions that will positively transform the American food supply chain industry. Farm-GPT, developed by GrubMarket, is the first generative AI software product to lead the way in operationalizing the technology to benefit the backbone of food production. Farm-GPT includes key features such as:

Data-Driven Decision Making: Farm-GPT utilizes real-time and historical nationwide pricing data to generate customized recommendations based on commodity revenue potential. This enables farmers to adapt to market fluctuations and make strategic choices to maximize profitability.

Seasonality and Region-Specific Recommendations: Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities presented by different regions and seasons, Farm-GPT tailors its recommendations for the location of the farmer's fields for the timeframe in question, taking into account variables such as climate and growing conditions. This ensures that farmers receive advice that is relevant and actionable throughout the year.

User-Friendly Interface: The Farm-GPT platform boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to farmers of all backgrounds. The application presents advice in a conversational format, allowing users to easily understand and implement the recommendations provided.

Real-Time Market Intelligence: Keeping pace with the dynamic nature of the agricultural sector, Farm-GPT utilizes machine learning algorithms to continuously learn and adapt to changing market dynamics and expanding datasets. This ensures that Farm-GPT's responses consistently take into account real-time market trends, staying relevant in the face of shifting economic and environmental factors.

"We are excited about the impact that Farm-GPT will have across the industry. The ability to synthesize massive amounts of wholesale pricing data is crucial to helping farmers generate the greatest possible value for their hard work. Farm-GPT will fundamentally transform the way farmers approach commodity selection and adopt new farming practices, which will allow them to make more money. With AI comes the next wave of innovation for the American food supply chain industry, and the launch of Farm-GPT cements GrubMarket's status as a pioneer in deploying new technologies in our space. Moving forward, we will continue to build state-of-the-art AI solutions for stakeholders throughout the supply chain; we are committed to ensuring that our industry benefits from all that AI technology has to offer," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

Farm-GPT solidifies GrubMarket's position as one of the food industry's most influential digital transformers and technology enablers. By providing farmers with AI tools to enhance their decision-making processes, GrubMarket has also laid the foundation to become the go-to enterprise AI provider for the American food supply chain industry.

This revolutionary new AI product is now available to American farmers who are ready to embrace the future of food. For more information on Farm-GPT or to use the service, please visit https://farm-gpt.ai/.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, CA-based GrubMarket is a technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies in the U.S. As a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space and a pioneer offering cutting-edge software-as-a-service solutions. GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

