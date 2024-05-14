GrubMarket Named to CNBC Disruptor 50 List for Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer for the American food supply chain industry, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, a highly-regarded honor awarded to the top private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and inspiring positive change globally. GrubMarket has now earned a coveted spot on this list for its second consecutive year.

2024 CNBC Disruptor 50

CNBC's recognition comes on the heels of an enormous year of growth and impact for GrubMarket, from launching the revolutionary GrubAssist AI product and becoming the first enterprise AI solutions provider for the food supply chain; to planting over 100,000 trees and successfully kicking off the Organic Transition Program with the first cohort of farmers in its Sustainable California initiative; to expanding its global footprint to doing business with partners in over 65 countries around the world. GrubMarket has also surpassed $2 billion in run-rate revenue, making it one of the largest private food tech companies in the U.S. by revenue, and has improved profitability for yet another consecutive year.

"It has been an incredible year for GrubMarket, and we are proud to be recognized on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for a second consecutive year," said Mike Xu, founder and CEO of GrubMarket. "This is a tremendous honor for us and a testament to our team's exceptional dedication to creating a more equitable and sustainable food system powered by our best-in-class AI and software technologies. As we celebrate this achievement, we are excited to continue building on our trajectory as one of the world's fastest growing and most impactful food tech companies."

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list highlights today's most forward-thinking and ambitious companies that are fundamentally changing their industries. As an honoree, GrubMarket stands beside a distinguished group of companies that have been featured on the list over the years, including DoorDash, OpenAI, Airbnb, Uber, and SpaceX. All submissions were subject to a comprehensive and rigorous process of research and evaluation across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, as well as feedback from CNBC's editorial staff and a global pool of entrepreneurial experts from around the world.

For the full list of Disruptor 50 companies, please visit CNBC.com/Disruptors .

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, CA-based GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies globally. As a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses AI-powered technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

[email protected]

(415) 986-0523

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket