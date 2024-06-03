GrubMarket Releases AI Orders to Strengthen its Position as the Enterprise AI Provider for the American Food Supply Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, today announced the launch of AI Orders, an AI-powered, automated order processing module designed to transform how food wholesalers and distributors receive incoming orders from their customers. AI Orders will be offered as part of GrubAssist, GrubMarket's groundbreaking suite of enterprise AI assistants that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and smart, automated workflows.

In today's fast-paced business environment, food wholesalers and distributors often struggle with the manual, inefficient, and time-consuming process of intaking customer orders. Many businesses process a high volume of orders that arrive via traditional channels like phone, text message, and email, each with a large number of complex line items expressed in vague and non-standardized language. The process of converting these artifacts into orders in the distributor's ERP system is invariably error-prone, labor-intensive, and tedious, often leading to costly errors and fulfillment delays, negatively impacting both customer satisfaction and revenue generation potential.

AI Orders addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to seamlessly and instantaneously convert emails, text messages, and voicemails into integrated digital orders, enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining how food businesses manage their order flow. AI Orders monitors these multi-channel sources 24/7, automatically extracts order details, validates and maps order items against a customer's unique purchasing history, and translates orders into a standardized digital format. It then seamlessly pushes approved orders into the user's ERP system. This novel solution allows businesses to process more orders at a faster rate while significantly reducing labor costs. Furthermore, AI Orders allows sales representatives who interface directly with customers to conveniently engage with an AI assistant to create and enter new sales orders at any time, from anywhere, without having to log into their ERP system. This offers a level of convenience never before seen in the industry, allowing sales representatives to enjoy greater speed, efficiency, and accuracy in performing a repeated task that they must complete countless times per day.

Key features and benefits of AI Orders include:

Multi-Channel Integration: AI Orders supports a wide range of communication channels, including email, text messages, and voicemail, ensuring no order is missed, regardless of the communication method chosen by the customer. Automated Order Processing: The AI technology automatically extracts order details, maps and validates items against the customer's unique purchase history, and generates integrated digital orders. Advanced AI and ML: The platform utilizes state-of-the-art AI to accurately parse and understand the nuances of natural language in both written and audio form, enabling precise order extraction and interpretation. Real-Time Integration: Digital orders are pushed into the distributor's existing ERP system in real-time, allowing for a seamless operational workflow. AI Orders supports and integrates seamlessly with all major ERP systems in the food supply chain industry, ensuring compatibility across platforms. Enhanced Accuracy and Speed: By eliminating manual data entry, AI Orders significantly reduces the risk of errors, ensuring that orders are processed correctly and promptly. Scalability: The platform is designed to handle a high volume of communications, making it ideal for distributors of all sizes looking to scale their operations efficiently.

"AI Orders represents a significant leap forward in order management automation. By leveraging the power of AI, this new tool not only provides automatic, instantaneous, 24/7 order entry from voicemails, emails, and text messages, but also allows users to create sales orders efficiently without ever needing to touch their ERP system. Speed of entry is a major advantage in this industry. Instead of spending hours each day transcribing voicemail orders and deciphering text messages sprinkled with typos and vague product descriptions, AI Orders empowers food wholesalers and distributors to focus on what they do best - delivering exceptional products and services to their customers. We're incredibly excited to roll out AI Orders to the food supply chain industry and can't wait to help businesses save more time and money," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

Access to AI Orders is now available to all food supply chain businesses. For more information or to sign up, please visit https://www.grubmarket.ai/.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, CA-based GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies globally. As a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

