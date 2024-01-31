GrubMarket Releases AI Integration with WholesaleWare to Expand its AI Product Suite for the Food Supply Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the only enterprise AI provider for the food supply chain, today announced the release of a novel integration between GrubMarket AI and WholesaleWare, its cutting-edge and proprietary software-as-a-service platform built for food industry wholesalers, brokers, and distributors.

This purpose-built GrubMarket AI integration leverages the power of generative AI to provide both buyers and sellers on WholesaleWare immediate access to wholesale market pricing data for thousands of products. Directly integrated into the WholesaleWare user experience, GrubMarket AI will surface relevant pricing data for the same and similar products, so that sellers can gain insights into fair market pricing while entering sales orders. This can be particularly helpful to businesses selling new or specialized products, where there are limited reference points available, but pricing decisions need to be made quickly.

On the purchasing side, the AI will surface relevant market data for both FOB and delivered costs, so that buyers can more effectively negotiate with vendors while placing purchase orders. This helps buyers ensure that they do not overpay for inventory. The application of this sophisticated tool enhances the broader functionality of WholesaleWare while helping WholesaleWare users make more accurate pricing and costing decisions more quickly with relevant market insights presented where they need it, when they need it. Negotiations on both the buying and selling sides are streamlined, forging deeper trust and stronger relationships with both customers and vendors.

"The latest release of our GrubMarket AI integration with WholesaleWare is an exciting evolution of our rapidly expanding AI product suite. As the first mover in offering enterprise AI technology to the food supply chain industry, our vision is to make revolutionary AI technologies widely available to the food supply chain industry. We started last year with the launch of our groundbreaking Farm-GPT product for growers, and now we will arm both fresh food buyers and sellers with wholesale pricing insights that will save them enormous amounts of time and money in their operations. This is a game-changing application of AI for this industry; wholesalers and distributors finally have the power to access vast amounts of market data at their fingertips," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

The GrubMarket AI integration with WholesaleWare solidifies GrubMarket's position as one of the food industry's most influential digital transformers and technology enablers. Going forward, GrubMarket will continue to expand its transformative AI product suite with powerful analytics tools, as it builds out the most comprehensive AI solution for the food supply chain industry.

Access to the GrubMarket AI integration is available to both existing and new WholesaleWare customers. For more information or to sign up, please visit https://erp.wholesaleware.com/#/ .

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, CA-based GrubMarket is a technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies in the U.S. As a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space and a pioneer offering cutting-edge software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

