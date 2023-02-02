Grupo Bolivar Davivienda Wins Second Corporate Innovation Award in Silicon Valley

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for startups and corporations, presented to Grupo Bolivar Davivienda the Corporate Innovation Award in Financial Services during the November Summit 2022. This accolade results from the aggregated innovation metrics that include interaction with startups, number of pilots, potential rollouts, and overall engagement activities on the platform.

Representatives of Grupo Bolivar Davivienda receive the Corporate Innovation Award at the Plug and Play headquarters in Silicon Valley. From right to left: Andres Posada, Head of Open Innovation at Grupo Bolivar, Carolina Simental, Partner Success Manager at Plug and Play, Jackie Hernandez, SVP Global Partnerships at Plug and Play, Sergio Rodriguez, Corporate Innovation at Davivienda, and Davis Auksmuksts, Principal of Plug and Play Ventures.

Grupo Bolivar is one of the most influential groups in Colombia with brands like Davivienda and Seguros Bolivar, who has partnered with Plug and Play for over five years with a consistent commitment to maintaining an outstanding innovation model. This is the second time they have received the highest accolade in Financial Services in recognition of the discipline and optimism imprinted by their internal teams using open innovation practices to expedite the deployment of solutions and interact with all the stakeholders in the ecosystem.

The group has piloted and implemented several disruptive technologies over the past 10 years, from health and wellness to agriculture, analytics to retail banking, and other solutions that can help them deliver the most effective experience to their clients. In 2022, the group was able to engage 700 internal innovation coaches who facilitated de analysis of 2,675 international startups that resulted in 13 pilots, 22 investments, and 6 commercial engagements.

"Our goal is to continue working hand in hand with large players like universities, R&D centers and global innovation players like Plug and Play," said Oscar Rodriguez, Vice President of Innovation at Grupo Bolivar Davivienda.

"On behalf of Plug and Play, I thank Grupo Bolivar's support and all the team effort for recognizing the importance of startup collaboration and open innovation to continue their leadership role in financial services for Latin America," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

About Grupo Bolivar Davivienda

At Grupo Bolivar Davivienda we believe in a financial world that simplifies people's lives, communities, businesses, and cities. As a result, today we are a team of over 17.5 thousand people in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Miami, innovating, investing in knowledge, talent, and technology, partnering, and seeking best practices around the world. We do all this to provide everyday solutions and exclusive offers to more than 20.9 million customers, supporting financial inclusion and sustainable development. We are currently the second largest bank by portfolio in Colombia*, with a network of more than 660 branches and close to 2.700 ATMs in Colombia and in our international subsidiaries. We are proud to be one of the companies of Grupo Bolívar.

*Financial Superintendence of Colombia (Figure as of June 2022).

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

