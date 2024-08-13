GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES INCLUSION TO THE MSCI MEXICO INDEX

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) is pleased to inform the investor community that Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) announced that according to the methodology and rebalancing of its Global Standard Indexes "CHDRUI B" shares will be part of the MSCI Mexico Index sample. The Index rebalancing will be made on August 30th, 2024, with the new index in effect on September 2nd, 2024.

The MSCI Mexico Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap companies of the Mexican market, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Mexico.

This is the first time that the company's shares have been included as part of the MSCI Mexico Index. It reiterates the recognition of our investors to the consistency observed in the favorable financial and operating results in recent years.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui emphasizes its intention to continue working for the benefit of its shareholders, employees, suppliers, and clients, and in fulfilling its mission "Improve the lives of clients by taking the products they prefer at the best price to all possible places, inspiring our employees to grow and develop within Chedraui."

Ticker symbol (BMV):

CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.