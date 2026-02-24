GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2025 fourth-quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

4Q'25 Highlights:

Same Store Sales (SSS) growth of 3.0% in Mexico.

Chedraui's Mexico SSS exceeded ANTAD's self-service SSS for the twenty-second consecutive quarter, this time by 164 basis points (bps).

Consolidated EBITDA margin 7.7% (excluding additional expenses 8.6%). Chedraui Mexico's EBITDA margin 8.5% (excluding unusual event 8.7%). Chedraui USA EBITDA margin increased 6 bps to 6.9% (excluding non-cash provisions 8.6%).

Consolidated Net Income in the quarter totaled $1,344 million and $1,846 million, if excluding additional expenses.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio of -0.28x at the end of 4Q'25 vs. -0.18x in 4Q'24.

We surpassed our Organic Growth Plan in Mexico for 2025 by opening 142 stores during the year.

Mexican peso appreciation against the U.S. dollar of 10%.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

The dedication of our employees to provide our customers with a unique value offering, fulfilling our mission of "Improving the lives of customers by taking the products they prefer at the best price to all possible places, inspiring our employees to grow and develop within Chedraui", is noted in our solid results in 2025, which were obtained in a challenging environment for consumption in both Mexico and the United States.

The preference of our customers in Mexico led us to grow same-store sales (SSS) in the fourth quarter by 3.0% compared to 1.4% for ANTAD Self-Service. While in 2025, SSS increased 2.7%, exceeding the growth of ANTAD Self-Service by 140 bps during the same period.

In Chedraui USA, stricter immigration enforcement in the fourth quarter has negatively impacted customer traffic, resulting in a decrease in transactions and pressure on SSS. As we have mentioned before, this situation began towards the end of the second quarter of 2025, so during the year, SSS decreased marginally by 0.6%.

We maintain our commitment to continued investment in the countries where we operate by opening 65 stores in Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2025, for a total of 142 stores in Mexico and one in the United States during 2025.

At the end of 2025, consolidated cash stood at $14,640 million pesos, an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year. While the Net Debt (cash) to EBITDA ratio was -0.28x compared to -0.18x the previous year.

As a result of our favorable cash flow generation in 2025, we are pleased to inform our investors that the company's Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, agreed to recommend at the next shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend in three installments: the first in April of this year for $980.34 million pesos, and the second and third in November and December for $626.3 million pesos each. This represents a total dividend for the year of $2,232.9 million pesos, or 34.2% of the majority net income for 2025.

