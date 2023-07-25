GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 10% GROWTH IN EBITDA, TO Ps.5,636 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

25 Jul, 2023

—Operating income increased 21%, to Ps.3,237 million in the period—

—Consolidated revenue grows 14%, to Ps.44,274 million driven by firm dynamism in financial income—

—The consolidated gross portfolio increases 13%, to Ps.168,443 million—

—11% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.224,588 million, reaffirms solid prospects for the financial business—

MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2023 results.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue grew 14% to Ps.44,274 million in the period, compared to Ps.38,817 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.38,638 million, from Ps.33,684 million in 2022.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,636 million, 10% higher compared to Ps.5,133 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,237 million, 21% above Ps.2,672 million in the same period of 2022.

The company reported net income of Ps.4,944 million, compared to net loss of Ps.1,764 million a year ago.

   2Q 2022

   2Q 2023

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$38,817

$44,274

$5,457

14 %





EBITDA      

$5,133

$5,636

$504

10 %





Operating profit

$2,672

$3,237

$565

21 %





Net result

$(1,764)

$4,944

$6,708

---





Net result per share

$(7.81)

$22.36

$30.17

---





Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.           
As of June 30, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of June 30, 2023, were 221.1 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 14% in the period, as a result of 21% growth in financial revenue and 5% rise in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.26,806 million, from Ps.22,171 million the previous year — reflects, to a large extent, a 28% increase in the income of Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin — within the framework of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which promotes the well-being of millions of families and the development of businesses.

The growth in revenue from the commercial business — to Ps.17,469 million, from Ps.16,646 million a year ago — results to a large extent from the growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthens business productivity and family mobility — as well as appliances —which promotes the quality of life in households.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.22,081 million, compared to Ps.17,801 million for the previous year. The growth is explained by a 56% increase in the financial cost — derived from the greater creation of credit preventive reserves, in the context of solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest paid, in line with higher market rates — and an 8% increase in the commercial cost, congruent with the growth in income from the sale of merchandise.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses increased 4% to Ps.16,557 million, from Ps.15,883 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and maintenance expenses.

Expenses grew to a lesser extent than consolidated revenue, which is the result of solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operating efficiency, together with strict budgets throughout the organization — in the context of measures to rationalize structures and optimize processes.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,636 million, from Ps.5,133 million the previous year. The company reported an operating income of Ps.3,237 million, compared to Ps.2,672 million in the same quarter of 2022.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

Ps.228 million reductions in other expenses, due to impairment of Purpose Financial's intangible assets in the second quarter of 2022, congruent with the company's performance and financial outlook a year ago.

Positive variation of Ps.8,751 million in other financial results, which reflects a 13% increase this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a loss of 10% a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, an increase of Ps.2,846 million was recorded in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.4,944 million, from a net loss of Ps.1,764 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.38,277 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to Ps.36,379 million in the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the issuance of Certificados Busatiles, partially offset by payments of international bonds and amortization of bank loans.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.11,357 million, from Ps.5,891 million the previous year. The growth is congruent with reduction in the balance of inventories, resulting from solid efficiencies in the company's supply logistics.

As of June 30, 2023, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.91,199 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.1 times.



As of June 30
2022

As of June 30
2023

Change





Ps.

%


















Cash and cash equivalents



$5,891

$11,357

5,466

93 %

Marketable financial instruments



34,915

26,995

(7,921)

(23 %)

Inventories



23,602

16,688

(6,913)

(29 %)

Accounts receivables



46,480

47,356

876

2 %

Other current assets



4,062

3,845

(218)

(5 %)

Investments in shares



37,779

40,704

2,925

8 %

Fixed assets



9,075

10,074

999

11 %

Right of use assets



9,523

12,824

3,301

35 %

Other assets



1,870

2,454

584

31 %









Total assets



$173,198

$172,297

($901)

(1 %)









Short-term debt



$14,905

$8,580

(6,325)

(42 %)

Suppliers



9,257

7,509

(1,749)

(19 %)

Other short-term liabilities



16,532

18,506

1,974

12 %

Long-term debt



21,474

29,697

8,224

38 %

Differed taxes



3,180

1,854

(1,326)

(42 %)

Other long-term debt



11,522

14,951

3,429

30 %









Total liabilities



$76,871

$81,098

$4,227

5 %









Stakeholder's equity



$96,327

$91,199

($5,128)

(5 %)









Liabilities and equity



$173,198

$172,297

($901)

(1 %)

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of June 30, 2023, grew 13%, to Ps.168,443 million, from Ps.149,219 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.6% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 14% to Ps.163,398 million, from Ps.143,262 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 5.2%, compared to 3.6% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 11%, to Ps.224,588 million, from Ps.202,884 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.224,264 million, 12% above the Ps.199,360 million of the previous year.

The ratio of traditional deposits to the gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — computable liquid assets / total net cash outflow — was 1,076%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 15.08%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,260 contact points, compared to 6,165 units the previous year. The increase results from the net opening of 172 contact points in Mexico and 38 in Central America, partially offset by the closure of 115 Purpose Financial units in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at promoting online credit operations and strengthening the operating efficiency of this company.

The number of contact points of Grupo Elektra in Mexico, at the end of the quarter, is 4,946, in the US, 902, and in Central America, 412. The important distribution network provides the company with proximity to the client and closeness in service and generates a superior market position in the countries in which it operates.

Six-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.86,494 million, from Ps.76,349 million registered in the same period of 2022, driven by a 22% growth in sales of the financial business and 2% in commercial business sales.

EBITDA was Ps.11,794 million, compared to Ps.10,754 million of the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.7,004 million, from Ps.5,278 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2023, a net income of Ps.5,403 million was recorded, compared to a net loss of Ps.6,379 million a year ago. The change reflects higher operating results this period, as well as gains in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a reduction the previous year.

   6M 2022

   6M 2023

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$76,349

$86,494

$10,144

13 %





EBITDA      

$10,754

$11,794

$1,040

10 %





Operating profit

$5,278

$7,004

$1,727

33 %





Net result

$(6,379)

$5,403

$11,783

----





Net result per share

$(28.24)

$24.44

$52.68

----





Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.           
As of June 30, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of June 30, 2023, were 221.1 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

 

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]



Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS






















2Q22

2Q23

Change











Financial income

22,171

57 %

26,806

61 %

4,635

21 %

Commercial income

16,646

43 %

17,469

39 %

822

5 %

Income

38,817

100 %

44,274

100 %

5,457

14 %











Financial cost

5,897

15 %

9,190

21 %

3,294

56 %

Commercial cost

11,905

31 %

12,891

29 %

986

8 %

Costs

17,801

46 %

22,081

50 %

4,279

24 %











Gross income

21,016

54 %

22,193

50 %

1,177

6 %











Sales, administration and promotion expenses

15,883

41 %

16,557

37 %

674

4 %











EBITDA 

5,133

13 %

5,636

13 %

504

10 %











Depreciation and amortization

2,228

6 %

2,394

5 %

166

7 %











Other expense, net

232

1 %

5

0 %

(228)

-98 %











Operating income

2,672

7 %

3,237

7 %

565

21 %











Comprehensive financial result:






     Interest income

204

1 %

514

1 %

310

----

     Interest expense

(999)

-3 %

(1,443)

-3 %

(444)

-44 %

     Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(38)

0 %

72

0 %

110

----

     Other financial results, net

(4,448)

-11 %

4,303

10 %

8,751

----


(5,282)

-14 %

3,446

8 %

8,728

----











Participation  in  the  net  income of







CASA and other associated companies

94

0 %

348

1 %

254

100 %











(Loss) income before income tax

(2,516)

-6 %

7,031

16 %

9,547

----











Income tax

754

2 %

(2,092)

-5 %

(2,846)

----











(Loss) income before discontinued operations

(1,762)

-5 %

4,939

11 %

6,701

----











Result from discontinued operations 

(2)

0 %

5

0 %

7

----











Consolidated net (loss) income 

(1,764)

-5 %

4,944

11 %

6,708

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS






















6M22

6M23

Change











Financial income

43,886

57 %

53,505

62 %

9,620

22 %

Commercial income

32,464

43 %

32,988

38 %

525

2 %

Income

76,349

100 %

86,494

100 %

10,144

13 %











Financial cost

11,112

15 %

17,999

21 %

6,887

62 %

Commercial cost

23,481

31 %

23,986

28 %

505

2 %

Costs

34,592

45 %

41,985

49 %

7,392

21 %











Gross income

41,757

55 %

44,509

51 %

2,752

7 %











Sales, administration and promotion expenses

31,003

41 %

32,715

38 %

1,712

6 %











EBITDA 

10,754

14 %

11,794

14 %

1,040

10 %











Depreciation and amortization

4,439

6 %

4,784

6 %

346

8 %











Other expense, net

1,038

1 %

5

0 %

(1,032)

-99 %











Operating income

5,278

7 %

7,004

8 %

1,727

33 %











Comprehensive financial result:






     Interest income

396

1 %

891

1 %

495

----

     Interest expense

(1,947)

-3 %

(2,913)

-3 %

(967)

-50 %

     Foreign exchange gain, net

5

0 %

508

1 %

503

----

     Other financial results, net

(12,818)

-17 %

1,765

2 %

14,583

----


(14,364)

-19 %

250

0 %

14,614

----











Participation  in  the  net  income of





CASA and other associated companies

212

0 %

404

0 %

192

90 %











(Loss) income before income tax

(8,874)

-12 %

7,659

9 %

16,533

----











Income tax

2,494

3 %

(2,261)

-3 %

(4,755)

----











(Loss) income before discontinued operations

(6,380)

-8 %

5,398

6 %

11,778

----











Result from discontinued operations 

0

0 %

5

0 %

5

----











Consolidated net (loss) income 

(6,379)

-8 %

5,403

6 %

11,783

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS























Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Change












At June 30, 2022

At June 30, 2023













Cash and cash equivalents

5,891

33,116

39,008

11,357

29,331

40,688

1,680

4 %











Marketable financial instruments

8,004

91,165

99,170

4,916

90,812

95,728

(3,442)

-3 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

81,142

81,142

-

86,217

86,217

5,076

6 %

Total past-due loans

-

4,817

4,817

-

7,237

7,237

2,420

50 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

85,959

85,959

-

93,454

93,454

7,495

9 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

11,125

11,125

-

14,748

14,748

3,623

33 %











Loan portfolio, net

-

74,833

74,833

-

78,706

78,706

3,873

5 %











Inventories

23,602

0

23,602

16,688

-

16,688

(6,913)

-29 %











Other current assets 

17,256

10,195

27,450

18,238

14,067

32,305

4,854

18 %











Total current assets

54,754

209,309

264,063

51,200

212,916

264,115

52

0 %











Financial instruments

26,911

36

26,947

22,078

3

22,081

(4,866)

-18 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

61,795

61,795

-

72,779

72,779

10,983

18 %

Total past-due loans

-

1,465

1,465

-

2,210

2,210

746

51 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

63,260

63,260

-

74,989

74,989

11,729

19 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

3,859

3,859

-

5,534

5,534

1,675

43 %











Loan portfolio

-

59,401

59,401

-

69,455

69,455

10,054

17 %











Other non-current assets 

19,949

486

20,435

21,352

471

21,824

1,389

7 %

Investment in shares

2,301

-

2,301

2,395

-

2,395

95

4 %

Property, furniture, equipment and








  investment in stores, net

9,075

9,447

18,522

10,074

10,802

20,876

2,354

13 %

Intangible assets

542

7,207

7,749

779

7,979

8,759

1,009

13 %

Right of use asset

9,340

2,348

11,688

12,655

2,052

14,707

3,019

26 %

Other assets

1,328

7,969

9,297

1,675

7,786

9,461

164

2 %

TOTAL ASSETS

124,199

296,203

420,402

122,208

311,464

433,672

13,270

3 %






















Demand and term deposits

-

202,884

202,884

-

224,588

224,588

21,704

11 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

20,802

20,802

-

15,412

15,412

(5,390)

-26 %

Short-term debt

14,385

342

14,727

8,475

138

8,613

(6,115)

-42 %

Leasing

1,884

963

2,847

2,315

840

3,155

308

11 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

16,269

224,991

241,260

10,789

240,978

251,768

10,508

4 %











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

23,689

21,344

45,033

23,479

20,992

44,470

(563)

-1 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

23,689

21,344

45,033

23,479

20,992

44,470

(563)

-1 %











Total short-term liabilities

39,958

246,335

286,293

34,268

261,970

296,238

9,945

3 %











Long-term debt

19,844

10

19,854

27,027

0

27,027

7,173

36 %

Leasing

8,475

1,502

9,977

11,470

1,302

12,772

2,795

28 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

28,319

1,512

29,831

38,497

1,302

39,799

9,968

33 %











Long-term liabilities without cost

6,227

1,725

7,951

5,335

1,101

6,436

(1,515)

-19 %











Total long-term liabilities

34,546

3,236

37,782

43,832

2,403

46,235

8,453

22 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES

74,504

249,571

324,075

78,100

264,373

342,473

18,399

6 %











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

49,695

46,632

96,327

44,108

47,091

91,199

(5,128)

-5 %






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

124,199

296,203

420,402

122,208

311,464

433,672

13,270

3 %

INFRASTRUCTURE










2Q22

2Q23

Change









Points of sale in Mexico






Elektra 

1,167

19 %

1,225

20 %

58

5 %

Salinas y Rocha 

36

1 %

33

1 %

(3)

-8 %

Banco Azteca

1,887

31 %

1,926

31 %

39

2 %

Freestanding branches

1,684

27 %

1,762

28 %

78

5 %

Total

4,774

77 %

4,946

79 %

172

4 %









Points of sale in Central America





Elektra 

108

2 %

120

2 %

12

11 %

Banco Azteca

209

3 %

228

4 %

19

9 %

Freestanding branches

57

1 %

64

1 %

7

12 %

Total

374

6 %

412

7 %

38

10 %









Points of sale in North America





Purpose Financial

1,017

16 %

902

14 %

(115)

-11 %

Total

1,017

16 %

902

14 %

(115)

-11 %









TOTAL

6,165

100 %

6,260

100 %

95

2 %




































Floor space (m²)

1,483

100 %

1,530

100 %

46

3 %



























Employees






Mexico

64,317

88 %

62,439

88 %

(1,878)

-3 %

Central and South America

5,836

8 %

6,070

9 %

234

4 %

North America

2,717

4 %

2,681

4 %

(36)

-1 %

Total employees

72,870

100 %

71,190

100 %

(1,680)

-2 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

