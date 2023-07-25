GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 10% GROWTH IN EBITDA, TO Ps.5,636 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

—Operating income increased 21%, to Ps.3,237 million in the period—

MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2023 results.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue grew 14% to Ps.44,274 million in the period, compared to Ps.38,817 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.38,638 million, from Ps.33,684 million in 2022.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,636 million, 10% higher compared to Ps.5,133 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,237 million, 21% above Ps.2,672 million in the same period of 2022.

The company reported net income of Ps.4,944 million, compared to net loss of Ps.1,764 million a year ago.



2Q 2022 2Q 2023 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $38,817 $44,274 $5,457 14 %









EBITDA $5,133 $5,636 $504 10 %









Operating profit $2,672 $3,237 $565 21 %









Net result $(1,764) $4,944 $6,708 ---









Net result per share $(7.81) $22.36 $30.17 ---











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of June 30, 2023, were 221.1 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 14% in the period, as a result of 21% growth in financial revenue and 5% rise in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.26,806 million, from Ps.22,171 million the previous year — reflects, to a large extent, a 28% increase in the income of Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin — within the framework of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which promotes the well-being of millions of families and the development of businesses.

The growth in revenue from the commercial business — to Ps.17,469 million, from Ps.16,646 million a year ago — results to a large extent from the growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthens business productivity and family mobility — as well as appliances —which promotes the quality of life in households.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.22,081 million, compared to Ps.17,801 million for the previous year. The growth is explained by a 56% increase in the financial cost — derived from the greater creation of credit preventive reserves, in the context of solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest paid, in line with higher market rates — and an 8% increase in the commercial cost, congruent with the growth in income from the sale of merchandise.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses increased 4% to Ps.16,557 million, from Ps.15,883 million a year ago, as a result of higher personnel and maintenance expenses.

Expenses grew to a lesser extent than consolidated revenue, which is the result of solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operating efficiency, together with strict budgets throughout the organization — in the context of measures to rationalize structures and optimize processes.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,636 million, from Ps.5,133 million the previous year. The company reported an operating income of Ps.3,237 million, compared to Ps.2,672 million in the same quarter of 2022.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

Ps.228 million reductions in other expenses, due to impairment of Purpose Financial's intangible assets in the second quarter of 2022, congruent with the company's performance and financial outlook a year ago.

Positive variation of Ps.8,751 million in other financial results, which reflects a 13% increase this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a loss of 10% a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, an increase of Ps.2,846 million was recorded in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.4,944 million, from a net loss of Ps.1,764 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.38,277 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to Ps.36,379 million in the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the issuance of Certificados Busatiles, partially offset by payments of international bonds and amortization of bank loans.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.11,357 million, from Ps.5,891 million the previous year. The growth is congruent with reduction in the balance of inventories, resulting from solid efficiencies in the company's supply logistics.

As of June 30, 2023, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.91,199 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.1 times.











As of June 30

2022 As of June 30

2023 Change









Ps. %



































Cash and cash equivalents







$5,891 $11,357 5,466 93 % Marketable financial instruments







34,915 26,995 (7,921) (23 %) Inventories







23,602 16,688 (6,913) (29 %) Accounts receivables







46,480 47,356 876 2 % Other current assets







4,062 3,845 (218) (5 %) Investments in shares







37,779 40,704 2,925 8 % Fixed assets







9,075 10,074 999 11 % Right of use assets







9,523 12,824 3,301 35 % Other assets







1,870 2,454 584 31 %

















Total assets







$173,198 $172,297 ($901) (1 %)

















Short-term debt







$14,905 $8,580 (6,325) (42 %) Suppliers







9,257 7,509 (1,749) (19 %) Other short-term liabilities







16,532 18,506 1,974 12 % Long-term debt







21,474 29,697 8,224 38 % Differed taxes







3,180 1,854 (1,326) (42 %) Other long-term debt







11,522 14,951 3,429 30 %

















Total liabilities







$76,871 $81,098 $4,227 5 %

















Stakeholder's equity







$96,327 $91,199 ($5,128) (5 %)

















Liabilities and equity







$173,198 $172,297 ($901) (1 %)

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of June 30, 2023, grew 13%, to Ps.168,443 million, from Ps.149,219 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.6% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 14% to Ps.163,398 million, from Ps.143,262 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 5.2%, compared to 3.6% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 11%, to Ps.224,588 million, from Ps.202,884 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.224,264 million, 12% above the Ps.199,360 million of the previous year.

The ratio of traditional deposits to the gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — computable liquid assets / total net cash outflow — was 1,076%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 15.08%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,260 contact points, compared to 6,165 units the previous year. The increase results from the net opening of 172 contact points in Mexico and 38 in Central America, partially offset by the closure of 115 Purpose Financial units in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at promoting online credit operations and strengthening the operating efficiency of this company.

The number of contact points of Grupo Elektra in Mexico, at the end of the quarter, is 4,946, in the US, 902, and in Central America, 412. The important distribution network provides the company with proximity to the client and closeness in service and generates a superior market position in the countries in which it operates.

Six-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.86,494 million, from Ps.76,349 million registered in the same period of 2022, driven by a 22% growth in sales of the financial business and 2% in commercial business sales.

EBITDA was Ps.11,794 million, compared to Ps.10,754 million of the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.7,004 million, from Ps.5,278 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2023, a net income of Ps.5,403 million was recorded, compared to a net loss of Ps.6,379 million a year ago. The change reflects higher operating results this period, as well as gains in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a reduction the previous year.



6M 2022 6M 2023 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $76,349 $86,494 $10,144 13 %









EBITDA $10,754 $11,794 $1,040 10 %









Operating profit $5,278 $7,004 $1,727 33 %









Net result $(6,379) $5,403 $11,783 ----









Net result per share $(28.24) $24.44 $52.68 ----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 225.9 million and as of June 30, 2023, were 221.1 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS











































2Q22

2Q23

Change





















Financial income 22,171 57 %

26,806 61 %

4,635 21 %

Commercial income 16,646 43 %

17,469 39 %

822 5 %

Income 38,817 100 %

44,274 100 %

5,457 14 %





















Financial cost 5,897 15 %

9,190 21 %

3,294 56 %

Commercial cost 11,905 31 %

12,891 29 %

986 8 %

Costs 17,801 46 %

22,081 50 %

4,279 24 %





















Gross income 21,016 54 %

22,193 50 %

1,177 6 %





















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 15,883 41 %

16,557 37 %

674 4 %





















EBITDA 5,133 13 %

5,636 13 %

504 10 %





















Depreciation and amortization 2,228 6 %

2,394 5 %

166 7 %





















Other expense, net 232 1 %

5 0 %

(228) -98 %





















Operating income 2,672 7 %

3,237 7 %

565 21 %





















Comprehensive financial result:













Interest income 204 1 %

514 1 %

310 ----

Interest expense (999) -3 %

(1,443) -3 %

(444) -44 %

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (38) 0 %

72 0 %

110 ----

Other financial results, net (4,448) -11 %

4,303 10 %

8,751 ----



(5,282) -14 %

3,446 8 %

8,728 ----





















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies 94 0 %

348 1 %

254 100 %





















(Loss) income before income tax (2,516) -6 %

7,031 16 %

9,547 ----





















Income tax 754 2 %

(2,092) -5 %

(2,846) ----





















(Loss) income before discontinued operations (1,762) -5 %

4,939 11 %

6,701 ----





















Result from discontinued operations (2) 0 %

5 0 %

7 ----





















Consolidated net (loss) income (1,764) -5 %

4,944 11 %

6,708 ----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS











































6M22

6M23

Change





















Financial income 43,886 57 %

53,505 62 %

9,620 22 %

Commercial income 32,464 43 %

32,988 38 %

525 2 %

Income 76,349 100 %

86,494 100 %

10,144 13 %





















Financial cost 11,112 15 %

17,999 21 %

6,887 62 %

Commercial cost 23,481 31 %

23,986 28 %

505 2 %

Costs 34,592 45 %

41,985 49 %

7,392 21 %





















Gross income 41,757 55 %

44,509 51 %

2,752 7 %





















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 31,003 41 %

32,715 38 %

1,712 6 %





















EBITDA 10,754 14 %

11,794 14 %

1,040 10 %





















Depreciation and amortization 4,439 6 %

4,784 6 %

346 8 %





















Other expense, net 1,038 1 %

5 0 %

(1,032) -99 %





















Operating income 5,278 7 %

7,004 8 %

1,727 33 %





















Comprehensive financial result:













Interest income 396 1 %

891 1 %

495 ----

Interest expense (1,947) -3 %

(2,913) -3 %

(967) -50 %

Foreign exchange gain, net 5 0 %

508 1 %

503 ----

Other financial results, net (12,818) -17 %

1,765 2 %

14,583 ----



(14,364) -19 %

250 0 %

14,614 ----





















Participation in the net income of











CASA and other associated companies 212 0 %

404 0 %

192 90 %





















(Loss) income before income tax (8,874) -12 %

7,659 9 %

16,533 ----





















Income tax 2,494 3 %

(2,261) -3 %

(4,755) ----





















(Loss) income before discontinued operations (6,380) -8 %

5,398 6 %

11,778 ----





















Result from discontinued operations 0 0 %

5 0 %

5 ----





















Consolidated net (loss) income (6,379) -8 %

5,403 6 %

11,783 ----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS













































Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Change























At June 30, 2022

At June 30, 2023



























Cash and cash equivalents 5,891 33,116 39,008

11,357 29,331 40,688

1,680 4 %





















Marketable financial instruments 8,004 91,165 99,170

4,916 90,812 95,728

(3,442) -3 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 81,142 81,142

- 86,217 86,217

5,076 6 % Total past-due loans - 4,817 4,817

- 7,237 7,237

2,420 50 % Gross loan portfolio - 85,959 85,959

- 93,454 93,454

7,495 9 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 11,125 11,125

- 14,748 14,748

3,623 33 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 74,833 74,833

- 78,706 78,706

3,873 5 %





















Inventories 23,602 0 23,602

16,688 - 16,688

(6,913) -29 %





















Other current assets 17,256 10,195 27,450

18,238 14,067 32,305

4,854 18 %





















Total current assets 54,754 209,309 264,063

51,200 212,916 264,115

52 0 %





















Financial instruments 26,911 36 26,947

22,078 3 22,081

(4,866) -18 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 61,795 61,795

- 72,779 72,779

10,983 18 % Total past-due loans - 1,465 1,465

- 2,210 2,210

746 51 % Gross loan portfolio - 63,260 63,260

- 74,989 74,989

11,729 19 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 3,859 3,859

- 5,534 5,534

1,675 43 %





















Loan portfolio - 59,401 59,401

- 69,455 69,455

10,054 17 %





















Other non-current assets 19,949 486 20,435

21,352 471 21,824

1,389 7 % Investment in shares 2,301 - 2,301

2,395 - 2,395

95 4 % Property, furniture, equipment and

















investment in stores, net 9,075 9,447 18,522

10,074 10,802 20,876

2,354 13 % Intangible assets 542 7,207 7,749

779 7,979 8,759

1,009 13 % Right of use asset 9,340 2,348 11,688

12,655 2,052 14,707

3,019 26 % Other assets 1,328 7,969 9,297

1,675 7,786 9,461

164 2 % TOTAL ASSETS 124,199 296,203 420,402

122,208 311,464 433,672

13,270 3 %











































Demand and term deposits - 202,884 202,884

- 224,588 224,588

21,704 11 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 20,802 20,802

- 15,412 15,412

(5,390) -26 % Short-term debt 14,385 342 14,727

8,475 138 8,613

(6,115) -42 % Leasing 1,884 963 2,847

2,315 840 3,155

308 11 % Short-term liabilities with cost 16,269 224,991 241,260

10,789 240,978 251,768

10,508 4 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 23,689 21,344 45,033

23,479 20,992 44,470

(563) -1 % Short-term liabilities without cost 23,689 21,344 45,033

23,479 20,992 44,470

(563) -1 %





















Total short-term liabilities 39,958 246,335 286,293

34,268 261,970 296,238

9,945 3 %





















Long-term debt 19,844 10 19,854

27,027 0 27,027

7,173 36 % Leasing 8,475 1,502 9,977

11,470 1,302 12,772

2,795 28 % Long-term liabilities with cost 28,319 1,512 29,831

38,497 1,302 39,799

9,968 33 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 6,227 1,725 7,951

5,335 1,101 6,436

(1,515) -19 %





















Total long-term liabilities 34,546 3,236 37,782

43,832 2,403 46,235

8,453 22 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 74,504 249,571 324,075

78,100 264,373 342,473

18,399 6 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 49,695 46,632 96,327

44,108 47,091 91,199

(5,128) -5 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 124,199 296,203 420,402

122,208 311,464 433,672

13,270 3 %

INFRASTRUCTURE



















2Q22

2Q23

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico













Elektra 1,167 19 %

1,225 20 %

58 5 % Salinas y Rocha 36 1 %

33 1 %

(3) -8 % Banco Azteca 1,887 31 %

1,926 31 %

39 2 % Freestanding branches 1,684 27 %

1,762 28 %

78 5 % Total 4,774 77 %

4,946 79 %

172 4 %

















Points of sale in Central America











Elektra 108 2 %

120 2 %

12 11 % Banco Azteca 209 3 %

228 4 %

19 9 % Freestanding branches 57 1 %

64 1 %

7 12 % Total 374 6 %

412 7 %

38 10 %

















Points of sale in North America











Purpose Financial 1,017 16 %

902 14 %

(115) -11 % Total 1,017 16 %

902 14 %

(115) -11 %

















TOTAL 6,165 100 %

6,260 100 %

95 2 %







































































Floor space (m²) 1,483 100 %

1,530 100 %

46 3 %





















































Employees













Mexico 64,317 88 %

62,439 88 %

(1,878) -3 % Central and South America 5,836 8 %

6,070 9 %

234 4 % North America 2,717 4 %

2,681 4 %

(36) -1 % Total employees 72,870 100 %

71,190 100 %

(1,680) -2 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.