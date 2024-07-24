GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 12% GROWTH IN EBITDA TO Ps.6,326 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

News provided by

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jul 24, 2024, 18:45 ET

—Robust performance of both financial and commercial businesses generates a 9% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.48,183 million—

—Operating profit increases 23% in the period, to Ps.3,996 million—

—Increasing quality of Banco Azteca Mexico's credit portfolio; delinquency rate drops to 3.2%, from 5.2% a year ago—

MEXICO CITY, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2024 results.

Second quarter results

Consolidated revenue increased 9% to Ps.48,183 million in the period, compared to Ps.44,274 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses rose 8% to Ps.41,857 million, up from Ps.38,638 million in the same quarter of 2023.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,326 million, reflecting a 12% increase from Ps.5,636 million a year ago. Operating income rose to Ps.3,996 million, marking a 23% increase from Ps.3,237 million in the same period of 2023.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.644 million, compared to a profit of Ps.4,944 million a year ago.

   2Q 2023

   2Q 2024

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$44,274

$48,183

$3,909

9 %





EBITDA      

$5,636

$6,326

$690

12 %





Operating profit

$3,237

$3,996

$759

23 %





Net result     

$4,944

$(644)

$(5,588)

----





Net result per share

$22.36

$(2.92)

$(25.28)

----





Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.3 million and as of June 30, 2023, were 221.1 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 9% in the period, driven by a 9% growth in financial income and an 8% rise in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.29,242 million, from Ps.26,806 million in the previous year — largely reflects an 8% growth in Banco Azteca Mexico's income. This growth aligns with the ongoing expansion of the gross credit portfolio, contributing to the wellbeing of millions of families and fostering business development.

The increase in the commercial business revenue to Ps.18,941 million from Ps.17,469 million a year ago is largely driven by growth in motorcycle sales, which enhance business productivity and mobility for millions; telephony, which facilitates efficient connectivity for a growing number of users; and white goods, which improve the quality of life of an increasing number of families."

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter increased 4% to Ps.22,923 million from Ps.22,081 million in the previous year. This increase is driven by a 5% rise in commercial costs, reflecting higher merchandise sales, partially offset by lower costs in imported merchandise, and a 3% increase in financial costs due to higher interest payments. These increased financial costs were partially offset by a lower allowance for credit risks, in the context of improved quality in the consolidated credit portfolio.

Consolidated costs for the period increased at a lower rate than revenues, resulting in a 14% increase in the company's gross profit to Ps.25,260 million from Ps.22,193 million a year ago. The gross margin increased by two percentage points to 52% this quarter.

Selling, administration and promotion expenses increased 14% to Ps.18,934 million from Ps.16,557 million a year ago, largely as a result of higher operating expenses, advertising and personnel expenses in the period.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 12% to Ps.6,326 million from Ps.5,636 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,996 million, compared to Ps.3,237 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Below EBITDA, there was a foreign exchange loss of Ps.664 million this quarter, compared to a gain of Ps.72 million a year ago. This loss resulted from the effect of exchange rate depreciation on the company´s net monetary position this period, compared to appreciation in the previous year.

Negative variation of Ps.7,268 million in other financial results, which reflects an 8% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments owned by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a 13% gain in the previous year.

Consistent with the quarterly results, the tax provision for the period decreased by Ps.2,352 million.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.644 million, compared to a profit of Ps.4,944 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, debt with cost as of June 30, 2024, was Ps.38,707 million, compared to Ps.38,277 million of the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.12,109 million, from Ps.11,357 million a year ago, and net debt was Ps.26,598 million, compared to Ps.26,920 million a year ago.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's shareholders' equity was Ps.92,131 million, and the ratio of shareholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.06 times.








As of June 30
2023

As of June 30
2024

Change

Ps.

%










Cash and cash equivalents

$11,357

$12,109

751

7 %

Marketable financial instruments

26,995

26,832

(163)

(1 %)

Inventories

16,688

17,089

401

2 %

Accounts receivables

47,356

49,616

2,261

5 %

Other current assets

3,845

3,620

(225)

(6 %)

Investments in shares

40,704

42,890

2,186

5 %

Fixed assets

10,074

8,542

(1,532)

(15 %)

Right of use assets

12,824

12,080

(744)

(6 %)

Other assets

2,454

5,933

3,479

142 %





Total assets

$172,297

$178,711

$6,414

4 %





Short-term debt

$8,580

$10,022

1,441

17 %

Suppliers

7,509

9,971

2,462

33 %

Other short-term liabilities

18,506

21,460

2,954

16 %

Long-term debt

29,697

28,685

(1,013)

(3 %)

Other long-term debt

16,805

16,443

(362)

(2 %)





Total liabilities

$81,098

$86,580

$5,482

7 %





Stakeholder´s equity

$91,199

$92,131

$932

1 %





Liabilities and equity

$172,297

$178,711

$6,414

4 %

 Figures in millions of pesos



Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of June 30, 2024, grew 7% to Ps.180,327 million, from Ps.168,443 million in the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 3.8% at the end of the period, compared to 5.6% in the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's gross loan portfolio balance increased 6% to Ps.173,266 million, from Ps.163,398 million a year ago. The Bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period decreased two percentage points to 3.2%, compared to 5.2% a year ago, in the context of robust credit origination processes and increasing collection efficiency.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.228,782 million, 2% higher than Ps.224,588 million a year ago. Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposits were Ps.224,808 million, compared to Ps.224,264 million a year ago.

Banco Azteca Mexico's traditional deposit ratio to gross portfolio was 1.3 times, which allows for solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio at the end of the quarter — countable liquid assets / total net cash outflow — was 928%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

Banco Azteca Mexico's capitalization ratio was 14.85%.

Infrastructure 

Grupo Elektra currently operates 6,123 points of contact from 6,260 units from the previous year. This decrease is due to strategies aimed at maximizing the profitability of the company's points of contact.

At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,887 contact points in Mexico, 827 in the US, and 409 in Central America. This extensive distribution network ensures proximity to customers and fosters close attention, contributing to the company's superior market positioning in the countries it operates in.

Consolidated six-month results

Consolidated revenue for the first six months of the year grew by 7% to Ps. 92,745 million, up from Ps. 86,494 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was driven by a 9% growth in sales of the commercial business and a 6% rise in revenues of the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.12,689 million, compared to Ps.11,794 million a year ago. The company reported operating income of Ps.8,063 million, from Ps.7,004 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2024, net income of Ps.1,077 million was recorded, compared to Ps.5,403 million a year ago. The change reflects a loss in the market value of the underlying financial instruments owned by the company —which does not imply cash flow— compared to the gain of the previous year.

   6M 2023

   6M 2024

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$86,494

$92,745

$6,252

7 %





EBITDA      

$11,794

$12,689

$895

8 %





Operating profit      

$7,004

$8,063

$1,059

15 %





Net result

$5,403

$1,077

$(4,326)

----





Net result per share

$24.43

$4.89

$(19.55)

----





Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.3 million and as of June 30, 2023, were 221.1 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Total Play (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Total Play Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected] 

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
























2Q23

2Q24

Change












Financial income

26,806

61 %

29,242

61 %

2,436

9 %

Commercial income

17,469

39 %

18,941

39 %

1,473

8 %

Income

44,274

100 %

48,183

100 %

3,909

9 %












Financial cost

9,190

21 %

9,425

20 %

235

3 %

Commercial cost

12,891

29 %

13,497

28 %

607

5 %

Costs

22,081

50 %

22,923

48 %

842

4 %












Gross income

22,193

50 %

25,260

52 %

3,067

14 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

16,557

37 %

18,934

39 %

2,376

14 %












EBITDA 

5,636

13 %

6,326

13 %

690

12 %












Depreciation and amortization

2,394

5 %

2,333

5 %

(61)

-3 %












Other expense (income), net

5

0 %

(3)

0 %

(8)

----












Operating income

3,237

7 %

3,996

8 %

759

23 %












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

514

1 %

479

1 %

(35)

-7 %

     Interest expense

(1,443)

-3 %

(1,442)

-3 %

1

0 %

     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

72

0 %

(664)

-1 %

(736)

----

     Other financial results, net

4,303

10 %

(2,966)

-6 %

(7,268)

----


3,446

8 %

(4,593)

-10 %

(8,038)

----












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

348

1 %

(306)

-1 %

(654)

----












Income (loss) before income tax

7,031

16 %

(902)

-2 %

(7,933)

----












Income tax

(2,092)

-5 %

259

1 %

2,352

----












Income (loss) before discontinued operations

4,939

11 %

(642)

-1 %

(5,581)

----












Result from discontinued operations 

5

0 %

(1)

0 %

(7)

----












Consolidated net income (loss)

4,944

11 %

(644)

-1 %

(5,588)

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
























6M23

6M24

Change












Financial income

53,505

62 %

56,768

61 %

3,263

6 %

Commercial income

32,988

38 %

35,977

39 %

2,989

9 %

Income

86,494

100 %

92,745

100 %

6,252

7 %












Financial cost

17,999

21 %

18,805

20 %

807

4 %

Commercial cost

23,986

28 %

25,652

28 %

1,666

7 %

Costs

41,985

49 %

44,457

48 %

2,473

6 %












Gross income

44,509

51 %

48,288

52 %

3,779

8 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

32,715

38 %

35,599

38 %

2,884

9 %












EBITDA 

11,794

14 %

12,689

14 %

895

8 %












Depreciation and amortization

4,784

6 %

4,641

5 %

(143)

-3 %












Other expense (income), net

5

0 %

(15)

0 %

(20)

----












Operating income

7,004

8 %

8,063

9 %

1,059

15 %












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

891

1 %

925

1 %

34

4 %

     Interest expense

(2,913)

-3 %

(2,903)

-3 %

11

0 %

     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

508

1 %

(634)

-1 %

(1,142)

----

     Other financial results, net

1,765

2 %

(3,637)

-4 %

(5,402)

----


250

0 %

(6,249)

-7 %

(6,499)

----












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

404

0 %

(226)

0 %

(630)

----












Income before income tax

7,659

9 %

1,589

2 %

(6,070)

-79 %












Income tax

(2,261)

-3 %

(510)

-1 %

1,751

77 %












Income before discontinued operations

5,398

6 %

1,079

1 %

(4,319)

-80 %












Result from discontinued operations 

5

0 %

(2)

0 %

(7)

----












Consolidated net income 

5,403

6 %

1,077

1 %

(4,326)

-80 %

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Change














At June 30, 2023

At June 30, 2024












Cash and cash equivalents

11,357

29,331

40,688

12,109

30,499

42,608

1,920

5 %











Marketable financial instruments

4,916

90,812

95,728

3,613

97,458

101,071

5,343

6 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

86,217

86,217

-

96,204

96,204

9,987

12 %

Total past-due loans

-

7,237

7,237

-

4,985

4,985

(2,252)

-31 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

93,454

93,454

-

101,189

101,189

7,735

8 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

14,748

14,748

-

15,147

15,147

399

3 %











Loan portfolio, net

-

78,706

78,706

-

86,042

86,042

7,336

9 %











Inventories

16,688

-

16,688

17,089

-

17,089

401

2 %











Other current assets 

18,238

14,067

32,305

22,362

12,294

34,656

2,351

7 %











Total current assets

51,200

212,916

264,115

55,173

226,294

281,467

17,352

7 %











Financial instruments

22,078

3

22,081

23,219

2

23,221

1,140

5 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

72,779

72,779

-

77,283

77,283

4,504

6 %

Total past-due loans

-

2,210

2,210

-

1,855

1,855

(355)

-16 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

74,989

74,989

-

79,138

79,138

4,149

6 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

5,534

5,534

-

5,335

5,335

(199)

-4 %











Loan portfolio

-

69,455

69,455

-

73,803

73,803

4,348

6 %











Other non-current assets 

21,352

471

21,824

18,619

281

18,900

(2,924)

-13 %

Investment in shares

2,395

-

2,395

2,126

12

2,138

(257)

-11 %

Property, furniture, equipment and









  investment in stores, net

10,074

10,802

20,876

8,542

10,379

18,921

(1,955)

-9 %

Intangible assets

779

7,979

8,759

699

7,833

8,532

(227)

-3 %

Right of use asset

12,655

2,052

14,707

11,924

2,001

13,925

(781)

-5 %

Other assets

1,675

7,786

9,461

5,233

9,477

14,710

5,249

----

TOTAL ASSETS

122,208

311,464

433,672

125,537

330,080

455,617

21,945

5 %






















Demand and term deposits

-

224,588

224,588

-

228,782

228,782

4,194

2 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

15,412

15,412

-

28,253

28,253

12,841

83 %

Short-term debt

8,475

138

8,613

9,460

37

9,497

884

10 %

Leasing

2,315

840

3,155

2,055

811

2,866

(289)

-9 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

10,789

240,978

251,768

11,515

257,883

269,398

17,630

7 %











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

23,479

20,992

44,470

29,163

19,956

49,119

4,649

10 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

23,479

20,992

44,470

29,163

19,956

49,119

4,649

10 %











Total short-term liabilities

34,268

261,970

296,238

40,678

277,839

318,517

22,279

8 %











Long-term debt

27,027

0

27,027

25,813

0

25,813

(1,214)

-4 %

Leasing

11,470

1,302

12,772

11,259

1,235

12,494

(278)

-2 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

38,497

1,302

39,799

37,072

1,235

38,307

(1,492)

-4 %











Long-term liabilities without cost

5,335

1,101

6,436

5,184

1,478

6,662

226

4 %











Total long-term liabilities

43,832

2,403

46,235

42,256

2,713

44,969

(1,266)

-3 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES

78,100

264,373

342,473

82,934

280,552

363,486

21,013

6 %











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

44,108

47,091

91,199

42,603

49,529

92,131

932

1 %






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

122,208

311,464

433,672

125,537

330,080

455,617

21,945

5 %










INFRASTRUCTURE












2Q23

2Q24

Change









Points of sale in Mexico







Elektra 

1,225

20 %

1,227

20 %

2

0 %

Salinas y Rocha 

33

1 %

32

1 %

(1)

-3 %

Banco Azteca

1,926

31 %

1,921

31 %

(5)

0 %

Freestanding branches

1,762

28 %

1,707

28 %

(55)

-3 %

Total

4,946

79 %

4,887

80 %

(59)

-1 %









Points of sale in Central America







Elektra 

120

2 %

120

2 %

-

0 %

Banco Azteca

228

4 %

225

4 %

(3)

-1 %

Freestanding branches

64

1 %

64

1 %

-

0 %

Total

412

7 %

409

7 %

(3)

-1 %









Points of sale in North America







Purpose Financial

902

14 %

827

14 %

(75)

-8 %

Total

902

14 %

827

14 %

(75)

-8 %









TOTAL

6,260

100 %

6,123

100 %

(137)

-2 %




































Floor space (m²)

1,530

100 %

1,740

100 %

210

14 %



























Employees







Mexico

62,600

88 %

61,334

88 %

(1,266)

-2 %

Central and South America

5,972

8 %

6,129

9 %

157

3 %

North America

2,681

4 %

2,493

4 %

(188)

-7 %

Total employees

71,253

100 %

69,956

100 %

(1,297)

-2 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Also from this source

GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.44,562 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.6,363 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the...

GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 45% GROWTH IN EBITDA TO Ps.4,727 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics