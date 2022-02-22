GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 44% GROWTH IN EBITDA, TO Ps.5,939 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

—Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates a 28% increase in consolidated revenues, to Ps.43,062 million—

—Strong growth in the loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 19%, to Ps.123,198 million—

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 financial results.

Fourth quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 28% to Ps.43,062 million in the period, compared to Ps.33,663 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.37,123 million, from Ps.29,537 million in the same period of 2020.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,939 million, 44% higher than Ps.4,125 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,680 million this quarter, from Ps.2,338 million in the same period of 2020.

The company reported net income of Ps.1,948 million, compared to Ps.3,118 million a year ago.



4Q 2020 4Q 2021 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $33,663 $43,062 $9,399 28%









EBITDA $4,125 $5,939 $1,814 44%









Operating profit $2,338 $3,680 $1,341 57%









Net result $3,118 $1,948 $(1,170) -38%









Net result per share $13.71 $8.61 $(5.10) -37%









Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of December 31, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.4 million and as of December 31, 2021, were 226.3 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 28% in the period, as a result of a 36% growth in financial income and a 20% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.22,272 million, from Ps.16,403 million in the previous year — reflects a 44% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the progress of thousands of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.20,790 million, from Ps.17,260 million a year ago — reflects solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families — and home appliances — which promotes well-being in a growing number of households — that are commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 29%, to Ps.20,970 million, from Ps.16,212 million in the previous year, as a result of a 27% increase in commercial costs — consistent with higher revenue from the sale of merchandise — and an increase in 37% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.16,153 million, from Ps.13,325 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses, offset by reductions in personnel expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,939 million, from Ps.4,125 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,680 million, compared to Ps.2,338 million in the same quarter of 2020.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Ps.775 million reduction in foreign exchange loss, due to a lower appreciation of the peso against the dollar this quarter compared to the previous year, in the context of a net long dollar position at the company.

Ps.3,828 million decrease in other financial results, which reflects a 1% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 10% gain a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.1,948 million, from a net income of Ps.3,118 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This pro forma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.34,467 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to Ps.25,150 million of the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,748 million, from Ps.7,915 million in the previous year. As a result, net debt as of December 31, 2021 was Ps.28,719 million, compared to Ps.17,235 million a year ago.

As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.

On the other hand, during the second quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.105,454 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.3 times.













As of

December 31

2020 As of

December 31

2021 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $7,915 $5,748 (2,168) (27%) Marketable financial instruments 32,134 38,181 6,047 19% Inventories 14,324 18,369 4,045 28% Accounts receivables 48,333 57,647 9,314 19% Other current assets 3,119 6,207 3,088 99% Investments in shares 36,489 39,846 3,357 9% Fixed assets 7,422 7,826 404 5% Right of use assets 8,358 9,013 655 8% Other assets 1,614 1,693 80 5%









Total assets $159,707 $184,529 $24,822 16%









Short-term debt $10,853 $14,862 4,010 37% Suppliers 6,071 6,692 621 10% Other short-term liabilities 14,598 14,264 (334) (2%) Long-term debt 14,297 19,605 5,308 37% Differed taxes 9,515 12,442 2,927 31% Other long-term debt 10,729 11,209 479 4%









Total liabilities $66,062 $79,075 $13,012 20%









Stakeholder´s equity $93,645 $105,454 $11,810 13%









Liabilities and equity $159,707 $184,529 $24,822 16% Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2021, grew 18%, to Ps.140,706 million, from Ps.119,106 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.8% at the end of this period, compared to 4.7% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 19% to Ps.123,198 million, from Ps.103,529 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, unchanged from the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 7%, to Ps.184,898 million, compared to Ps.172,627 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.183,726 million, from Ps.172,059 million from the previous year.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico was 1.5 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.18%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,279 points of contact, compared to 6,601 units the previous year. The decrease results mainly from the closure of 196 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.

The company has 4,680 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,233 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Twelve-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue for 2021 grew 21%, to Ps.146,019 million, from Ps.120,507 million registered in 2020, driven by a 25% increase in sales from the commercial business and an 18% increase in revenue from the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.22,015 million, compared to Ps.9,812 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.13,668 million, from Ps.2,057 million a year ago.

In 2021, a net income of Ps.12,944 million was recorded, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,914 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow— compared to a loss in the previous year.



2020 2021 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $120,507 $146,019 $25,512 21%









EBITDA $9,812 $22,015 $12,203 ----









Operating profit $2,057 $13,668 $11,611 ----









Net result $(1,914) $12,944 $14,858 ----









Net result per share $(8.41) $57.20 $65.61 ----









Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of December 31, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.4 million and as of December 31, 2021, were 226.3 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations: Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]





Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















4Q20

4Q21

Change

















Financial income 16,403 49%

22,272 52%

5,869 36% Commercial income 17,260 51%

20,790 48%

3,530 20% Income 33,663 100%

43,062 100%

9,399 28%

















Financial cost 4,370 13%

5,979 14%

1,609 37% Commercial cost 11,843 35%

14,991 35%

3,148 27% Costs 16,212 48%

20,970 49%

4,758 29%

















Gross income 17,450 52%

22,092 51%

4,642 27%

















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 13,325 40%

16,153 38%

2,828 21%

















EBITDA 4,125 12%

5,939 14%

1,814 44%

















Depreciation and amortization 2,150 6%

2,252 5%

102 5%

















Other (income) loss, net (363) -1%

8 0%

370 100%

















Operating income 2,338 7%

3,680 9%

1,341 57%

















Comprehensive financial result:















Interest income 236 1%

245 1%

9 4% Interest expense (827) -2%

(943) -2%

(116) -14% Foreign exchange loss, net (792) -2%

(17) 0%

775 98% Other financial results, net 3,393 10%

(435) -1%

(3,828) ----

2,010 6%

(1,150) -3%

(3,160) ----

















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies 401 1%

259 1%

(142) -35%

















Income before income tax 4,749 14%

2,788 6%

(1,961) -41%

















Income tax (973) -3%

(839) -2%

134 14%

















Income before discontinued operations 3,776 11%

1,949 5%

(1,827) -48%

















Result from discontinued operations (658) -2%

(1) 0%

657 100%

















Consolidated net income 3,118 9%

1,948 5%

(1,170) -38%

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















12M20

12M21

Change

















Financial income 68,253 57%

80,489 55%

12,236 18% Commercial income 52,254 43%

65,530 45%

13,276 25% Income 120,507 100%

146,019 100%

25,512 21%

















Financial cost 24,778 21%

22,303 15%

(2,475) -10% Commercial cost 34,970 29%

46,875 32%

11,905 34% Costs 59,749 50%

69,179 47%

9,430 16%

















Gross income 60,759 50%

76,840 53%

16,082 26%

















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 50,946 42%

54,825 38%

3,879 8%

















EBITDA 9,812 8%

22,015 15%

12,203 100%

















Depreciation and amortization 8,187 7%

8,446 6%

259 3%

















Other income, net (432) 0%

(99) 0%

333 77%

















Operating income 2,057 2%

13,668 9%

11,611 100%

















Comprehensive financial result:















Interest income 975 1%

865 1%

(110) -11% Interest expense (3,559) -3%

(3,725) -3%

(166) -5% Foreign exchange gain, net 1,696 1%

292 0%

(1,404) -83% Other financial results, net (2,646) -2%

7,183 5%

9,829 ----

(3,534) -3%

4,615 3%

8,149 ----

















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies (296) 0%

304 0%

600 ----

















(Loss) income before income tax (1,772) -1%

18,588 13%

20,360 ----

















Income tax 1,071 1%

(5,513) -4%

(6,583) ----

















(loss) income before discontinued operations (702) -1%

13,075 9%

13,777 ----

















Result from discontinued operations (1,212) -1%

(132) 0%

1,081 89%

















Consolidated net (loss) income (1,914) -2%

12,944 9%

14,858 ----





















GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At December 31, 2020

At December 31, 2021

























Cash and cash equivalents 7,915 29,744 37,659

5,748 32,815 38,563

904 2%





















Marketable financial instruments 5,244 84,797 90,041

10,793 95,264 106,057

16,016 18%





















Performing loan portfolio - 67,966 67,966

- 84,368 84,368

16,402 24% Total past-due loans - 4,688 4,688

- 5,663 5,663

975 21% Gross loan portfolio - 72,654 72,654

- 90,031 90,031

17,377 24%





















Allowance for credit risks - 9,070 9,070

- 12,978 12,978

3,908 43%





















Loan portfolio, net - 63,584 63,584

- 77,053 77,053

13,469 21%





















Inventories 14,324 - 14,324

18,369 - 18,369

4,045 28%





















Other current assets 14,076 10,035 24,111

18,486 9,644 28,131

4,019 17%





















Total current assets 41,559 188,161 229,720

53,396 214,777 268,172

38,452 17%





















Financial instruments 26,890 99 26,988

27,388 44 27,432

443 2%





















Performing loan portfolio - 45,593 45,593

- 49,607 49,607

4,014 9% Total past-due loans - 859 859

- 1,068 1,068

209 24% Gross loan portfolio - 46,452 46,452

- 50,675 50,675

4,223 9%





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,627 1,627

- 2,143 2,143

516 32%





















Loan portfolio - 44,825 44,825

- 48,532 48,532

3,707 8%





















Other non-current assets 24,888 191 25,079

32,069 327 32,396

7,317 29% Investment in shares 1,706 - 1,706

2,257 - 2,257

550 32% Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,422 7,938 15,360

7,826 7,352 15,178

(182) -1% Intangible assets 520 7,067 7,587

542 9,100 9,642

2,055 27% Right of use asset 8,154 2,045 10,199

8,822 2,398 11,220

1,022 10% Other assets 1,094 8,165 9,259

1,151 7,905 9,057

(202) -2% TOTAL ASSETS 112,232 258,491 370,724

133,451 290,435 423,886

53,162 14%











































Demand and term deposits - 172,627 172,627

- 184,898 184,898

12,271 7% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 21,814 21,814

- 36,271 36,271

14,457 66% Short-term debt 10,637 203 10,840

14,362 102 14,464

3,624 33% Leasing 1,134 883 2,018

1,437 1,037 2,474

457 23% Short-term liabilities with cost 11,771 195,527 207,298

15,799 222,308 238,107

30,809 15%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 19,283 13,172 32,455

19,287 16,149 35,436

2,981 9% Short-term liabilities without cost 19,283 13,172 32,455

19,287 16,149 35,436

2,981 9%





















Total short-term liabilities 31,054 208,699 239,753

35,087 238,457 273,543

33,790 14%





















Long-term debt 14,259 16 14,275

18,105 24 18,129

3,854 27% Leasing 7,788 1,294 9,081

8,314 1,496 9,810

728 8% Long-term liabilities with cost 22,047 1,310 23,357

26,419 1,519 27,938

4,582 20%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 12,457 1,512 13,969

15,337 1,612 16,950

2,981 21%





















Total long-term liabilities 34,503 2,822 37,325

41,756 3,132 44,888

7,563 20%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 65,557 211,522 277,079

76,843 241,588 318,431

41,353 15%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 46,676 46,969 93,645

56,608 48,847 105,454

11,810 13%











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 112,232 258,491 370,724

133,451 290,435 423,886

53,162 14%











































INFRASTRUCTURE

























4Q20

4Q21

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,143 17%

1,159 18%

16 1% Salinas y Rocha 36 1%

36 1%

- 0% Banco Azteca 1,853 28%

1,871 30%

18 1% Freestanding branches 1,771 27%

1,614 26%

(157) -9% Total 4,803 73%

4,680 75%

(123) -3%

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 108 2%

106 2%

(2) -2% Banco Azteca 213 3%

205 3%

(8) -4% Freestanding branches 48 1%

55 1%

7 15% Total 369 6%

366 6%

(3) -1%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,429 22%

1,233 20%

(196) -14% Total 1,429 22%

1,233 20%

(196) -14%

















TOTAL 6,601 100%

6,279 100%

(322) -5%







































































Floor space (m²) 1,542 100%

1,482 100%

(60) -4%





















































Employees















Mexico 62,994 88%

59,556 88%

(3,438) -5% Central and South America 4,965 7%

5,339 8%

374 8% North America 3,319 5%

2,953 4%

(366) -11% Total employees 71,278 100%

67,848 100%

(3,430) -5%

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.