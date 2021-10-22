Grupo Elektra Announces 92% Growth In EBITDA, To Ps. 5,085 Million In The Second Quarter Of 2021

--Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates 34% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.36,068 million--

--Strong growth in the loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 16%, to Ps.108,858 million--

--Increasing strength in asset quality of Banco Azteca México; NPL ratio is reduced from 5.3% to 3.8% in the period--

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2021 financial results.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue grew 34%, to Ps.36,068 million in the period, compared to Ps.26,917 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.30,983 million, from Ps.24,275 million in the same period of 2020.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,085 million, compared to Ps.2,643 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,062 million this quarter, from Ps.555 million in the same period of 2020.

The company reported net income of Ps.6,948 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.3,538 million a year ago.

   2Q 2020

   2Q 2021

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$26,917

$36,068

$9,151

34%





EBITDA      

$2,643

$5,085

$2,443

92%





Operating profit

$555

$3,062

$2,508

----

Net result     

$(3,538)

$6,948

$10,486

 

---





Net result per share

$(15.46)

$30.50

$45.96

----





Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.8 million and as of June 30, 2021, were 227.8 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 34% in the period, as a result of a 45% growth in commercial sales and a 27% increase in financial income.

The growth in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,054 million, from Ps.11,102 million a year ago — results to a large extent from a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — which boost business productivity and mobility of families — and telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of an increasing number of users — that are marketed with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales of the commercial business had an additional boost with the development of new stores with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows to maximize the customer's shopping experience. Similarly, the Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.20,014 million, from Ps.15,815 million in the previous year — reflects, to a large extent, a 19% increase in Banco Azteca México's revenue, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter increased 49% to Ps.17,753 million, from Ps.11,923 million the previous year. The change is largely explained by a 66% increase in the commercial cost, to Ps.11,636 million, from Ps.7,014 million the previous year, derived from growth in sales of the commercial business, as well as higher costs associated with supply and merchandise distribution in stores.

Financial business costs grew 25%, to Ps.6,117 million, from Ps.4,909 million, as a result of the creation of loan loss reserves, which was partially offset by lower cost of consolidated deposits this period.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses grew 7% to Ps.13,230 million as a result, mainly, of higher operating, advertising and personnel expenses, in the context of growing operations at the company.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,085 million, from Ps.2,643 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,062 million, compared to Ps.555 million in the same quarter of 2020.

The most important variation below EBITDA was an increase of Ps.12,133 million in other financial results, which reflects an 18% gain this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — which does not imply cash flow — compared to a 10% decrease a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.4,501 million in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.6,948 million, from a loss of Ps.3,538 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,185 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to Ps.25,852 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.10,355 million, from Ps.6,124 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of June 30, 2021 was Ps.21,830 million, compared to Ps.19,728 million a year ago.

As previously announced, during the quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.

On the other hand, during the quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.

As of June 30, 2021, the company's stockholders 'equity was Ps.103,700 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.4 times.



As of June

As of June 30,

Change






30, 2020

2021

Ps.

%









Cash and cash equivalents



$6,124

$10,355

4,231

69%

Marketable financial instruments



38,468

34,697

(3,771)

(10%)

Inventories



12,091

16,972

4,881

40%

Accounts receivables



47,300

57,576

10,276

22%

Other current assets



3,585

3,361

(224)

(6%)

Investments in shares



38,164

37,288

(875)

(2%)

Fixed assets



8,017

7,090

(927)

(12%)

Right of use assets



8,604

8,779

175

2%

Other assets



1,836

2,782

946

51%









Total assets



164,191

178,900

$14,710

9%









Short-term debt



$11,444

$14,539

3,095

27%

Suppliers



6,578

6,462

(116)

(2%)

Other short-term liabilities



13,645

12,934

(711)

(5%)

Long-term debt



14,408

17,646

3,237

22%

Differed taxes



10,368

12,373

2,005

19%

Other long-term debt



9,804

11,248

1,444

15%









Total liabilities



$66,247

$75,200

$8,954

14%









Stakeholder´s equity



$97,944

$103,700

$5,756

6%









Liabilities and equity



$164,191

$178,900

$14,710

9%

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of June 30, 2021, grew 12%, to Ps.126,674 million, from Ps.113,174 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 3.8% at the end of this period, compared to 5% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 16% to Ps.108,858 million, from Ps.93,595 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.8%, compared to 5.3% the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the second quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.180,695 million, compared to Ps.183,746 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.177,723 million, from Ps.177,335 million from the previous year.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.6 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The estimated capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.11%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,400 points of contact, compared to 7,047 units the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to the closure of 316 contact points in Latin America, largely derived from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the closure of 290 contact points of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 25 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience.

The company has 4,721 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,311 in the United States, and 368 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Six-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 18%, to Ps.67,453 million, from Ps.57,199 million registered in the same period of 2020, driven by a 37% growth in sales of the commercial business and a 7 % increase in the financial business income.

EBITDA was Ps.10,520 million, compared to Ps.3,480 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.6,556 million, from an operating loss of Ps.562 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2021, a net income of Ps.9,997 million was recorded, compared to a loss of Ps.3,396 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a loss in the previous year.

6M 2020

6M 2021

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$57,199

$67,453

$10,254

18%





EBITDA  

$3,480

$10,520

$7,040

----





Operating result

$(562)

$6,556

$7,118

----





Net result  

$(3,396)

$9,997

$13,392

----





Net result per share

$(14.84)

$44

$58.72

----





Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.8 million and as of June 30, 2021, were 227.8 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Salinas


Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]  

[email protected]  

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES 

 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 



















2Q20

2Q21

Change









Financial income

15,815

59%

20,014

55%

4,198

27%

Commercial income

11,102

41%

16,054

45%

4,953

45%

Income

26,917

100%

36,068

100%

9,151

34%









Financial cost

4,909

18%

6,117

17%

1,208

25%

Commercial cost

7,014

26%

11,636

32%

4,622

66%

Costs

11,923

44%

17,753

49%

5,830

49%









Gross income

14,994

56%

18,315

51%

3,321

22%









Sales, administration and promotion expenses

12,352

46%

13,230

37%

879

7%









EBITDA 

2,643

10%

5,085

14%

2,443

92%









Depreciation and amortization

2,067

8%

2,033

6%

(34)

-2%









Depreciation right of use asset

0%

0%

-

0%









Other expense (income), net

21

0%

(11)

0%

(31)

----









Operating income

555

2%

3,062

8%

2,508

100%









Comprehensive financial result:





     Interest income

236

1%

159

0%

(78)

-33%

     Interest expense

(982)

-4%

(929)

-3%

53

5%

     Foreign exchange loss, net

(16)

0%

0

0%

16

----

     Monetary loss

-

0%

-

0%

-

----

     Other financial results, net

(4,556)

-17%

7,577

21%

12,133

----

(5,318)

-20%

6,807

19%

12,125

----









Participation  in  the  net  income of




CASA and other associated companies

(139)

-1%

72

0%

211

----









Income before income tax

(4,902)

-18%

9,941

28%

14,844

----









Income tax

1,546

6%

(2,955)

-8%

(4,501)

----









Income before discontinued operations

(3,357)

-12%

6,986

19%

10,343

----









Result from discontinued operations 

(181)

-1%

(38)

0%

143

79%









Impairment of intangible assets

0%

0%

-

----









Consolidated net income 

(3,538)

-13%

6,948

19%

10,486

----

 

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















6M20

6M21

Change









Financial income

35,662

62%

38,015

56%

2,353

7%

Commercial income

21,537

38%

29,438

44%

7,901

37%

Income

57,199

100%

67,453

100%

10,254

18%









Financial cost

15,270

27%

10,476

16%

(4,795)

-31%

Commercial cost

13,886

24%

20,878

31%

6,992

50%

Costs

29,156

51%

31,353

46%

2,197

8%









Gross income

28,043

49%

36,100

54%

8,057

29%









Sales, administration and promotion expenses

24,563

43%

25,580

38%

1,017

4%









EBITDA 

3,480

6%

10,520

16%

7,040

100%









Depreciation and amortization

4,029

7%

4,062

6%

33

1%









Depreciation right of use asset

0%

0%

-

0%









Other expense (income), net

13

0%

(98)

0%

(111)

----









Operating income

(562)

-1%

6,556

10%

7,118

----









Comprehensive financial result:





     Interest income

509

1%

379

1%

(130)

-25%

     Interest expense

(1,884)

-3%

(1,915)

-3%

(32)

2%

     Foreign exchange loss, net

2,442

4%

244

0%

(2,197)

-90%

     Monetary loss

-

0%

-

0%

-

#DIV/0!

     Other financial results, net

(4,078)

-7%

9,110

14%

13,188

----

(3,011)

-5%

7,818

12%

10,829

----









Participation  in  the  net  income of




CASA and other associated companies

(760)

-1%

21

0%

781

----









Income before income tax

(4,333)

-8%

14,395

21%

18,728

----









Income tax

1,308

2%

(4,270)

-6%

(5,578)

----









Income before discontinued operations

(3,025)

-5%

10,125

15%

13,150

----









Result from discontinued operations 

(371)

-1%

(128)

0%

243

65%









Impairment of intangible assets

0%

0%

-

----









Consolidated net income 

(3,396)

-6%

9,997

15%

13,392

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS























Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 

Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 

Change












At June 30, 2020

At June 30, 2021













Cash and cash equivalents

6,124

31,838

37,962

10,355

24,434

34,790

(3,173)

-8%











Marketable financial instruments

8,468

102,321

110,789

7,846

95,806

103,652

(7,136)

-6%











Performing loan portfolio

-

64,150

64,150

-

74,676

74,676

10,527

16%

Total past-due loans

-

4,615

4,615

-

3,958

3,958

(658)

-14%

Gross loan portfolio

-

68,765

68,765

-

78,634

78,634

9,869

14%











Allowance for credit risks

-

7,358

7,358

-

10,599

10,599

3,241

44%











Loan portfolio, net

-

61,407

61,407

-

68,035

68,035

6,629

11%











Inventories

12,091

-

12,091

16,972

-

16,972

4,881

40%











Other current assets 

15,251

14,474

29,725

14,088

13,967

28,055

(1,670)

-6%











Total current assets

41,934

210,040

251,974

49,261

202,243

251,504

(470)

0%











Financial instruments

30,001

137

30,138

26,851

90

26,941

(3,196)

-11%











Performing loan portfolio

-

43,348

43,348

-

47,158

47,158

3,809

9%

Total past-due loans

-

1,061

1,061

-

882

882

(178)

-17%

Gross loan portfolio

-

44,409

44,409

-

48,040

48,040

3,631

8%











Allowance for credit risks

-

1,420

1,420

-

1,859

1,859

439

31%











Loan portfolio

-

42,989

42,989

-

46,181

46,181

3,192

7%











Other non-current assets 

21,403

187

21,590

34,297

529

34,826

13,236

61%

Investment in shares

1,230

-

1,230

1,768

-

1,768

538

44%

Property, furniture, equipment and






  investment in stores, net

8,017

8,075

16,092

7,090

7,757

14,847

(1,245)

-8%

Intangible assets

633

8,104

8,737

519

7,003

7,522

(1,215)

-14%

Right of use asset

8,604

1,980

10,584

8,582

2,343

10,925

341

3%

Other assets

1,203

8,194

9,397

2,262

6,180

8,442

(955)

-10%

TOTAL ASSETS

113,026

279,706

392,731

130,632

272,325

402,957

10,225

3%






















Demand and term deposits

-

183,746

183,746

-

180,695

180,695

(3,051)

-2%

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

19,605

19,605

-

21,967

21,967

2,362

12%

Short-term debt

11,215

1,187

12,402

14,539

100

14,638

2,236

18%

Leasing

1,935

1,096

3,031

1,294

1,045

2,339

(692)

-23%

Short-term liabilities with cost

13,150

205,634

218,784

15,833

203,806

219,639

855

0%











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

16,716

21,725

38,441

17,868

17,557

35,425

(3,015)

-8%

Short-term liabilities without cost

16,716

21,725

38,441

17,868

17,557

35,425

(3,015)

-8%











Total short-term liabilities

29,866

227,359

257,225

33,701

221,364

255,064

(2,160)

-1%











Long-term debt

14,370

22

14,392

17,646

15

17,660

3,268

23%

Leasing

7,536

1,051

8,587

8,161

1,288

9,449

863

10%

Long-term liabilities with cost

21,906

1,073

22,979

25,807

1,302

27,109

4,131

18%











Long-term liabilities without cost

12,636

1,948

14,584

15,459

1,624

17,083

2,499

17%











Total long-term liabilities

34,542

3,020

37,563

41,266

2,926

44,192

6,629

18%











TOTAL LIABILITIES

64,408

230,379

294,787

74,966

224,290

299,256

4,469

2%











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

48,618

49,326

97,944

55,665

48,035

103,700

5,756

6%






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

113,026

279,706

392,731

130,632

272,325

402,957

10,225

3%

INFRASTRUCTURE





































2Q20

2Q21

Change















Points of sale in Mexico











Elektra 





1,140

16%

1,142

18%

2

0%

Salinas y Rocha 





37

1%

36

1%

(1)

-3%

Banco Azteca





1,840

26%

1,848

29%

8

0%

Freestanding branches





1,745

25%

1,695

26%

(50)

-3%

Total





4,762

68%

4,721

74%

(41)

-1%















Points of sale in Central and South America









Elektra 





195

3%

107

2%

(88)

-45%

Banco Azteca





398

6%

206

3%

(192)

-48%

Freestanding branches





91

1%

55

1%

(36)

-40%

Total





684

10%

368

6%

(316)

-46%















Points of sale in North America










Purpose Financial





1,601

23%

1,311

20%

(290)

-18%

Total





1,601

23%

1,311

20%

(290)

-18%















TOTAL





7,047

100%

6,400

100%

(647)

-9%






















































Floor space (m²)

1,532

100%

1,448

100%

(84)

-5%


















Employees






Mexico

66,259

84%

62,230

88%

(4,029)

-6%

Central and South America

8,387

11%

5,221

7%

(3,166)

-38%

North America

3,791

5%

2,983

4%

(808)

-21%

Total employees

78,437

100%

70,434

100%

(8,003)

-10%









(1) Each store has a Banco Azteca branch.

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

