GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES IT WAS SELECTED TO BE PART OF THE FTSE4GOOD INDEX SERIES

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, announced today that it has been selected to be part of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

The index is composed of securities markets issuers that stand out in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices at a global level, and provides the financial markets with a benchmark for investment with a focus on sustainability.

In the evaluation for its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, Grupo Elektra obtained particularly outstanding scores in environmental indicators — in the areas of sustainable supply chain and climate change — and social standards — in the sections of responsibility with the customer, human rights, society and supply logistics, labor standards, health and safety.

To reinforce its strategies towards continuous improvement, the company promotes Inclusive Prosperity, through the generation of economic value — by innovating in the markets and offering merchandise and financial services that strengthen the quality of life of millions of families — social value — with initiatives that create favorable conditions to strengthen the capabilities of society and improve its standards — and environmental value, mitigating the impact of its operations on the environment.

Grupo Elektra has the firm intention to further promoting activities that foster Inclusive Prosperity into the future, which will translate into greater well-being and progress for millions of households in the communities in which it has presence.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

