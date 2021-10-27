Grupo Elektra Announces Remarkable 1.5-Times Growth In EBITDA, To Ps.5,557 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021
--Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates 20% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.35,504 million--
--Strong growth in the loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 13%, to Ps.111,888 million--
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2021 financial results.
Third Quarter Results
Consolidated revenue grew 20%, to Ps.35,504 million in the period, compared to Ps.29,646 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.29,947 million, from Ps.27,438 million in the same period of 2020.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, compared to Ps.2,208 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,433 million this quarter, from Ps.281 million in the same period of 2020.
The company reported net income of Ps.999 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.
|
3Q 2020
|
3Q 2021
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$29,646
|
$35,504
|
$5,858
|
20%
|
EBITDA
|
$2,208
|
$5,557
|
$3,349
|
----
|
Operating result
|
$281
|
$3,433
|
$3,152
|
----
|
Net result
|
-$1,636
|
$999
|
$2,635
|
----
|
Net result per share
|
-$7.19
|
$4.39
|
$11.59
|
----
|
Figures in millions of pesos
|
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
|
As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 25% growth in financial income and a 14% increase in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income — to Ps.20,202 million, from Ps.16,188 million in the previous year — reflects a 29% increase in Banco Azteca México's income, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the expansion of activities of thousands of businesses.
The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,302 million, from Ps.13,457 million a year ago — results largely from solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which enhances business productivity and mobility of families — and telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of an increased number of users — commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.
Sales of the commercial business had an additional boost with the development of new stores with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows to maximize the customer's shopping experience. Similarly, the Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance.
Costs and Expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 17%, to Ps.16,855 million, from Ps.14,380 million in the previous year, as a result of a 19% increase in commercial cost — consistent with higher revenue from merchandise sales — and an increase of 14% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.
Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.13,092 million practically unchanged from Ps.13,058 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating expenses, offset by reductions in personnel and advertising expenses. The stability in expenses, compared to the growing income in the period, reflects the implementation of strategies that effectively enhance the operating efficiency of the company.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, from Ps.2,208 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,433 million, compared to Ps.281 million in the same quarter of 2020.
The most important variation below EBITDA was an increase of Ps.469 million in other financial results, which reflects a 3% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 5% decrease a year ago.
Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.1,139 million in the provision for taxes in the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.999 million, from a loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,505 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to Ps.25,731 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.7,476 million, from Ps.5,358 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of September 30, 2021, was Ps.25,029 million, compared to Ps.20,373 million a year ago.
As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.
On the other hand, during the quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.
As of September 30, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.104,639 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.35 times.
|
As of September 30 2020
|
As of September 30 2021
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$5,358
|
$7,476
|
2,118
|
40%
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
38,774
|
34,734
|
(4,041)
|
(10%)
|
Inventories
|
14,200
|
19,130
|
4,930
|
35%
|
Accounts receivables
|
47,088
|
58,408
|
11,320
|
24%
|
Other current assets
|
3,655
|
5,167
|
1,512
|
41%
|
Investments in shares
|
35,686
|
38,189
|
2,503
|
7%
|
Fixed assets
|
7,695
|
7,406
|
(290)
|
(4%)
|
Right of use assets
|
8,556
|
8,700
|
144
|
2%
|
Other assets
|
1,543
|
2,757
|
1,215
|
79%
|
Total assets
|
$162,555
|
$181,967
|
$19,412
|
12%
|
Short-term debt
|
$11,356
|
$14,450
|
3,095
|
27%
|
Suppliers
|
9,184
|
8,374
|
(810)
|
(9%)
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
13,853
|
12,967
|
(886)
|
(6%)
|
Long-term debt
|
14,375
|
18,055
|
3,680
|
26%
|
Differed taxes
|
10,217
|
12,284
|
2,066
|
20%
|
Other long-term debt
|
9,470
|
11,198
|
1,728
|
18%
|
Total liabilities
|
$68,455
|
$77,328
|
$8,874
|
13%
|
Stakeholder´s equity
|
$94,100
|
$104,639
|
$10,539
|
11%
|
Liabilities and equity
|
$162,555
|
$181,967
|
$19,412
|
12%
Figures in millions of pesos.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of September 30, 2021, grew 10%, to Ps.129,929 million, from Ps.118,026 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.7% at the end of this period, compared to 5.1% the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 13% to Ps.111,888 million, from Ps.99,395 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, compared to 5.1% the previous year.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the third quarter.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.180,609 million, compared to Ps.176,535 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.177,908 million, from Ps.170,634 million from the previous year.
The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.6 times, strengthens the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.
The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.8%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 6,400 points of contact, compared to 6,945 units the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to the closure of 280 contact points in Latin America, largely derived from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the closure of 249 contact points of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.
In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 20 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience.
The company has 4,762 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,272 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Nine-month consolidated results
Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of the year grew 19%, to Ps.102,957 million, from Ps.86,844 million registered in the same period of 2020, driven by a 28% growth in sales of the commercial business and 12% in financial business income.
EBITDA was Ps.16,076 million, compared to Ps.5,687 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.9,989 million, from an operating loss of Ps.281 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2021, a net income of Ps.10,996 million was recorded, compared to a loss of Ps.5,031 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to loss in the previous year.
|
9M 2020
|
9M 2021
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$86,844
|
$102,957
|
$16,112
|
19%
|
EBITDA
|
$5,687
|
$16,076
|
$10,389
|
----
|
Operating profit
Net result
|
$(281)
$(5,031)
|
$9,989
$10,996
|
$10,270
$16,027
|
----
----
|
Net resul per share
|
$(22.10)
|
$48.40
|
$70.50
|
----
|
Figures in millions of pesos
|
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
|
As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|
Investor Relations:
|
Bruno Rangel
|
Rolando Villarreal
|
Grupo Salinas
|
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
|
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
|
Press Relations:
|
Luciano Pascoe
|
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
3Q20
|
3Q21
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
16,188
|
55%
|
20,202
|
57%
|
4,013
|
25%
|
Commercial income
|
13,457
|
45%
|
15,302
|
43%
|
1,845
|
14%
|
Income
|
29,646
|
100%
|
35,504
|
100%
|
5,858
|
20%
|
Financial cost
|
5,138
|
17%
|
5,849
|
16%
|
711
|
14%
|
Commercial cost
|
9,242
|
31%
|
11,006
|
31%
|
1,765
|
19%
|
Costs
|
14,380
|
49%
|
16,855
|
47%
|
2,475
|
17%
|
Gross income
|
15,266
|
51%
|
18,649
|
53%
|
3,383
|
22%
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
13,058
|
44%
|
13,092
|
37%
|
34
|
0%
|
EBITDA
|
2,208
|
7%
|
5,557
|
16%
|
3,349
|
100%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,009
|
7%
|
2,132
|
6%
|
123
|
6%
|
Depreciation right of use asset
|
0%
|
0%
|
-
|
0%
|
Other income, net
|
(82)
|
0%
|
(8)
|
0%
|
73
|
90%
|
Operating income
|
281
|
1%
|
3,433
|
10%
|
3,152
|
100%
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
231
|
1%
|
242
|
1%
|
11
|
5%
|
Interest expense
|
(849)
|
-3%
|
(867)
|
-2%
|
(18)
|
-2%
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
47
|
0%
|
65
|
0%
|
18
|
38%
|
Monetary loss
|
-
|
0%
|
-
|
0%
|
-
|
----
|
Other financial results, net
|
(1,961)
|
-7%
|
(1,492)
|
-4%
|
469
|
24%
|
(2,532)
|
-9%
|
(2,052)
|
-6%
|
480
|
19%
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
63
|
0%
|
24
|
0%
|
(39)
|
-62%
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(2,188)
|
-7%
|
1,405
|
4%
|
3,593
|
----
|
Income tax
|
735
|
2%
|
(404)
|
-1%
|
(1,139)
|
----
|
(Loss) income before discontinued operations
|
(1,453)
|
-5%
|
1,001
|
3%
|
2,454
|
----
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(183)
|
-1%
|
(2)
|
0%
|
181
|
99%
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
0%
|
0%
|
-
|
----
|
Consolidated net (loss) income
|
(1,636)
|
-6%
|
999
|
3%
|
2,635
|
----
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
9M20
|
9M21
|
Change
|
Financial income
|
51,851
|
60%
|
58,217
|
57%
|
6,367
|
12%
|
Commercial income
|
34,994
|
40%
|
44,740
|
43%
|
9,746
|
28%
|
Income
|
86,844
|
100%
|
102,957
|
100%
|
16,112
|
19%
|
Financial cost
|
20,409
|
24%
|
16,325
|
16%
|
(4,084)
|
-20%
|
Commercial cost
|
23,128
|
27%
|
31,884
|
31%
|
8,757
|
38%
|
Costs
|
43,536
|
50%
|
48,209
|
47%
|
4,673
|
11%
|
Gross income
|
43,308
|
50%
|
54,748
|
53%
|
11,440
|
26%
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
37,621
|
43%
|
38,672
|
38%
|
1,051
|
3%
|
EBITDA
|
5,687
|
7%
|
16,076
|
16%
|
10,389
|
100%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6,037
|
7%
|
6,194
|
6%
|
157
|
3%
|
Other loss (income), net
|
(69)
|
0%
|
(106)
|
0%
|
(37)
|
-54%
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(281)
|
0%
|
9,989
|
10%
|
10,270
|
----
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
Interest income
|
739
|
1%
|
620
|
1%
|
(119)
|
-16%
|
Interest expense
|
(2,732)
|
-3%
|
(2,782)
|
-3%
|
(50)
|
2%
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
2,489
|
3%
|
309
|
0%
|
(2,179)
|
-88%
|
Other financial results, net
|
(6,039)
|
-7%
|
7,618
|
7%
|
13,657
|
----
|
(5,543)
|
-6%
|
5,766
|
6%
|
11,309
|
----
|
Participation in the net income of
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
(696)
|
-1%
|
45
|
0%
|
742
|
----
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
(6,521)
|
-8%
|
15,800
|
15%
|
22,321
|
----
|
Income tax
|
2,044
|
2%
|
(4,673)
|
-5%
|
(6,717)
|
----
|
(loss) income before discontinued operations
|
(4,478)
|
-5%
|
11,126
|
11%
|
15,604
|
----
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(554)
|
-1%
|
(130)
|
0%
|
423
|
76%
|
Consolidated net (loss) income
|
(5,031)
|
-6%
|
10,996
|
11%
|
16,027
|
----
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
Change
|
At September 30, 2020
|
At September 30, 2021
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,358
|
30,343
|
35,701
|
7,476
|
29,399
|
36,875
|
1,174
|
3%
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
9,689
|
85,492
|
95,182
|
7,233
|
112,619
|
119,852
|
24,670
|
26%
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
67,154
|
67,154
|
-
|
75,574
|
75,574
|
8,420
|
13%
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
5,061
|
5,061
|
-
|
5,057
|
5,057
|
(3)
|
0%
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
72,214
|
72,214
|
-
|
80,631
|
80,631
|
8,417
|
12%
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
8,885
|
8,885
|
-
|
12,257
|
12,257
|
3,372
|
38%
|
Loan portfolio, net
|
-
|
63,329
|
63,329
|
-
|
68,374
|
68,374
|
5,045
|
8%
|
Inventories
|
14,200
|
-
|
14,200
|
19,130
|
-
|
19,130
|
4,930
|
35%
|
Other current assets
|
16,763
|
13,152
|
29,914
|
18,032
|
11,044
|
29,076
|
(838)
|
-3%
|
Total current assets
|
46,009
|
192,316
|
238,326
|
51,871
|
221,436
|
273,307
|
34,982
|
15%
|
Financial instruments
|
29,085
|
159
|
29,244
|
27,501
|
50
|
27,551
|
(1,693)
|
-6%
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
44,857
|
44,857
|
-
|
48,213
|
48,213
|
3,356
|
7%
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
955
|
955
|
-
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
130
|
14%
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
45,812
|
45,812
|
-
|
49,298
|
49,298
|
3,486
|
8%
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
1,559
|
1,559
|
-
|
1,996
|
1,996
|
437
|
28%
|
Loan portfolio
|
-
|
44,253
|
44,253
|
-
|
47,302
|
47,302
|
3,049
|
7%
|
Other non-current assets
|
19,921
|
189
|
20,110
|
32,590
|
313
|
32,902
|
12,792
|
64%
|
Investment in shares
|
1,300
|
-
|
1,300
|
1,879
|
-
|
1,879
|
579
|
45%
|
Property, furniture, equipment and
|
investment in stores, net
|
7,695
|
8,141
|
15,836
|
7,406
|
8,138
|
15,543
|
(293)
|
-2%
|
Intangible assets
|
508
|
7,753
|
8,261
|
519
|
7,213
|
7,733
|
(529)
|
-6%
|
Right of use asset
|
8,556
|
1,763
|
10,318
|
8,488
|
2,462
|
10,950
|
632
|
6%
|
Other assets
|
1,034
|
8,979
|
10,013
|
2,238
|
6,192
|
8,430
|
(1,583)
|
-16%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
114,109
|
263,553
|
377,662
|
132,492
|
293,106
|
425,598
|
47,936
|
13%
|
Demand and term deposits
|
-
|
176,535
|
176,535
|
-
|
180,609
|
180,609
|
4,074
|
2%
|
Creditors from repurchase agreements
|
-
|
21,424
|
21,424
|
-
|
43,657
|
43,657
|
22,232
|
104%
|
Short-term debt
|
11,127
|
617
|
11,744
|
14,450
|
102
|
14,553
|
2,809
|
24%
|
Leasing
|
2,087
|
977
|
3,065
|
1,412
|
1,104
|
2,516
|
(549)
|
-18%
|
Short-term liabilities with cost
|
13,214
|
199,554
|
212,768
|
15,863
|
225,471
|
241,334
|
28,566
|
13%
|
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|
20,194
|
13,600
|
33,794
|
19,700
|
15,218
|
34,918
|
1,124
|
3%
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
|
20,194
|
13,600
|
33,794
|
19,700
|
15,218
|
34,918
|
1,124
|
3%
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
33,408
|
213,154
|
246,562
|
35,563
|
240,690
|
276,252
|
29,690
|
12%
|
Long-term debt
|
14,337
|
20
|
14,357
|
18,055
|
14
|
18,069
|
3,712
|
26%
|
Leasing
|
7,469
|
928
|
8,398
|
8,039
|
1,325
|
9,363
|
965
|
11%
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
|
21,807
|
949
|
22,755
|
26,094
|
1,338
|
27,432
|
4,677
|
21%
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
|
12,218
|
2,026
|
14,244
|
15,443
|
1,831
|
17,274
|
3,031
|
21%
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
34,024
|
2,975
|
36,999
|
41,537
|
3,170
|
44,707
|
7,708
|
21%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
67,432
|
216,129
|
283,561
|
77,100
|
243,859
|
320,959
|
37,398
|
13%
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
46,677
|
47,424
|
94,100
|
55,392
|
49,246
|
104,639
|
10,539
|
11%
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|
114,109
|
263,553
|
377,662
|
132,492
|
293,106
|
425,598
|
47,936
|
13%
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
3Q20
|
3Q21
|
Change
|
Points of sale in Mexico
|
Elektra
|
1,141
|
16%
|
1,146
|
18%
|
5
|
0%
|
Salinas y Rocha
|
37
|
1%
|
36
|
1%
|
(1)
|
-3%
|
Banco Azteca
|
1,846
|
27%
|
1,854
|
29%
|
8
|
0%
|
Freestanding branches
|
1,754
|
25%
|
1,726
|
27%
|
(28)
|
-2%
|
Total
|
4,778
|
69%
|
4,762
|
74%
|
(16)
|
0%
|
Points of sale in Central America
|
Elektra
|
192
|
3%
|
107
|
2%
|
(85)
|
-44%
|
Banco Azteca
|
379
|
5%
|
206
|
3%
|
(173)
|
-46%
|
Freestanding branches
|
75
|
1%
|
53
|
1%
|
(22)
|
-29%
|
Total
|
646
|
9%
|
366
|
6%
|
(280)
|
-43%
|
Points of sale in North America
|
Purpose Financial
|
1,521
|
22%
|
1,272
|
20%
|
(249)
|
-16%
|
Total
|
1,521
|
22%
|
1,272
|
20%
|
(249)
|
-16%
|
TOTAL
|
6,945
|
100%
|
6,400
|
100%
|
(545)
|
-8%
|
Floor space (m²)
|
1,528
|
100%
|
1,456
|
100%
|
(73)
|
-5%
|
Employees
|
Mexico
|
64,058
|
86%
|
59,720
|
88%
|
(4,338)
|
-7%
|
Central and South America
|
7,157
|
10%
|
5,283
|
8%
|
(1,874)
|
-26%
|
North America
|
3,428
|
5%
|
2,980
|
4%
|
(448)
|
-13%
|
Total employees
|
74,643
|
100%
|
67,983
|
100%
|
(6,660)
|
-9%
