GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.48,297 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,266 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Feb 21, 2023

—Continued dynamism of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio, increases 19%, to Ps.166,944 million—

—17% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.215,747 million generates solid prospects for the financial business—

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results.

Fourth quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 12% to Ps.48,297 million in the period, compared to Ps.43,062 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.45,031 million, from Ps.37,123 million in 2021.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.3,266 million, compared to Ps.5,939 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.897 million this quarter, from Ps.3,680 million in 2021.

The company reported net income of Ps.1,411 million, compared to a net income of Ps.1,948 million a year ago.

   4Q 2021

   4Q 2022

   Change



Ps.

%





Consolidated revenue

$43,062

$48,297

$5,235

12 %





EBITDA      

$5,939

$3,266

$(2,673)

-45 %





Operating profit

 

Net result     

$3,680

 

$1,948

$897

 

$1,411

$(2,783)

 

$(537)

-76%

 

-28%





Net result per share

$8.61

$6.36

$(2.25)

-26 %





Figures in millions of pesos 
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.           
As of December 31, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 226.3 million and as of December 31, 2022, were 221.7 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 12% in the period, as a result of a 19% growth in financial income and a 5% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.26,456 million, from Ps.22,272 million the previous year — reflects, to a large extent, a 27% increase in the revenue of Banco Azteca México, within the framework of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.

The increase in sales of the retail business — to Ps.21,841 million, from Ps.20,790 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in white line sales — which boosts the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of important transfer flows from the United States to Mexico, which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.26,197 million, compared to Ps.20,970 million for the previous year. The growth is explained by a 51% increase in the financial cost — derived from a greater creation of credit preventive reserves, in the context of solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest paid, in line with growing market rates — and a 14% increase in commercial costs, largely as a result of higher costs in the supply chain and campaigns oriented to further boost merchandise sales.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses totaled Ps.18,834 million, from Ps.16,153 million a year ago, largely as a result of higher operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product supply process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of customers, both on the sales floor and through the company's Omnichannel operations.

Similarly, impacting expenses are system developments to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking which currently has more than 19 million users and which is growing dynamically — and in Omnichannel sales, with superior levels of security, comfort, and time savings —, as well as higher personnel and maintenance costs, in the context of a solid expansion of contact points, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

The company anticipates that the solid strategies to boost operational efficiency, together with strict budgets for expenses that will be implemented as of 2023, in the context of measures to streamline structures and optimize processes, will contribute to strengthen results of subsequent quarters.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.3,266 million, from Ps.5,939 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.897 million, compared to Ps.3,680 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The most important variation below EBITDA was an increase of Ps.2,418 million in other financial results, which reflects a 7% capital gain this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and does not imply cash flow —compared to a 1% loss a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.1,411 million, from a net income of Ps.1,948 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Thus, the debt with cost was Ps.40,759 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to Ps.34,467 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Busatiles and bank loans during the period.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.9,808 million, from Ps.5,748 million the previous year.

As of December 31, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.90,453 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.1 times.












As of
December 31 2021

As of
December 31 2022

Change







Ps.

%


















Cash and cash equivalents



$5,748

$9,808

4,061

71 %

Marketable financial instruments



38,181

30,244

(7,937)

(21 %)

Inventories



18,369

18,244

(125)

(1 %)

Accounts receivables



57,455

45,387

(12,068)

(21 %)

Other current assets



6,207

6,034

(172)

(3 %)

Investments in shares



39,846

38,475

(1,371)

(3 %)

Fixed assets



7,826

10,189

2,363

30 %

Right of use assets



9,013

12,810

3,797

42 %

Other assets



1,693

3,160

1,466

87 %









Total assets



$184,337

$174,351

($9,987)

(5 %)









Short-term debt



$14,862

$7,736

(7,127)

(48 %)

Suppliers



6,692

6,551

(141)

(2 %)

Other short-term liabilities



19,540

20,537

998

5 %

Long-term debt



19,605

33,023

13,417

68 %

Differed taxes



6,974

975

(6,000)

(86 %)

Other long-term debt



11,209

15,076

3,868

35 %









Total liabilities



$78,883

$83,897

$5,015

6 %









Stakeholder´s equity



$105,454

$90,453

($15,001)

(14 %)









Liabilities and equity



$184,337

$174,351

($9,987)

(5 %)

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

As previously detailed, starting on January 1, 2022, Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of December 31, 2022, grew 19%, to Ps.166,944 million, from Ps.140,705 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 31% to Ps.161,307 million, from Ps.123,197 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.0%, compared to 4.7% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 17%, to Ps.215,747 million, from Ps.184,898 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.215,137 million, 17% above the Ps.183,726 million of the previous year.

The ratio of traditional deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México was 1.3 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 14.32%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,346 contact points, compared to 6,279 units the previous year. The increase results from the opening of 310 contact points in Mexico and 40 in Central America, partially compensated by the closing of 283 Purpose Financial units in the United States, in the context of strategies oriented to promoting online credit operations and strengthening this company's operating efficiency.

The company has 4,990 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 950 in the United States, and 406 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Twelve months results

Consolidated revenue for 2022 grew 13%, to Ps.164,691 million, from Ps.146,019 million registered in 2021, driven by a 17% growth in financial income and a 7% increase in commercial sales.

EBITDA was Ps.18,139 million, compared to Ps.22,015 million of the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.7,976 million, from Ps.13,668 million a year ago.

A net loss of Ps.7,353 million was recorded for the year, compared to a net income of Ps.12,944 million a year ago. The change reflects, to a large extent, a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a gain of the previous year.

2021

2022

       Change



Ps.   

%





Consolidated revenue

$146,019

$164,691

$18,672

13 %





EBITDA      

$22,015

$18,139

$(3,876)

-18 %





Operating profit

 

Net result 

$13,668

 

$12,944

$7,976

 

$(7,353)

$(5,692)

 

$(20,296)

-42%

 

  ----





Net result per share

$57.20

$(33.17)

$(90.37)

----





Figures in millions of pesos  
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.           
As of December 31, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 226.3 million and as of December 31, 2022, were 221.7 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

 

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]

Press Relations: 
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

4Q21

4Q22

Change









Financial income

22,272

52 %

26,456

55 %

4,184

19 %

Commercial income

20,790

48 %

21,841

45 %

1,051

5 %

Income

43,062

100 %

48,297

100 %

5,235

12 %









Financial cost

5,979

14 %

9,045

19 %

3,067

51 %

Commercial cost

14,991

35 %

17,151

36 %

2,160

14 %

Costs

20,970

49 %

26,197

54 %

5,227

25 %









Gross income

22,092

51 %

22,100

46 %

8

0 %









Sales, administration and promotion expenses

16,153

38 %

18,834

39 %

2,681

17 %









EBITDA 

5,939

14 %

3,266

7 %

(2,673)

-45 %









Depreciation and amortization

2,252

5 %

2,501

5 %

250

11 %









Other expense (income), net

8

0 %

(132)

0 %

(139)

----









Operating income

3,680

9 %

897

2 %

(2,783)

-76 %









Comprehensive financial result:





     Interest income

245

1 %

332

1 %

87

36 %

     Interest expense

(943)

-2 %

(1,351)

-3 %

(408)

-43 %

     Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(17)

0 %

164

0 %

181

----

     Other financial results, net

(435)

-1 %

1,983

4 %

2,418

----

(1,150)

-3 %

1,128

2 %

2,279

----









Participation  in  the  net  income of






CASA and other associated companies

259

1 %

123

0 %

(136)

-52 %









Income before income tax

2,788

6 %

2,148

4 %

(640)

-23 %









Income tax

(839)

-2 %

(737)

-2 %

102

12 %









Income before discontinued operations

1,949

5 %

1,411

3 %

(538)

-28 %









Result from discontinued operations 

(1)

0 %

0

0 %

1

----









Consolidated net income 

1,948

5 %

1,411

3 %

(537)

-28 %

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS



MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



12M21

12M22

Change









Financial income

80,489

55 %

94,291

57 %

13,802

17 %

Commercial income

65,530

45 %

70,400

43 %

4,870

7 %

Income

146,019

100 %

164,691

100 %

18,672

13 %









Financial cost

22,303

15 %

27,260

17 %

4,957

22 %

Commercial cost

46,875

32 %

52,181

32 %

5,306

11 %

Costs

69,179

47 %

79,441

48 %

10,263

15 %









Gross income

76,840

53 %

85,249

52 %

8,409

11 %









Sales, administration and promotion expenses

54,825

38 %

67,110

41 %

12,285

22 %









EBITDA 

22,015

15 %

18,139

11 %

(3,876)

-18 %









Depreciation and amortization

8,446

6 %

9,258

6 %

813

10 %









Other (income) expense, net

(99)

0 %

905

1 %

1,004

----









Operating income

13,668

9 %

7,976

5 %

(5,692)

-42 %









Comprehensive financial result:





     Interest income

865

1 %

996

1 %

131

15 %

     Interest expense

(3,725)

-3 %

(4,538)

-3 %

(813)

-22 %

     Foreign exchange gain, net

292

0 %

142

0 %

(150)

-51 %

     Other financial results, net

7,183

5 %

(15,132)

-9 %

(22,315)

----

4,615

3 %

(18,532)

-11 %

(23,147)

----









Participation  in  the  net  income of






CASA and other associated companies

304

0 %

316

0 %

12

4 %









Income (loss) before income tax

18,588

13 %

(10,239)

-6 %

(28,827)

----









Income tax

(5,513)

-4 %

2,887

2 %

8,400

----









Income (loss) before discontinued operations

13,075

9 %

(7,352)

-4 %

(20,427)

----









Result from discontinued operations 

(132)

0 %

(1)

0 %

131

100 %









Consolidated net income (loss)

12,944

9 %

(7,353)

-4 %

(20,296)

----


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra 

Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra

Change












At December 31, 2021

At December 31, 2022













Cash and cash equivalents

5,748

32,815

38,563

9,808

30,281

40,089

1,526

4 %











Marketable financial instruments

10,793

95,264

106,057

6,176

85,728

91,904

(14,153)

-13 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

75,647

75,647

-

88,492

88,492

12,844

17 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,663

5,663

-

5,730

5,730

66

1 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

81,310

81,310

-

94,221

94,221

12,911

16 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

11,344

11,344

-

13,150

13,150

1,807

16 %











Loan portfolio, net

-

69,967

69,967

-

81,071

81,071

11,104

16 %











Inventories

18,369

-

18,369

18,244

-

18,244

(125)

-1 %











Other current assets 

18,294

9,644

27,939

19,906

12,825

32,731

4,792

17 %











Total current assets

53,204

207,691

260,895

54,134

209,906

264,039

3,145

1 %











Financial instruments

27,388

44

27,432

24,068

3

24,072

(3,360)

-12 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

57,772

57,772

-

70,815

70,815

13,043

23 %

Total past-due loans

-

1,623

1,623

-

1,908

1,908

284

18 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

59,395

59,395

-

72,723

72,723

13,327

22 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

3,778

3,778

-

4,908

4,908

1,130

30 %











Loan portfolio

-

55,618

55,618

-

67,815

67,815

12,197

22 %











Other non-current assets 

32,069

327

32,396

18,348

438

18,785

(13,611)

-42 %

Investment in shares

2,257

-

2,257

2,208

-

2,208

(49)

-2 %

Property, furniture, equipment and






  investment in stores, net

7,826

7,352

15,178

10,189

11,418

21,607

6,429

42 %

Intangible assets

542

9,100

9,642

777

8,536

9,313

(329)

-3 %

Right of use asset

8,822

2,398

11,220

12,633

2,327

14,960

3,740

33 %

Other assets

1,151

7,905

9,057

2,382

525

2,907

(6,150)

-68 %

TOTAL ASSETS

133,259

290,435

423,694

124,739

300,967

425,706

2,012

0 %






















Demand and term deposits

-

184,898

184,898

-

215,747

215,747

30,849

17 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

36,271

36,271

-

18,031

18,031

(18,240)

-50 %

Short-term debt

14,362

102

14,464

7,631

142

7,773

(6,691)

-46 %

Leasing

1,437

1,037

2,474

1,945

965

2,911

437

18 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

15,799

222,308

238,107

9,576

234,885

244,461

6,354

3 %











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

24,564

16,149

40,712

24,917

16,785

41,702

990

2 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

24,564

16,149

40,712

24,917

16,785

41,702

990

2 %











Total short-term liabilities

40,363

238,457

278,819

34,493

251,670

286,163

7,344

3 %











Long-term debt

18,105

24

18,129

30,353

0

30,353

12,224

67 %

Leasing

8,314

1,496

9,810

11,767

1,502

13,269

3,460

35 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

26,419

1,519

27,938

42,120

1,502

43,622

15,684

56 %











Long-term liabilities without cost

9,869

1,612

11,482

4,283

1,184

5,467

(6,014)

-52 %











Total long-term liabilities

36,288

3,132

39,420

46,403

2,686

49,089

9,669

25 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES

76,651

241,588

318,239

80,897

254,356

335,253

17,013

5 %











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

56,608

48,847

105,454

43,842

46,611

90,453

(15,001)

-14 %






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

133,259

290,435

423,694

124,739

300,967

425,706

2,012

0 %

INFRASTRUCTURE












4Q21

4Q22

Change









Points of sale in Mexico






Elektra 

1,159

18 %

1,220

19 %

61

5 %

Salinas y Rocha 

36

1 %

33

1 %

(3)

-8 %

Banco Azteca

1,871

30 %

1,932

30 %

61

3 %

Freestanding branches

1,614

26 %

1,805

28 %

191

12 %

Total

4,680

75 %

4,990

79 %

310

7 %









Points of sale in Central America




Elektra 

106

2 %

117

2 %

11

10 %

Banco Azteca

205

3 %

224

4 %

19

9 %

Freestanding branches

55

1 %

65

1 %

10

18 %

Total

366

6 %

406

6 %

40

11 %









Points of sale in North America




Purpose Financial

1,233

20 %

950

15 %

(283)

-23 %

Total

1,233

20 %

950

15 %

(283)

-23 %









TOTAL

6,279

100 %

6,346

100 %

67

1 %




































Floor space (m²)

1,482

100 %

1,523

100 %

40

3 %



























Employees






Mexico

59,556

88 %

64,301

88 %

4,745

8 %

Central and South America

5,339

8 %

5,949

8 %

610

11 %

North America

2,953

4 %

2,718

4 %

(235)

-8 %

Total employees

67,848

100 %

72,968

100 %

5,120

8 %

