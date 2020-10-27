Grupo Elektra Announces Revenues of Ps.30,256 Million and EBITDA of Ps.2,085 Million in 3Q20

- Remarkable dynamism of the commercial business; revenues increased 28% to Ps.13,686 million in the quarter

- 16% growth in deposits at Banco Azteca Mexico, to Ps.170,634 million, consolidates firm prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding

- Strong performance of Banco Azteca Mexico's loan portfolio; grows 7%, to Ps.99,396 million in the period

Grupo Elektra

Oct 27, 2020, 20:15 ET

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues grew 2%, to Ps.30,256 million in the period, compared to Ps.29,733 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.28,171 million, from Ps.25,651 million in the same period of 2019.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.2,085 million, compared to Ps.4,082 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.112 million this quarter, from Ps.2,198 million in the same period of 2019.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.1,636 million, compared to a net income of Ps.4,258 million a year ago.

   3Q 2019

   3Q 2020

   Change



Ps.

%

Consolidated revenue

$29,773

$30,256

$523

2%

EBITDA      

$4,082

$2,085

$(1,996)

-49%

Operating result

Net result     

$2,198

$4,258

$112

$(1,636)

$(2,085)

$(5,894)

-95%

----

Net result per share

$18.64

$(7.19)

$(25.83)

----

Figures in millions of pesos 
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.       
As of September 30, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of September 30, 2020, were 227.6 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 2%, as a result of a 28% growth in commercial sales, partially offset by a 13% decrease in financial revenues.

The growth in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.13,686 million, from Ps.10,725 million a year ago— is largely the result of a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — which boosts business productivity and the mobility of thousands of families — telephony and computing — that strengthen the connectivity of more and more users — as well as appliances and mattresses, which effectively satisfy the needs of thousands of families and are commercialized in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales from the commercial business were further boosted with the development of new stores under a larger surface format, which includes a wide variety of merchandise and services, to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance, in a context of growing online transactions, given the health contingency.

The reduction in financial income — to Ps.16,570 million, from Ps.19,008 million in the previous year — reflects lower interests earned in the period, within the framework of deterioration in economic performance indicators, as a consequence of the health emergency.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.14,808 million, from Ps.12,791 million from the previous year. The growth in costs is explained by a 29% increase in the commercial cost, in line with the strong growth in merchandise sales, partially offset by a 2% reduction in the financial cost, largely derived from lower interests paid, in line with decreasing market rates.

Selling, administrative and marketing expenses grew 4% to Ps.13,363 million as a result, mainly, of higher personnel expenses — in the framework of extraordinary disbursements for operating restructurings given the new economic context — and expenses related to the protection of employees and customers' health, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.2,085 million, from Ps.4,082 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.112 million, compared to Ps.2,198 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

A negative variation of Ps.6,259 million in the other financial results line, which reflects a depreciation of 5% this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — which does not imply cash flow — in comparison to an 11% gain a year ago.

Congruent with the operating results for the quarter, there was a reduction of Ps.2,773 million in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net loss of Ps.1,636 million, compared to a net income of Ps.4,258 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, debt with cost was Ps.25,731 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to Ps.24,614 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,358 million, from Ps.5,427 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of September 30, 2020 was Ps.20,373 million, compared to Ps.19,187 million a year ago.

As of September 30, 2020, the company's stockholders 'equity was Ps.94,100 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.4 times.

As of September 30, 2019

As of September 30, 2020

        Change

Ps.

%





Cash and cash equivalents

$       5,427

$        5,358

(69)

(1%)

Marketable financial instruments

39,374

38,774

(599)

(2%)

Inventories

12,017

14,200

2,183

18%

Accounts receivables

48,871

47,088

(1,783)

(4%)

Other current assets

3,882

3,655

(227)

(6%)

Investments in shares

34,858

35,686

828

2%

Fixed assets

7,760

7,695

(64)

(1%)

Right of use assets

8,748

8,556

(192)

(2%)

Other assets

2,050

1,543

(508)

(25%)

Total assets

$   162,987

$    162,555

-$     432

(0%)





Short-term debt

$       3,746

$      11,356

7,610

203%

Suppliers

7,756

9,184

1,428

18%

Other short-term liabilities

11,288

13,853

2,564

23%

Long-term debt

20,868

14,375

(6,493)

(31%)

Differed taxes

11,933

10,217

(1,715)

(14%)

Other long-term debt

10,194

9,470

(724)

(7%)

Total liabilities

$     65,784

$      68,455

$  2,671

4%

Stakeholder´s equity

$     97,203

$      94,100

-$  3,103

(3%)

Liabilities and equity

$   162,987

$    162,555

-$     432

(0%)

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of September 30, 2020 grew 7% to Ps.118,026 million, from Ps.110,393 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.1% at the end of the period, compared to 4.3% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 7% to Ps.99,396 million, from Ps.93,102 million a year ago. The default rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 5.1%, in comparison with 3.7% for the previous year, in the context in which a large number of customers from the Bank chose not to resort to official support plans to differ payments, offered by the sector.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the third quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.176,535 million, 17% higher than the Ps.150,781 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.170,634 million, 16% higher than the Ps.146,593 million a year ago.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of 1.7 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — total of eligible liquid assets / total net cash out — was 742%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The estimated capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.92%, level that shows the remarkable financial strength of the institution.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,945 points of contact, compared to 7,232 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 377 points of contact for Purpose Financial in the United States, in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.

In Mexico, during the last twelve months, 47 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with greater surface area, which increases the offer of products and services, and maximizes the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,778 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,521 in the United States, and 646 in Central and South America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Nine-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of the year grew 4% — to Ps.89,021 million, from Ps.85,533 million in the same period of 2019 — as a result of a 15% increase in the commercial business and a 2% reduction in the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.5,374 million, compared to Ps.13,653 million from the previous year. The decrease is largely due to the credit reserves made by Banco Azteca last March, for 100% of the loan amount of Ps.7,243 million from a borrower that initiated a bankruptcy process (Chapter 11) in the United States, as previously announced.

The company reported an operating loss of Ps.716 million, from an operating profit of Ps.8,360 million a year ago. In the first nine months of 2020, a net loss of Ps.5,032 million was registered, compared to a Ps.14,618 million net income a year ago.

    9M 2019

   9M 2020

   Change



Ps.

%

Consolidated revenue

$85,533

$89,021

$3,488

4%

EBITDA      

$13,653

$5,374

$(8,279)

-61%

Operating result

Net result     

$8,360

$14,618

$(716)

$(5,032)

$(9,076)

$(19,650)

----

----

Net result per share

$64.00

$(22.11)

$(86.11)

----

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.       

As of September 30, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of September 30, 2020, were 227.6 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]

Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]

Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS


3Q19

3Q20

Change












Financial income

19,008

64%

16,570

55%

(2,438)

-13%

Commercial income

10,725

36%

13,686

45%

2,961

28%

Income

29,733

100%

30,256

100%

523

2%












Financial cost

5,491

18%

5,367

18%

(124)

-2%

Commercial cost

7,300

25%

9,441

31%

2,141

29%

Costs

12,791

43%

14,808

49%

2,017

16%












Gross income

16,942

57%

15,448

51%

(1,494)

-9%












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

12,860

43%

13,363

44%

502

4%












EBITDA

4,082

14%

2,085

7%

(1,996)

-49%












Depreciation and amortization

1,120

4%

1,259

4%

139

12%












Depreciation right of use asset

732

2%

840

3%

108

15%












Other expense (income), net

31

0%

(126)

0%

(157)

----












Operating income

2,198

7%

112

0%

(2,085)

-95%












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

357

1%

235

1%

(122)

-34%

     Interest expense

(923)

-3%

(859)

-3%

64

7%

     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

186

1%

(77)

0%

(263)

----

     Other financial results, net

4,396

15%

(1,863)

-6%

(6,259)

----


4,016

14%

(2,565)

-8%

(6,581)

----












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

57

0%

63

0%

7

12%












Income (loss) before income tax

6,270

21%

(2,389)

-8%

(8,659)

----












Income tax

(2,010)

-7%

763

3%

2,773

----












Income (loss) before discontinued operations

4,261

14%

(1,626)

-5%

(5,886)

----












Result from discontinued operations

(2)

0%

(11)

0%

(8)

-100%












Impairment of intangible assets

-

0%

-

0%

-

----












Consolidated net income (loss)

4,258

14%

(1,636)

-5%

(5,894)

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS













9M19

9M20

Change












Financial income

54,514

64%

53,344

60%

(1,169)

-2%

Commercial income

31,019

36%

35,677

40%

4,657

15%

Income

85,533

100%

89,021

100%

3,488

4%












Financial cost

14,174

17%

21,165

24%

6,991

49%

Commercial cost

20,641

24%

23,761

27%

3,120

15%

Costs

34,815

41%

44,926

50%

10,110

29%












Gross income

50,717

59%

44,095

50%

(6,622)

-13%












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

37,065

43%

38,722

43%

1,657

4%












EBITDA

13,653

16%

5,374

6%

(8,279)

-61%












Depreciation and amortization

3,106

4%

3,887

4%

781

25%












Depreciation right of use asset

2,158

3%

2,329

3%

171

8%












Other expense (income), net

29

0%

(126)

0%

(155)

----












Operating Income (loss)

8,360

10%

(716)

-1%

(9,076)

----












Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

988

1%

806

1%

(182)

-18%

     Interest expense

(2,683)

-3%

(2,757)

-3%

(74)

-3%

     Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(10)

0%

2,384

3%

2,394

----

     Other financial results, net

13,802

16%

(6,104)

-7%

(19,906)

----


12,097

14%

(5,671)

-6%

(17,768)

----












Participation  in  the  net  income of









CASA and other associated companies

(2)

0%

(696)

-1%

(695)

-100%












Income (loss) before income tax

20,456

24%

(7,083)

-8%

(27,539)

----












Income tax

(6,000)

-7%

2,099

2%

8,099

----












Income (loss) before discontinued operations

14,456

17%

(4,984)

-6%

(19,440)

----












Result from discontinued operations

162

0%

(6)

0%

(168)

----












Impairment of intangible assets

-

0%

(42)

0%

(42)

----












Consolidated net income (loss)

14,618

17%

(5,032)

-6%

(19,650)

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS








Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra


Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra












Change












At September 30, 2019

At September 30, 2020












Cash and cash equivalents

5,427

21,861

27,288

5,358

30,343

35,701

8,413

31%











Marketable financial instruments

12,693

78,476

91,169

9,689

85,492

95,182

4,013

4%











Performing loan portfolio

-

71,589

71,589

-

67,154

67,154

(4,436)

-6%

Total past-due loans

-

4,192

4,192

-

5,061

5,061

868

21%

Gross loan portfolio

-

75,782

75,782

-

72,214

72,214

(3,568)

-5%











Allowance for credit risks

-

8,503

8,503

-

8,885

8,885

382

4%











Loan portfolio, net

-

67,279

67,279

-

63,329

63,329

(3,950)

-6%











Inventories

12,017

-

12,017

14,200

-

14,200

2,183

18%











Other current assets

12,606

12,584

25,190

16,763

13,152

29,914

4,724

19%











Total current assets

42,743

180,200

222,942

46,009

192,316

238,326

15,383

7%











Financial instruments

26,681

282

26,964

29,085

159

29,244

2,280

8%











Performing loan portfolio

-

34,056

34,056

-

44,857

44,857

10,801

32%

Total past-due loans

-

555

555

-

955

955

400

72%

Gross loan portfolio

-

34,611

34,611

-

45,812

45,812

11,201

32%











Allowance for credit risks

-

1,319

1,319

-

1,559

1,559

240

18%











Loan portfolio

-

33,292

33,292

-

44,253

44,253

10,962

33%











Other non-current assets

27,525

189

27,714

19,921

189

20,110

(7,604)

-27%

Investment in shares

1,779

-

1,779

1,300

-

1,300

(479)

-27%

Property, furniture, equipment and









  investment in stores, net

7,760

6,166

13,926

7,695

8,141

15,836

1,910

14%

Intangible assets

695

6,871

7,566

508

7,753

8,261

695

9%

Right of use asset

8,748

1,950

10,698

8,556

1,763

10,318

(380)

-4%

Other assets

1,355

580

1,935

1,034

8,979

10,013

8,078

417%

TOTAL ASSETS

117,286

229,530

346,816

114,109

263,553

377,662

30,846

9%






















Demand and term deposits

-

150,781

150,781

-

176,535

176,535

25,754

17%

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

18,179

18,179

-

21,424

21,424

3,246

18%

Short-term debt

3,630

162

3,792

11,127

617

11,744

7,952

210%

Leasing

632

884

1,516

2,087

977

3,065

1,549

102%

Short-term liabilities with cost

4,262

170,006

174,268

13,214

199,554

212,768

38,500

22%











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

17,348

11,018

28,366

20,194

13,600

33,794

5,428

19%

Short-term liabilities without cost

17,348

11,018

28,366

20,194

13,600

33,794

5,428

19%











Total short-term liabilities

21,610

181,024

202,634

33,408

213,154

246,562

43,928

22%











Long-term debt

18,844

2,276

21,120

14,337

20

14,357

(6,763)

-32%

Leasing

8,482

1,063

9,545

7,469

928

8,398

(1,147)

-12%

Long-term liabilities with cost

27,327

3,338

30,665

21,807

949

22,755

(7,910)

-26%











Long-term liabilities without cost

13,644

2,669

16,313

12,218

2,026

14,244

(2,070)

-13%











Total long-term liabilities

40,971

6,008

46,978

34,024

2,975

36,999

(9,979)

-21%











TOTAL LIABILITIES

62,581

187,032

249,612

67,432

216,129

283,561

33,949

14%











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

54,705

42,498

97,203

46,677

47,424

94,100

(3,103)

-3%






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

117,286

229,530

346,816

114,109

263,553

377,662

30,846

9%

INFRASTRUCTURE












3Q19

3Q20

Change









Points of sale in Mexico







Elektra

1,124

16%

1,141

16%

17

2%

Salinas y Rocha

38

1%

37

1%

(1)

-3%

Banco Azteca

1,819

25%

1,846

27%

27

1%

Freestanding branches

1,708

24%

1,754

25%

46

3%

Total

4,689

65%

4,778

69%

89

2%









Points of sale in Central and South America







Elektra

170

2%

192

3%

22

13%

Banco Azteca

381

5%

379

5%

(2)

-1%

Freestanding branches

94

1%

75

1%

(19)

-20%

Total

645

9%

646

9%

1

0%









Points of sale in North America







Purpose Financial

1,898

26%

1,521

22%

(377)

-20%

Total

1,898

26%

1,521

22%

(377)

-20%









TOTAL

7,232

100%

6,945

100%

(287)

-4%




































Floor space (m²)

1,740

100%

1,528

100%

(211)

-12%



























Employees







Mexico

74,102

83%

64,058

86%

(10,044)

-14%

Central and South America

9,398

11%

7,157

10%

(2,241)

-24%

North America

5,278

6%

3,428

5%

(1,850)

-35%

Total employees

88,778

100%

74,643

100%

(14,135)

-16%

