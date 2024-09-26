Grupo Jumex Expands Portfolio with the Launch of Jumex Hard®, a Malt-Based Hard Nectar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Jumex and AriZona Beverages Company, both leading brands in the beverage industry, are excited to announce the launch of Jumex Hard®, a malt-based 'Hard Nectar' inspired by consumers' growing trend of mixing Jumex® fruit nectars with alcohol. With Jumex Hard®, we now satisfy this demand.

This launch represents a significant milestone as Grupo Jumex ventures into the alcoholic beverage category, expanding its product portfolio into new markets that align with the evolving preferences of its consumers. By branching into this new segment, Grupo Jumex stays true to its mission of offering innovative products to satisfy emerging moments of consumption.

Grupo Jumex partners with AriZona Beverages to launch Jumex Hard, a malt-based hard nectar in four fruit flavors. Post this

Jumex Hard® will be manufactured and distributed in the U.S. in collaboration with AriZona Beverages Company through its affiliates and distributor network. It will be available in four initial offerings using some of the Grupo Jumex most beloved fruits and fruit combinations: Mango, Guava, Strawberry, and Pineapple-Coconut. These have long been popular in Jumex® nectars line and bring the brand's signature natural taste and authenticity into an exciting new category—allowing consumers to enjoy a refreshing twist on a familiar favorite.

"This launch reflects our commitment to offering products that combine fruits, authenticity, and the best quality, staying true to our brand's heritage and values," said Salvi Folch, CEO of Grupo Jumex. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with AriZona Beverages Company and introduce an innovation like Jumex Hard® to the market."

Abid Rizvi, CEO of AriZona Beverages Company, expressed his excitement about the new product: "Our collaboration with Grupo Jumex has been incredibly productive over many years, and as AriZona expands further into the alcohol category, with successful launches of Arnold Palmer Spiked and AriZona Hard, we are excited to introduce Jumex Hard®. This product combines the best of both brands—Grupo Jumex's expertise in fruit and AriZona Beverages' experience in the U.S. beverage market—to create something truly unique for consumers."

For more information about Jumex Hard® and its availability, please visit www.jumexhard.com

About Grupo Jumex

Grupo Jumex was founded in Mexico more than 60 years ago. It ranks among the top companies with the best reputation in the country. The company produces, markets, and distributes high-quality fruit-based beverages. Its products are available in Mexico, U.S. and many other countries around the world, and include a wide variety of juices, nectars, and refreshing beverages. http://grupojumex.mx/en/

About AriZona Beverages

AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona's mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and "keeping it real" no frills approach to the consumer market. With a loyal following across various demographics, AriZona pulls its own inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fan base. To learn more about the AriZona please visit drinkarizona.com.

