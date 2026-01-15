Jumex® Enters the Snack Aisle with GoMix™ Gummies Rolling Out at Major U.S. Retailers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex®, the beloved brand known for bringing real fruit beverages to millions of households, announces its first expansion beyond beverages with the launch of Jumex GoMix™ gummies. This new chewy candy line marks a bold evolution for the brand, extending its trusted heritage of quality, flavor, and authenticity into the confectionery category.

Jumex GoMix™ gummies are now available at select Albertsons stores in West Texas and New Mexico, with additional availability coming soon to select Walmart locations and online at jumexus.com.

Available in two irresistible versions — the Original Mix and the Spicy Original Mix — GoMix™ brings Jumex's fruit heritage and signature flavor craftsmanship to the snack aisle in a bold new way. The Original Mix captures the juicy, natural sweetness of Jumex's iconic nectars, while the Spicy Original Mix offers a sweet and spicy twist dusted with cayenne pepper for a uniquely Mexican-inspired flavor experience.

"With Jumex GoMix™, we're bringing the essence of our brand — real fruit, real flavor, and real joy — into an entirely new space," said Carlos Madrazo, Country Manager, Jumex USA. "Consumers know and trust Jumex® for its quality and authenticity. GoMix™ is our way of celebrating those same values in a fun, modern format that connects with both new and longtime fans of the brand."

About Jumex®

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex is a leading Mexican beverage company recognized for its iconic "little blue can" and a broad portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, and innovative beverages. From its roots as a family-owned business, Jumex® has grown into an international brand with operations in Mexico, the United States, and global markets. With the recent expansion of Jumex USA, the company continues to evolve through new product development, category innovation, and its mission to share the richness of fruit with the world. For more information, visit https://jumexus.com.

