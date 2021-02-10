Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts To Open Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021

All Oceanfront, Swim-up Suites Designed for Families Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will feature 280 oceanfront swim-up suites, incorporating family-friendly amenities such as two bathrooms in every suite and plenty of space for a family of five, as well as playful design elements including art pieces pulled from beloved show archives and furnishings inspired by Nickelodeon's iconic colors and current and past characters, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer. In addition, the property will feature four rooftop, penthouse-style Signature Suites, including the fan-favorite Pineapple Suite and the first-ever Turtle Lair Suite, dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"After the huge success of the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, we could not be better poised to expand the brand experience with our resort with all oceanfront swim-up suites, along with themed experiences with an extended cast of 20 your favorite Nickelodeon characters," said Mario Mathieu, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Design and Construction of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This property features many firsts such as the new Turtle Lair Suite, even more dedicated entertainment spaces such as SNICK Lounge and Mainstage, and the one-of-a-kind Aqua Nick® with its epic slides, river rides and the teen-friendly Soak Summit, which will be a destination in itself."

Aqua Nick®: Fun in the Water like You've Never Seen Before

At the epicenter of the resort's entertainment offerings is Aqua Nick®, a six-acre themed water park featuring 2,000 sq. ft. of slides and more than 1,820 sq. ft of river rides, including a Lazy River and a faster-paced Adventure River, with complimentary and early access offered to guests. Park amenities also include the relaxing Bikini Bottom Beach, a Slime Spot, PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, an interactive water playground, and Soak Summit with 10 spine-tingling single and double-rider slides, including a multi-lane racing format. Because Aqua Nick® is conveniently adjacent to the resort, guests can still enjoy uninterrupted ocean views from their suites and seek out relaxing or high-energy spaces as they desire.

Nickelodeon Place™: Character Experiences and Entertainment for All Ages

Nickelodeon Place™ will feature signature Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue from Blue's Clues & You and more. Within Nickelodeon Place™ is Club Nick, the ultimate free play zone for kids complete with special themed days, a craft laboratory, playground, stage, surprise visits by Nickelodeon™ characters and even Slime!; along with immersive entertainment experiences. Guests can also pay homage to the iconic Big Orange Couch at SNICK Lounge, a sophisticated '90s-inspired space that serves as a game room, sports lounge and live music venue.

Nickelodeon Fun with World-Class Gourmet Inclusive® Experiences

With Karisma's industry-leading World-Class Gourmet Inclusive® Experience, guests will have access to 24-hour in-room dining as well as world-class food and beverages served at six distinct restaurants for every taste. Adult time is also elevated, with sommeliers and expert mixologists crafting drinks at three bars, including The Bikini Bottom Bar and two swim-up bars. Other standout resort amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and a spa featuring kids' treatments, couple's suites, a luxurious bridal suite and outdoor treatment areas.

Grupo Lomas Leadership to Bring Beloved Brands and Family Fun to Mexico

"This year Grupo Lomas celebrates its 40th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate it than with the opening of this property that reaffirms our commitment to Mexico and continues to generate investment and jobs by betting on the most innovative accommodation concepts worldwide that contribute to strengthen the leadership of the Mexican Caribbean," said Dolores López Lira, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Lomas. The tourism corporation's investment in Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will add nearly 2,000 luxury suites to its portfolio under the operation of Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

"We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts to open this incredible resort along a stunning stretch of white sand beach, providing guests of all ages with an authentic vacation experience centered on five-star luxury, playfulness and the warm hospitality that makes Mexico such a beloved destination," said Kevin Suh, President of Themed Entertainment at ViacomCBS. "With Viacom Global Insights reporting that 70% of kids find family time one of the most important sources of happiness, we're excited to offer a fun destination that gives them a world-class family experience they won't ever forget."

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts is being brought to Riviera Maya by hospitality trailblazers Grupo Lomas, which has introduced guests to an authentic Mexican experience for decades with an impressive collection of resorts such as the award-winning El Dorado Spa Resorts as well as game-changing local investments such as a 70,000 sq. ft. community greenhouse.

Limited Availability June Bookings Now Live

Exclusive June opening rates are now available starting at $453 per person per night, which includes full access to Aqua Nick® (including exclusive early access), as well as airport transfers and the full World-Class Gourmet Inclusive® experience. Guests are encouraged to sign-up for the property's newsletter to be the first to receive resort news and promotional offers.

Renders are available here

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™ , which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

https://www.karismahotels.com

