GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the sixth-month period ended June 30th, 2024.

Comparative first six months of 2024 vs. first six months of 2023

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company decreased from Ps. 22,947 million in the first half of 2023 to Ps. 16,279 million in the first half of 2024. Shipments decreased 8% from 1,109 thousand tons in the first half of 2023 to 1,015 thousand tons in the first half of 2024. Total sales outside of Mexico in the first half of 2024 decreased 24% to Ps. 7,287 million compared to Ps. 9,639 million in the first half of 2023. Mexican sales decreased 32% from Ps. 13,308 million in the first half of 2023 to Ps. 8,992 million in the first half of 2024. Sales decreased for the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023, is due to the combined of decrease in the average sales price of 22% and decrease in the volume of shipments approximately of 94 thousand tons that represent an 8%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 29% from Ps. 17,128 million in the first half of 2023, to Ps. 12,232 million in the first half of 2024. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 75% for both periods. Cost of sales decreased due to mix products and a lower scrap purchase price.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the first half of 2024 decreased 30% from Ps. 5,819 million in the first half of 2023, to Ps. 4,047 million in the first half of 2024. Gross profit as percentage of net sales was of 25%, for both periods. The gross profit between both periods is given by for less products shipped and lower average price.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 7%, from Ps. 1,102 million in the first half of 2023 to Ps. 1,176 million in the same period 2024, selling, general and administrative expense represented 5% of the net sales in the first half of 2023 and 7% in the first half of 2024.

Other Income (Expenses,) net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 45 million in the first half of 2024 million compared to other income net Ps. 143 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating Income

Operating income decreased 40% from Ps. 4,860 million for the first half of 2023 compared to Ps. 2,916 million in the first half of 2024. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 18% in the first half of 2024 compared to 21% in the same period of 2023. The decrease in operating profit is mainly due to the for less of products shipped and lower sales prices.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 5,419 million in the first half of 2023 as a result of a net income of Ps. 2,019 million, less minority stake of Ps. 3 million, plus income taxes of Ps.1,244 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,600 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 559 million to Ps 3,413 million in the first semester of 2024 as a result a net income of Ps. 5,435 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 291 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,809 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 497 million.

Consolidated



Million

Comparative first six months of 2024 vs first six months of 2023,



2024



2023 Net income (loss)



5,435





2,019 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





(1)



(3) Net income (loss)



5,434





2,016 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



497





559 Income taxes



291





1,244 Financial results income (loss)



(2,809)





1,600 EBITDA



3,413





5,419















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



((1)0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



3,413





5,419

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost for the first half of 2024 represented an income of Ps. 2,809 million compared with an expense of Ps. 1,600 million for the first half of 2023. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised by the exchange income of Ps. 2,030 million in the first half of 2024 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 2,009 million in the first half of 2023. Likewise, the Company recorded a net income interest of Ps. 737 million for the first half of 2024 compared with a net income interest of Ps. 365 million in 2023, in the first half of 2024 there is a record of other financial income for Ps. 42 million compared to Ps. 44 million in the same period of 2023.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense of Ps. 291 million for the net income tax during the first half of 2024, (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 412 million and income for deferred tax of Ps. 121 million) compared with an expense of Ps. 1,244 million to the first half of 2023 (comprised for a current expense tax of Ps. 1,243 million and expense for deferred tax of Ps. 1 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded an increase in net income of 169% to pass of Ps. 2,019 million in the first half of 2023 to Ps. 5,435 million in the same period of 2024.

Comparative second quarter of 2024 vs. first quarter of 2024

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company increased 6% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of the same period, to pass of Ps. 7,885 million during the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 8,394 million in the second quarter of 2024. Shipments of finished steel products increased from 479 thousand tons in the first quarter of 2024 to 536 thousand tons in the second quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 3% to get to Ps. 3,593 million compared to Ps. 3,694 million of the first quarter of the same year. Domestic sales increased from Ps. 4,191 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 4,801 million in the second quarter of the same year. The sales increased mainly a higher shipped by 57 thousand tons compared with the first quarter that represent a 12% and a lower sales price in 5%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 8% from Ps. 5,876 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 6,356 million in the second quarter of 2024. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 75% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 76% in the second quarter of the same year, the average cost of sales by ton records a decrease between both quarters of 3%.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2024 increased 1% to pass of Ps. 2,009 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 2,038 million in the second quarter of same year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 25% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 24% in the second quarter of the same year. The gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 it originates from a lower average sale price and highest volume shipped.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative expense decreased 3%, from Ps. 595 million in the first quarter of 2024 to Ps. 580 million in the second quarter of the same year, and as percentage of net sales represented 8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 7% in the second quarter of the same year.

Other (Expenses) Income, net

The Company recorded other income net for Ps. 40 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to other income net for Ps. 5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 6%, of Ps. 1,419 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 1,498 million of the second quarter of the same year. Operating income as percentage of net sales was 18% for both periods. Operating profit is mainly due to a lower average sale price and a higher volume shipped.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 1,668 million in the first quarter of 2024 as a result of a net income of Ps. 1,456 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 110 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 147 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 249 million to Ps 1,747 million in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,979 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 181 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,662 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 249 million.

|Consolidated



Million

Comparative second quarter of 2024 vs first quarter of 2024,



Second quarter



First quarter Net income (loss)



3,979





1,456 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













Net income (loss)



3,979





1,456 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



249





249 Income taxes



181





110 Financial results income (loss)



(2,662)





(147) EBITDA



1,747





1,668















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,747





1,668

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company in the second quarter of 2024 represented an income of Ps. 2,662 million compared with of Ps. 147 million an income for the first quarter of 2024. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest income of Ps. 487 million in the second quarter of 2024, while in the first quarter was a net income of Ps. 250 million. Likewise, we recorded a net exchange income of Ps. 2,133 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared a net exchange loss Ps. 103 million in the first quarter of the same year, in the second quarter of 2024 there is a record of other financial income for Ps. 42 million.

Income Taxes

The Company have been recorded an expense of Ps. 181 million of income tax during the second quarter of 2024, (comprised for an expense by current tax of Ps. 294 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 113 million) compared with the Ps. 110 million of expense for the first quarter of the same year, (comprised for an expense by current tax of Ps. 118 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 8 million).

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded an increase of 173% from a net income of Ps. 1,456 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a net income of Ps. 3,979 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30th, 2024, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.5 million (accrued interest on June 30th, 2024 was U.S. $812,000, or Ps. 14.9 million). As June 30, 2023, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, or Ps. 5.2 million (accrued interest on June 30, 2023 was U.S. $697,000, or Ps. 11.9 million).

Comparative second quarter of 2024 vs. second quarter of 2023

Net Sales

Net sales of the Company decreased 17% from Ps. 10,122 million during the second quarter of 2023 to Ps. 8,394 million in the second quarter of 2024. Sales in tons of finished steel increased 6% from 505 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 536 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2024. Sales outside of Mexico in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 19% from Ps. 4,458 million in the second quarter of 2023 to Ps. 3,593 million in the second quarter of 2024. Domestic sales decreased 15% from Ps. 5,664 million in the second quarter of 2023 to Ps. 4,801 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in sales in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 is due to a decrease in the average sales price of 22% and a increase in the volume of shipments approximately of 31 thousand of tons that represents 6%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 15% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 from Ps. 7,510 million in the second quarter of 2023 to Ps. 6,356 million in the second quarter of 2024. With respect to sales, the cost of sales of the second quarter of 2024 represented 76% compared to 74% for the second quarter of 2023. The average cost of sales by ton of steel products decreased 20% in the second quarter of 2024 versus the second quarter of 2023, due to the cost of certain raw materials mainly scrap and the highest volume shipped.

Gross (Loss) Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the second quarter of 2024 amount to Ps. 2,038 million compared to Ps. 2,612 million in the second quarter of 2023, this represented a decrease of 22% between both periods. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the second quarter of 2024 was 24% compared to 26% of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit is mainly due to a lower average sales price and a for highest volume shipped, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

The selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13% in the second quarter of 2024 from Ps. 515 million in the second quarter of 2023 to Ps. 580 million in the second quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales represented 7% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 5% of the second quarter of 2023.

Other Income (Expenses), net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 40 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with other income net of Ps. 85 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income amounted to Ps. 1,498 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to Ps. 2,182 million in the second quarter of 2023, this represented 31% of decrease between both quarters. The operating income as a percentage of net sales was 18% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 22% of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating profit is due to a lower average sale price and highest volume shipped.

Ebitda

The Ebitda amounted to Ps. 2,460 million in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of a net income of Ps. 987 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 712 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 484 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 279 million to Ps 1,747 million in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of a net income of Ps. 3,979 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 181 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,662 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 249 million.

|Consolidated



Million

Comparative second quarter of 2024 vs second quarter of 2023,



2024



2023 Net income (loss)



3,979





987 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests











(2) Net income (loss)



3,979





985 Depreciation, depletion and amortization



249





279 Income taxes



181





712 Financial results income (loss)



(2,662)





484 EBITDA



1,747





2,460















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,747





2,460

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost of the Company for the second quarter of 2024 represented a net income of Ps. 2,662 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 484 million for the second quarter of 2023. The comprehensive financial cost is comprised for the net interest income of Ps. 487 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net interest income of Ps. 175 million for the same period of 2023. Also record an exchange income of Ps. 2,133 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an exchange loss of Ps. 703 million in the second quarter of 2023 in the second quarter of 2024 there is a record of other financial income for Ps. 42 million compared to Ps. 44 million for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

The company recorded an expense of Ps. 181 million of expense tax in the second quarter of 2024, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 294 million and an income for deferred tax of Ps. 113 million) compared to an expense accrual of Ps. 712 million for income tax for the second quarter of 2023, (comprised by current expense tax of Ps. 711 million and an expense for deferred tax of Ps. 1 million).

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 3.979 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to Ps. 987 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 303% between both quarters.

(millions of pesos) 1H '24

1H '23

Year 24 VS

'23 Sales 16,279

22,947

(29 %) Cost of Sales 12,232

17,128

(29 %) Gross Profit 4,047

5,819

(30 %) Selling, General and Administrative Expense 1,176

1,102

7 % Other Income (Expenses), net 45

143

(69 %) Operating Profit 2,916

4,860

(40 %) EBITDA 3,413

5,419

(37 %) Net income 5,435

2,019

169 % Sales Outside Mexico 7,287

9,639

(24 %) Sales in Mexico 8,992

13,308

(32 %) Total Sales (Tons) 1,015

1,109

(8 %)

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 2Q'24 1Q '24 2Q '23 2Q´24vs

1Q´24 2Q´24 vs

2Q '23 Sales 8,394 7,885 10,122 6 % (17 %) Cost of Sales 6,356 5,876 7,510 8 % (15 %) Gross Profit 2,038 2,009 2,612 1 % (22 %) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 580 595 515 (3 %) 13 % Other Income (Expenses), net 40 5 85 700 % (53 %) Operating Profit 1,498 1,419 2,182 6 % (31 %) EBITDA 1,747 1,668 2,460 5 % (29 %) Net Income 3,979 1,456 987 173 % 303 % Sales Outside Mexico 3,593 3,694 4,458 (3 %) (19 %) Sales in Mexico 4,801 4,191 5,664 15 % (15 %) Total Sales (Tons) 536 479 505 12 % 6 %

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Jun 2024 Millions of Pesos Jan-Jun 2024 Average Price per Ton Jan-Jun 2024 Thousands of Tons Jan – Jun 2023 Millions of Pesos Jan- Jun 2023 Average Price per Ton Jan-Jun 2023





Commercial Profiles 744 11,191 15,042 779 15,156 19,456





Special Profiles 271 5,088 18,775 330 7,791 23,609

































































Total 1,015 16,279 16,038 1,109 22,947 20,692



























Product Thousands of Tons Apr-Jun 2024 Millions of Pesos Apr-Jun 2024 Average Price per Ton Apr-Jun 2024 Thousands of Tons Jan – Mar 2024 Millions of Pesos Jan- Mar 2024 Average Price per Ton Jan-Mar 2024 Thousands of Tons Apr-Jun 2023 Millions of Pesos Apr-Jun 2023 Average Price per Ton Apr-Jun 2023 Commercial Profiles 392 5,756 14,684 352 5,435 15,440 354 6,573 18,568 Special Profiles 144 2,638 18,319 127 2,450 19,291 151 3,549 23,503



























































Total 536 8,394 15,660 479 7,885 16,461 505 10,122 20,044





















