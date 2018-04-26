Grupo Simec Announces Results of Operations for the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2017 Audited

Net Sales

Net sales increased 4% by the combination of higher shipments of finished steel products and a higher average sales price by 4% compared the same period of 2016, the sales increased from Ps. 27,516 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 to Ps. 28,700 million in the same period of 2017. Shipments of finished steel products practically remained to 2 million 091 thousand tons in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 compared to 2 million 085 thousand tons in the same period of 2016. Total sales outside of Mexico on the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 increased 6% to Ps. 12,669 million compared with Ps. 11,900 million in the same period of 2016. Total sales in Mexico increased 3% from Ps. 15,616 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 to Ps. 16,031 million in the same period of 2017. The increase of 4% in sales is due to a higher average sales price.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased 5% from Ps. 22,776 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 to Ps. 23,994 million in the same period of 2017. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales in represented, 84% for 2017 and 2016 83%. The average cost of finished steel produced in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 increased 5% due to higher costs of some supplies at year end.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 was of Ps. 4,706 million compared to Ps. 4,740 million in the same period of 2016. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 16% and 17% for the 2017 and 2016 periods respectively.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 3% from Ps. 1,277 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 to Ps. 1,239 million in the same period of 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 5% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 and 4% in the same period of 2017.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other expenses of Ps. 36 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 compared to other net income of Ps. 7 million in the same period of 2017.

Operating Income

Operating income increased 1% from Ps. 3,427 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 to Ps. 3,474 million in the same period of 2017. Operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 12% in both periods.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company increased 2% from Ps. 4,856 million in the twelve-month prior ended December 31, of 2016, as a result a net gain of Ps. 4,343 plus income taxes of Ps. 926 less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,843 plus depreciation of Ps. 1,430 to Ps. 4,940 million in the same period of 2017 generating a net income of Ps. 1,722 plus income taxes of Ps. 1,098 plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 655 plus depreciation of 1,465.

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 represented a net expense of Ps. 655 million compared with a net income of Ps. 1,843 million in the same period of 2016. The net interest was an expense of Ps. 0 million in 2017 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 68 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016. As a result, we registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 655 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 compared with a net exchange income of Ps. 1,775 million in the same period of 2016, reflecting a 4% decrease in the value of the peso versus the dollar in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

Income Taxes

The Company have recorded an expense net tax of Ps. 1,098 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 (including the expense of deferred income tax of Ps. 1,078 million) compared with a net expense tax of Ps. 926 million in the same period of 2016 (including the tax deferred income of Ps. 869 million).

Net Income (loss) (After Minority Interest)

As a result of the foregoing, net income decreased by 60% from Ps. 4,343 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2016 to a net income of Ps. 1,722 million in the same period of 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2017, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 6.0 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2017 was U.S. $640,017 or Ps. 12.6 million). As of December 31, 2016, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2016 was U.S. $505,710, or Ps. 10.5 million).

Comparative fourth quarter 2017 vs third quarter 2017

Net Sales

Net sales decreased slightly from Ps. 6,810 million in the third quarter of 2017 to Ps. 6,808 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales in tons decreased from 533 thousand ton in the third quarter of 2017 to 474 thousand ton in the fourth quarter of the same period, a decrease of 11%. Total sales outside of Mexico for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 4% from Ps. 2,855 million in the third quarter to Ps. 2,959 million in the four quarter of 2017. Sales in Mexico decreased to Ps. 3,849 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared Ps. 3,955 million in the third quarter of 2017 a decrease of 3%. Prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 12% compared with the third quarter of the same period.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased to Ps. 5,840 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to Ps. 5,856 million for the third quarter of 2017. With respect to sales, in the fourth quarter of 2017, the cost of sales represented 86% in both periods. The average cost of sales by ton increased 12% in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus the third quarter of 2017.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 1% to Ps. 968 million compared to Ps. 954 million in the third quarter of 2017. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2017 was of 14% in both periods.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 21% to Ps. 274 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to Ps. 227 million for the third quarter of 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 4% during the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3% for the third quarter of 2017.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 15 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to other net income of Ps. 5 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 709 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to an operating income of Ps. 732 million in the third quarter of 2017. The operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 10% and 11% for the third quarter and fourth quarter periods respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,072 million in the third quarter of 2017 as a result a net income of Ps. 850 plus income taxes of Ps. 27 less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 145 plus depreciation of Ps. 340 compared to Ps. 1,084 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as a result a net loss of Ps. 461 plus income taxes of Ps. 1,123 plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps.47 plus depreciation of 375.

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter for 2017 was a net expense of Ps. 47 million compared with a net income of Ps. 145 million for the third quarter of 2017. The net interest expense in the fourth quarter was Ps. 4 million compared to Ps. 1 million in the third quarter of 2017. At same time we registered an exchange net gain of Ps. 146 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared with an exchange net loss of Ps. 43 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for the fourth quarter of 2017 had an expense net tax of Ps. 1,123 million (including an expense tax deferred for Ps. 1,252 million) compared to an expense of Ps. 27 million for the third quarter of 2017, (including an income tax deferred of Ps. 51 million).

Net Income (loss) (After Minority Interest)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company had a net loss of Ps. 461 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to Ps. 850 million of net income in the third quarter of 2017.

Comparative fourth quarter 2017 vs fourth quarter 2016

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 15% from Ps. 8,001 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 to Ps. 6,808 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales in tons of finished steel in the fourth quarter of 2016 were 429 thousand tons versus to 474 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total sales outside of Mexico decreased 19% from Ps. 3,634 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 to Ps. 2,959 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales in Mexico decreased 12% from Ps. 4,367 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to Ps. 3,849 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The average sales prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 23%, compared to the same period of 2016.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 15% from Ps. 6,881 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to Ps. 5,840 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. With respect to sales, the cost of sales represented 86% during the fourth quarter of 2017 and 86% during the fourth quarter of 2016. The average cost of steel products decreased 23% in the fourth quarter of 2017 versus the fourth quarter of 2016.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 14% from Ps. 1,120 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to Ps. 968 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 14% in both periods during the fourth quarter of 2017 and during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 20% from Ps. 344 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to Ps. 274 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 4% for both periods.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other expenses net of Ps. 237 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with other income net of Ps. 15 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 709 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to an operating income of Ps. 539 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The operating income as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 10%, compared to an operating income of 7% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,067 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as a result a net income of Ps. 183 plus income taxes of Ps. 989 less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 632 plus depreciation of Ps. 527 compared to a profit of Ps 1,084 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result a net loss of Ps. 461 plus income taxes of Ps. 1,123 plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 47 plus depreciation of 375.

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter of 2017 was a net expense of Ps. 47 million compared with a net income of Ps 632 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net interest expense was of Ps. 4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 13 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. At same time we registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 43 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with an exchange income of Ps. 619 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense net taxes for the fourth quarter of 2017 of Ps. 1,123 million (including an expense of deferred tax of Ps. 1,252 million), compared to an expense taxes of Ps. 989 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, (including an income tax deferred of Ps. 959 million).

Net Income (loss) (After Minority Interest)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net loss of Ps. 461 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to Ps. 183 million of net income in the fourth quarter of 2016.

(millions of pesos) Jan - Dec '17

Jan - Dec '16

Year 17 vs

'16 Sales 28,700

27,516

4% Cost of Sales 23,994

22,776

5% Gross Profit 4,706

4,740

(1%) Selling, General and Administrative Expense 1,239

1,277

(3%) Other Income (Expenses), net 7

-36

(119%) Operating Profit 3,474

3,427

1% EBITDA 4,940

4,856

2% Net income 1,722

4,343

(60%) Sales Outside Mexico 12,669

11,900

6% Sales in Mexico 16,031

15,616

3% Total Sales (Tons) 2,091

2,085

0% Cost by ton 11,475

10,924

5%

Quarter









(millions of pesos) 4Q'17 3Q '17 4Q '16 4Q´17vs

3Q´17 4Q´17 vs

4Q '16 Sales 6,808 6,810 8,001 0% (15%) Cost of Sales 5,840 5,856 6,881 0% (15%) Gross Profit 968 954 1,120 1% (14%) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 274 227 344 21% (20%) Other Income (Expenses), net 15 5 -237 200% (106%) Operating Profit 709 732 539 (3%) 32% EBITDA 1,084 1,072 1,067 1% 2% Net Income -461 850 183 (154%) (352%) Sales Outside Mexico 2,959 2,855 3,634 4% (19%) Sales in Mexico 3,849 3,955 4,367 (3%) (12%) Total Sales (Tons) 474 533 429 (11%) 10% Cost per Ton 12,321 10,987 16,040 12% (23%)

Product Thousands

of Tons Jan-Dec 2017 Millions of

Pesos

Jan-Dec 2017 Average Price

per Ton Jan-Dec 2017 Thousands of

Tons Jan – Dec

2016 Millions of

Pesos

Jan- Dec

2016 Average Price

per Ton Jan-Dec

2016 Special Profiles 822 14,590 17,749 870 15,030 17,276 Commercial Profiles 1,269 14,110 11,119 1,215 12,486 10,277 Total Tons 2,091 28,700 13,725 2,085 27,516 13,197

Product Thousands

of Tons Oct-Dec 2017 Millions of

Pesos

Oct-Dec

2017 Average

Price per

Ton Oct-Dec 2017 Thousands

of Tons Jul-Sep 2017 Millions of

Pesos

Jul-Sep 2017 Average

Price per

Ton Jul-Sep 2017 Thousands

of Tons

Oct-Dec 2016 Millions of

Pesos

Oct-Dec

2016 Average

Price per

Ton

Oct-Dec 2016 Special Profiles 172 3,189 18,540 210 3,552 16,914 184 4,760 25,870 Commercial Profiles 302 3,619 11,983 323 3,258 10,087 245 3,241 13,229 Total Tons 474 6,808 14,362 533 6,810 12,777 429 8,001 18,650

