GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AUDITED

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 Audited and December 31, 2022 Audited.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 compared to Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022.

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 24% by the combination shipments of finished steel products and a lower average sales price by 21% compared the same period of 2022, the sales decreased from Ps. 54,159 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 to Ps. 41,139 million in the same period of 2023. Shipments of finished steel products decreased 4% to 2 million 176 thousand tons in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2 million 255 thousand tons in the same period of 2022. Total sales outside of Mexico on the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 decreased 31% to Ps. 16,814 million compared with Ps. 24,515 million in the same period of 2022. Total sales in Mexico decreased 18% from Ps. 29,644 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 to Ps. 24,325 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease of 4% in sales and to a lower average sales price 21%.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 22% from Ps. 39,684 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 to Ps. 31,100 million in the same period of 2023. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented, 76% for 2023 and 2022 73%. The average cost of finished steel produced in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 decreased 19% mainly due to the volume shipped and due to scrap cost and to lower costs of some supplies during the year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 was of Ps. 10,039 million compared to Ps. 14,475 million in the same period of 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 24% and 27% for the 2023 and 2022 periods respectively.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 6% from Ps. 2,456 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 to Ps. 2,317 million in the same period of 2023. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 5% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 and 6% in the same period of 2023.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 72 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to other net expenses of Ps. 119 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating Income

Operating income decreased 37% from Ps. 12,091 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 to Ps. 7,603 million in the same period of 2023. Operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 18% and 22% for the 2023 and 2022 periods respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company decreased 35% from Ps. 13,207 million in the twelve-month prior ended December 31, of 2022, as a result a net income of Ps. 7,703, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 3,300, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,089 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 1,117 million, to Ps. 8,638 million in the same period of 2023 as a result a net income of Ps. 4,283, less minority stake of Ps. 8 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,740 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,588 million, plus depreciation of 1,035 million.

Consolidated









Million

Twelve-month period ended December 31,



2023

2022 Net income (loss)



4,283

7,703 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(8)

(2) Net income (loss)



4,275

7,701 Depreciation and amortization



1,035

1,117 Income taxes



1,740

3,300 Financial results income (loss)



1,588

1,089 EBITDA



8,638

13,207











Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA









Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0

0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0

0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0

0 Adjusted EBITDA



8,638

13,207

Comprehensive Financial Cost

Comprehensive financial cost in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 represented a net expense of Ps. 1,588 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 1,089 million in the same period of 2022. The net interest was an income of Ps. 778 million in 2023 compared with a net income of Ps. 197 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022. As a result, we registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 2,431 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared with a net exchange loss of Ps. 700 million in the same period of 2022, net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 65 million for the period 2023 compared to the Ps. 586 million of other financial expenses for the period 2022.

Income Taxes

The Company have recorded an expense net tax of Ps. 1,740 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 (including the expense of deferred tax of Ps. 45 million) compared with a net expense tax of Ps. 3,300 million in the same period of 2022 (including the tax deferred expense of Ps. 150 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income decreased by 44% from Ps. 7,703 million net profits in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 to Ps. 4,283 million a result net income in the same period of 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 5.1 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2023 was U.S. $812,916 or Ps. 13.7 million). As of December 31, 2022, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 5.8 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2022 was U.S. $694,987, or Ps. 13.5 million).

Comparative fourth quarter 2023 vs third quarter 2023

Net Sales

Net sales decreased from Ps. 9,454 million in the third quarter of 2023 to Ps. 8,738 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales in tons increased from 531 thousand ton in the third quarter of 2023 to 536 thousand ton in the fourth quarter of the same period, an increase of 1%. Total sales outside of Mexico for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 18% from Ps. 3,932 million in the third quarter to Ps. 3,243 million in the four quarter of 2023. Sales in Mexico decreased to Ps. 5,495 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared Ps. 5,522 million in the third quarter of 2023 and decreased of 0.49%. Prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 8% compared with the third quarter of the same period.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased to Ps. 6,795 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 7,177 million for the third quarter of 2023. With respect to sales, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the cost of sales represented 78% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 76% in the third quarter of the same period. The average cost of sales by ton decreased of 6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 15% to Ps. 1,943 million compared to Ps. 2,277 million in the third quarter of 2023. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2023 was of 24% and 22% respectively.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 51% to Ps. 730 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 485 million for the third quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2023 was of 5% and 8% respectively.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net expenses of Ps. 286 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to other net income of Ps. 24 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 927 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to an operating income of Ps. 1,816 million in the third quarter of 2023. The operating income as a percentage of net sales represented 11% y 19% for the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2023 respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 2,079 million in the third quarter of 2023 as a result a net income of Ps. 1,802 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 298 million, less comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 283 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 264 million, compared to Ps. 1,140 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as a result a net income of Ps. 462 million, less minority stake of Ps. 4 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 199 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 270 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 213 million.

Consolidated



Million

Comparative fourth quarter vs third quarter 2023



4Q 2023



3Q 2023 Net income (loss)



462





1,802 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4)





(2) Net income (loss)



458





1,800 Depreciation and Amortization



213





264 Income taxes



199





298 Financial results income (loss)



270





(283) EBITDA



1,140





2,079















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,140





2,079

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter for 2023 was a net expense of Ps. 270 million compared with a net income of Ps. 283 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net interest income the fourth quarter was Ps. 386 million compared with a net income of Ps. 28 million in the third quarter of 2023. At same time we registered an exchange net profit of Ps. 255 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with an exchange net loss of Ps. 677 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 21 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for the third quarter of 2023 had an expense net tax of Ps. 298 million (including an income tax deferred for Ps. 8 million) compared to an expense of Ps. 199 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, (including an expense tax deferred of Ps. 53 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 462 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 1,802 million of net income in the third quarter of 2023.

Comparative fourth quarter 2023 vs fourth quarter 2022

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 14% from Ps. 10,147 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to Ps. 8,738 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales in tons of finished steel in the fourth quarter of 2022 were 535 thousand tons versus to 536 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total sales outside of Mexico decreased 12% from Ps. 3,704 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to Ps. 3,243 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales in Mexico decreased 15% from Ps. 6,443 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to Ps. 5,495 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average sales prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 14%, compared to the same period of 2022.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 9% from Ps. 7,441 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 6,795 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. With respect to sales, the cost of sales represented 78% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and 73% during the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of steel products decreased 9% in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 28% from Ps. 2,706 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 1,943 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 22% of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses belog from Ps. 732 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to Ps. 730 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 7% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 65 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with other expenses net of Ps. 286 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating (Loss) Income

Operating income was of Ps. 927 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 2,039 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The operating income as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 11%, compared to an operating income of 20% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 2,322 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result a net loss of Ps. 334 million, less minority stake of Ps. 2 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,349 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 1,026 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 283 million, compared to a profit of Ps 1,140 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result a net income of Ps. 462 million, less minority stake of Ps. 4 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 199 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 270 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 213 million.

Consolidated



Million

Comparative fourth quarter vs fourth quarter



2023



2022 Net income (loss)



462





(334) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4)





(2) Net income (loss)



458





(336) Depreciation and Amortization



213





283 Income taxes



199





1,349 Financial results income (loss)



270





1,026 EBITDA



1,140





2,322















Items to reconciled adjusted EBITDA













Equity results and other results in associates and joint ventures



0





0 Dividends received and interest from associates and joint ventures (i)



0





0 Impairment and disposal of non-current assets



0





0 Adjusted EBITDA



1,140





2,322

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a net expense of Ps. 270 million compared with a net expense of Ps 1,026 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income was of Ps. 386 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 93 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. At same time we registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 677 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with an exchange loss of Ps. 502 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 21 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the Ps. 617 million of other financial expenses for the period 2022.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense net taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 of Ps. 199 million (including an expense of deferred tax of Ps. 53 million), compared to an expense net tax of Ps. 1,349 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, (including an expense tax deferred of Ps. 102 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net profit of Ps. 462 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to Ps. 334 million of net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(million of pesos) Jan - Dec '23

Jan - Dec '22

Year 23 vs

'22 Sales 41,139

54,159

(24 %) Cost of Sales 31,100

39,684

(22 %) Gross Profit 10,039

14,475

(31 %) Selling, General and Administrative Expense 2,317

2,456

(6 %) Other Income (Expenses), net (119)

72

(265 %) Operating Profit 7,603

12,091

(37 %) EBITDA 8,638

13,207

(35 %) Net income 4,283

7,703

(44 %) Sales Outside Mexico 16,814

24,515

(31 %) Sales in Mexico 24,325

29,644

(18 %) Total Sales (Tons) 2,176

2,255

(4 %) Cost by ton 14,292

17,598

(19 %)

Quarter









(million of pesos) 4Q'23 3Q '23 4Q '22 4Q´23vs

3Q´23 4Q´23 vs

4Q '22 Sales 8,738 9,454 10,147 (8 %) (14 %) Cost of Sales 6,795 7,177 7,441 (5 %) (9 %) Gross Profit 1,943 2,277 2,706 (15 %) (28 %) Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 730 485 732 51 % 0 % Other Income (Expenses), net (286) 24 65 (1,292 %) (540 %) Operating Profit 927 1,816 2,039 (49 %) (55 %) EBITDA 1,140 2,079 2,322 (45 %) (51 %) Net Income 462 1,802 (334) (74 %) (238 %) Sales Outside Mexico 3,243 3,932 3,704 (18 %) (12 %) Sales in Mexico 5,495 5,522 6,443 0 % (15 %) Total Sales (Tons) 536 531 535 1 % 0 % Cost per Ton 12,677 13,516 13,908 (6 %) (9 %)

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Dec 2023 Millions of Pesos

Jan-Dec 2023 Average Price per Ton Jan-Dec 2023 Thousands of Tons Jan – Dec 2022 Millions of Pesos

Jan- Dec 2022 Average Price per Ton Jan-Dec 2022 Special Profiles 597 13,139 22,008 723 20,073 27,763 Commercial Profiles 1,579 28,000 17,733 1,532 34,086 22,249 Total Tons 2,176 41,139 18,906 2,255 54,159 24,017

Product Thousands of Tons Oct-Dec 2023 Millions of Pesos

Oct-Dec 2023 Average Price per Ton Oct-Dec 2023 Thousands of Tons Jul-Sep 2023 Millions of Pesos

Jul-Sep 2023 Average Price per Ton Jul-Sep 2023 Thousands of Tons

Oct-Dec 2022 Millions of Pesos

Oct-Dec 2022 Average Price per Ton

Oct-Dec 2022 Special Profiles 153 2,800 18,301 155 3,468 22,374 150 3,571 23,807 Commercial Profiles 383 5,938 15,504 376 5,986 15,920 385 6,576 17,081 Total Tons 536 8,738 16,302 531 9,454 17,804 535 10,147 18,966

