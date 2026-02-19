GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2025 compared to Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2024, Audited.

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 10% because of the combination of 6% less shipments of finished steel products and a 4% lower average sales price compared to the same period of 2024, the sales decreased from Ps. 33,658 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 to Ps. 30,291 million in the same period of 2025. Shipments of finished steel products decreased to 1 million 933 thousand tons in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2 million 56 thousand tons in the same period of 2024. Total sales outside of Mexico on the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 decreased 14% to Ps. 13,234 million compared with Ps. 15,388 million in the same period of 2024. Total sales in Mexico decreased 7% from Ps. 18,270 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 to Ps. 17,057 million in the same period of 2025.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 13% from Ps. 26,033 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 to Ps. 22,657 million in the same period of 2025. Cost of sales as a percentage of net sales represented 75% and 77%, respectively, for the periods 2025 and 2024. The average cost of finished steel produced in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period of 2024 decreased 7% mainly due to lower scrap cost.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 was of Ps. 7,634 million compared to Ps. 7,625 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 25% and 23% respectively, for the periods 2025 and 2024.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8% from Ps. 2,603 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 to Ps. 2,800 million in the same period of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 8% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 9% in the same period of 2025.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 279 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to other net income of Ps. 531 million in the same period of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating income increased 1% from Ps. 5,301 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 to Ps. 5,365 million in the same period of 2025. Operating profit as a percentage of net sales represented 18% and 16% for the 2025 and 2024 periods respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA of the Company increased 1% from Ps. 6,367 million in the twelve-month prior ended December 31, of 2024, (result of net income of Ps. 10,488, less minority stake of Ps. 7 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 2,060 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 7,240 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 1,066 million), to an EBITDA of Ps. 6,446 million in the same period of 2025 (result of net income of Ps. 1,533 less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,339 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 2,494 million, plus depreciation of 1,081 million).

Consolidated



Million

Twelve-month period ended December 31,



2025



2024 Net income (loss) controlling interest



1,533





10,488 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)





(7) Net income (loss)



1,532





10,481 Depreciation and amortization



1,081





1,066 Income taxes



1,339





2,060 Financial results (income) loss



2,494





(7,240) EBITDA



6,446





6,367

















Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 represented a net expense of Ps. 2,494 million compared with a net income of Ps. 7,240 million in the same period of 2024. The net interest was an income of Ps. 1,059 million in 2025 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 1,616 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024. We registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 3,602 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared with an exchange net profit of Ps. 5,556 million in the same period of 2024, net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 49 million for the period 2025 compared to the Ps. 68 million of other financial income for the period 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an expense net tax of Ps. 1,339 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 50 million) compared with a net expense tax of Ps. 2,060 million in the same period of 2024 (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 293 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income decreased by 85% from Ps. 10,488 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 to Ps. 1,533 million in the same period of 2025. mainly because the net exchange profit of Ps. 5,556 million recorded in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 became a net exchange loss of Ps. 3,602 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 5.4 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2025 was U.S. $870,134 or Ps. 15.6 million). As of December 31, 2024, Simec's total consolidated debt consisted of U.S. $302,000 of 8 7/8% medium-term notes ("MTN's") due 1998, Ps. 6.2 million (accrued interest on December 31, 2024 was U.S. $841,577, or Ps. 17.3 million).

Comparative fourth quarter 2025 vs third quarter 2025

Net Sales

Net sales increased from Ps. 7,485 million in the third quarter of 2025 to Ps. 7,972 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Sales in tons increased 7% from 499 thousand ton in the third quarter of 2025 to 532 thousand ton in the fourth quarter of the same year. Total sales outside of Mexico for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 10% from Ps. 3,178 million in the third quarter to Ps. 3,484 million in the four quarter of 2025. Sales in Mexico increased 4% to Ps. 4,488 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared Ps. 4,307 million in the third quarter of 2025. Prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2025 remained equal compared with the third quarter of the same period.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales increased to Ps. 5,764 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 5,726 million for the third quarter of 2025. With respect to sales, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the cost of sales represented 72%, compared to 77% in the third quarter of the same period. The average cost of sales by ton decreases of 6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus the third quarter of 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 26% to Ps. 2,208 million compared to Ps. 1,759 million in the third quarter of 2025. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the third and fourth quarter of 2025 was of 23% and 28% respectively.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5% to Ps. 764 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 728 million for the third quarter of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 10% for both periods of 2025.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other net income of Ps. 138 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to other net income of Ps. 128 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating income was of Ps. 1,582 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 1,159 million in the third quarter of 2025. The operating profit as a percentage of net sales represented 20% y 15% for the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2025 respectively.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,428 million in the third quarter of 2025 (result of net income of Ps. 459 million, less minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 317 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 384 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 269 million), compared to an EBITDA of Ps. 1,853 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, (result of net income of Ps. 770 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 546 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 265 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 271 million).

Consolidated



Million

Fourth quarter 2025 vs Third quarter 2025



4Q 2025



3Q 2025 Net income (loss) controlling interest



770





459 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



1





(1) Net income (loss)



771





458 Depreciation and Amortization



271





269 Income taxes



546





317 Financial results (income) loss



265





384 EBITDA



1,853





1,428

Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter for 2025 was a net expense of Ps. 265 million compared with a net expense of Ps. 384 million for the third quarter of 2025. The net interest income for the fourth quarter was Ps. 238 million compared with a net interest income of Ps. 334 million in the third quarter of 2025. At the same time we registered an exchange net loss of Ps. 718 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with an exchange net loss of Ps. 552 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 49 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for the third quarter of 2025 was a net expense of Ps. 317 million (including an income of deferred tax for Ps. 22 million) compared to an expense of Ps. 546 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, (including the income of deferred tax of Ps. 121 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net income of Ps. 770 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 459 million of net income in the third quarter of 2025.

Comparative fourth quarter 2025 vs fourth quarter 2024

Net Sales

Net sales decreased 10% from Ps. 8,830 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 7,972 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Sales in tons of finished steel in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 520 thousand tons versus to 532 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2025. Total sales outside of Mexico decreased 21% from Ps. 4,410 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 3,484 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Sales in Mexico increased 2% from Ps. 4,420 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 4,488 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The average sales prices of finished products sold in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased 12%, compared to the same period of 2024, due to the mix of products shipped.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales decreased 22% from Ps. 7,408 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 5,764 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. With respect to sales, the cost of sales represented 72% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and 84% during the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of steel products decreased 24% in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 55% from Ps. 1,422 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 2,208 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The gross profit as a percentage of net sales represented 16% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 28% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1% from Ps. 768 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Ps. 764 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 was of 9% compared to 10% in the fourth quarter 2025.

Other Expenses (Income) net

The company recorded other income net of Ps. 207 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with other income net of Ps. 138 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Operating Profit

Operating income was of Ps. 1,582 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to an operating profit of Ps. 861 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The operating profit as a percentage of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20%, compared to 10% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

EBITDA

The EBITDA was Ps. 1,178 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 (result of net income of Ps. 1,901 million, less minority stake of Ps. 5 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 1,298 million, less comprehensive financial income of Ps. 2,333 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 317 million), compared to an EBITDA of Ps 1,853 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 (result of net income of Ps. 770 million, plus minority stake of Ps. 1 million, plus income taxes of Ps. 546 million, plus comprehensive financial cost of Ps. 265 million, plus depreciation of Ps. 271 million).

Consolidated



Million

Fourth quarter 2025 vs Fourth quarter 2024



4Q 2025



4Q 2024 Net income (loss) controlling interest



770





1,901 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



1





(5) Net income (loss)



771





1,896 Depreciation and Amortization



271





317 Income taxes



546





1,298 Financial results (income) loss



265





(2,333) EBITDA



1,853





1,178

















Comprehensive Financial Income (Cost)

Comprehensive financial cost for the fourth quarter of 2025 was a net expense of Ps. 265 million compared with a net income of Ps 2,333 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest income was of Ps. 238 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with a net interest income of Ps. 550 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. At the same time, we registered a net exchange loss of Ps. 552 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with an exchange profit of Ps. 1,757 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net other financial income was recorded for Ps. 49 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the Ps. 26 million for the same period of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net taxes expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 of Ps. 546 million (including an income of deferred tax of Ps. 121 million), compared to a net tax expense of Ps. 1,298 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, (including a tax deferred income of Ps. 205 million).

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company recorded a net profit of Ps. 770 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to Ps. 1,901 million of net profit in the fourth quarter of 2024. Mainly explained because the net exchange profit of Ps. 1,757 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 became a net exchange loss of Ps. 552 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Twelve-Month

(million of pesos) Jan - Dec '25

Jan - Dec '24

Year 25 vs

'24 Sales 30,291

33,658

(10 %) Cost of Sales 22,657

26,033

(13 %) Gross Profit 7,634

7,625

0 % Selling, General and Administrative Expense 2,800

2,603

8 % Other Income (Expenses), net 531

279

90 % Operating Profit 5,365

5,301

1 % EBITDA 6,446

6,367

1 % Net income Controlling interest 1,533

10,488

(85 %) Sales Outside Mexico 13,234

15,388

(14 %) Sales in Mexico 17,057

18,270

(7 %) Total Sales (Tons Thousands) 1,933

2,056

(6 %) Cost per ton (Pesos) 11,721

12,662

(7 %)

















Quarter









(million of pesos) 4Q'25 3Q '25 4Q '24 4Q´25vs

3Q´25 4Q´25 vs

4Q '24 Sales 7,972 7,485 8,830 7 % (10 %) Cost of Sales 5,764 5,726 7,408 1 % (22 %) Gross Profit 2,208 1,759 1,422 26 % 55 % Selling, General and Adm. Expenses 764 728 768 5 % (1 %) Other Income (Expenses), net 138 128 207 8 % (33 %) Operating Profit 1,582 1,159 861 36 % 84 % EBITDA 1,853 1,428 1,178 30 % 57 % Net Income Controlling interest 770 459 1,901 68 % (59 %) Sales Outside Mexico 3,484 3,178 4,410 10 % (21 %) Sales in Mexico 4,488 4,307 4,420 4 % 2 % Total Sales (Tons Thousands) 532 499 520 7 % 2 % Cost per Ton (pesos) 10,835 11,475 14,246 (6 %) (24 %)

Product Thousands of Tons Jan-Dec 2025 Millions of Pesos

Jan-Dec 2025 Average Price per Ton Jan-Dec 2025 Thousands of Tons Jan – Dec 2024 Millions of Pesos

Jan- Dec 2024 Average Price per Ton Jan-Dec 2024 Special Bar Quality SBQ 500 10,041 20,082 520 10,133 19,487 Commercial Long Steel 1,433 20,250 14,131 1,536 23,525 15,316 Total 1,933 30,291 15,670 2,056 33,658 16,371

Product Thousands of Tons Oct-Dec 2025 Millions of Pesos Oct-Dec 2025 Average Price per Ton Oct-Dec 2025 Thousands of Tons Jul-Sep 2025 Millions of Pesos Jul-Sep 2025 Average Price per Ton Jul-Sep 2025 Thousands of Tons

Oct-Dec 2024 Millions of Pesos Oct-Dec 2024 Average Price per Ton

Oct-Dec 2024 Special Bar Quality SBQ 122 2,317 18,992 118 2,392 20,271 117 2,480 21,197 Commercial Long Steel 410 5,655 13,793 381 5,093 13,367 403 6,350 15,757 Total 532 7,972 14,985 499 7,485 15,000 520 8,830 16,981

