Grupo Simec to Idle Steelmaking Operations Indefinitely at Its Republic Steel Mills in Canton, Ohio and Lackawanna, N.Y.

News provided by

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

10 Aug, 2023, 18:43 ET

Consolidation of production to Grupo Simec's state-of-the-art Tlaxcala, Mexico mill enables more competitive pricing, increased environmental responsibility, and enhanced product quality.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM), a leading international producer of special bar quality (SBQ) steel, steel wire, rebar, and commercial and structural steel long products, today announces it will indefinitely idle steelmaking operations at its Republic Steel mills in Canton, Ohio, and Lackawanna, N.Y.

During the idling, Republic Steel's U.S. customers will be served via Grupo Simec's state-of-the-art steel mill in Tlaxcala, Mexico. U.S. customers will experience no interruption in service. As a result of the consolidation, about 500 Republic Steel employees will be furloughed indefinitely.

According to Jaime Vigil, Republic Steel board member and executive advisor, Grupo Simec exhausted every additional potential option besides idling these two operations.

"We're facing an extremely challenging SBQ market in the U.S., with competitive market pricing and decreased demand," said Vigil. "At the same time, we've had to deal with increasing input costs on all raw materials, consumables, and labor, all as a result of the inflationary environment in the U.S. over the past year."

Vigil said there was hope that inflationary pressures would ease, and that Republic Steel would experience a bump in business following the passages of the Infrastructure Bill in 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. Unfortunately, neither came to fruition in a timely manner.

Grupo Simec and Republic Steel are the only producers of leaded steel in North America and have been committed to doing so in an environmentally responsible manner. In the United States, for instance, the company took many steps over the past several years to remain compliant with all environmental regulations, particularly the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for leaded steel production. During that time, the company invested approximately $10 million in its Canton facility to maintain compliance with existing regulations and to respond to the ever-changing obligations imposed upon it by local, state, and federal environmental regulators. 

Although Republic Steel has, for the past two years, remained in strict compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for the production of leaded steel, ensuring future environmental compliance while producing steel in facilities that are up to 125 years old proved to be too challenging. As a result, Grupo Simec felt it would be most environmentally responsible to do so at its new, state-of-the-art mill in Tlaxcala.

"One of our core values at both Grupo Simec and Republic Steel is to always be environmentally responsible," said Vigil. "As the only producers of leaded steel in North America, we also owe it to our customers, and their customers, to be a reliable supplier of such products."

"This isn't an easy decision," said Vigil. "But we feel it's the only way for us to continue to serve our U.S. customer base with an ongoing and reliable supply of product, including leaded steel, and to do so at a competitive price point. Ultimately, we're responsible to our shareholders and our customers. We're simply doing what needs to be done to meet our responsibilities."

Vigil recognized Republic Steel employees for their tremendous efforts.

"Republic Steel employees are hard-working and dedicated," Vigil said. "Their roots date back to the late 1800s. They're an important reason this company has been a leader in this industry for so long. And we thank them for their important contributions."

Republic Steel was acquired by Grupo Simec in 2005. Simec is one of the largest producers of SBQ in North America and a top producer of commercial and structural steel long products in Mexico.

Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, Republic Steel is a leading supplier of special bar quality (SBQ) steel, a highly engineered product. Republic's products include hot rolled steel bars, cold finished steel bars, cold heading quality rod and wire, and leaded steel bars. Grupo Simec, based in Guadalajara, Mexico, is a leading international producer of special bar quality (SBQ) steel, steel wire, rebar, and commercial and structural steel long products.

For additional information, contact:
Ross Seibert                   
330-438-5470
RSeibert@RepublicSteel.com

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Also from this source

GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2023

Grupo Simec Files Its Form 20-F For The 2022 Financial Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.