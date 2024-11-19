GRUPO VIDANTA AND VIDANTAWORLD ANNOUNCE VIDANTAWORLD'S BON: THE WORLD'S FIRST LUXURY THEME PARK

VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park, designed for all generations, offers family attractions, adrenaline-pumping thrill rides, gourmet dining, live entertainment, shopping, and more.

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta, the leader in luxury hospitality in Latin America, and VidantaWorld, an unprecedented brand offering luxury resorts, cutting-edge entertainment, immersive experiences, and global mega yacht voyages, announce VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park, created in collaboration with globally acclaimed partners, including Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Vekoma Rides, Mack Rides, and P&P Projects. VidantaWorld's BON (an acronym for beauty of nature), will redefine the industry as the world's first luxury theme park, combining adventure, entertainment, and elevated amenities designed for all generations, set amongst a lush, Mexican landscape.

Step into a world where nature meets luxury at VidantaWorld’s BON, the first-ever luxury theme park redefining family entertainment and adventure. Artist Conceptual Render: Tecuani Beast, double launch roller coaster with the first double roll-over top hat in the world at VidantaWorld’s BON Luxury Theme Park. Artist Conceptual Render: BON Plaza will be the gastronomy and luxury shopping hub at VidantaWorld’s BON Luxury Theme Park.

Located on more than 150 acres at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park will offer 23 thrilling attractions, 25 world-class restaurants and lounges, 16 retail shops and kiosks, and luxury resort hotels, including the recently opened VidantaWorld's BON Park Hotel.

Grupo Vidanta leveraged its considerable expertise in design and architecture, in-house construction, and operations to create a comprehensive vacation experience with the level of quality for which the company has become known over the last 50 years. Grupo Vidanta also partnered with leading industry visionaries and the world's most accomplished theme park attraction designers to bring this world of imagination to life. This includes such entertainment giants as Cirque du Soleil and cutting-edge ride manufacturers Vekoma, Mack Rides, and Intamin, among others. This collaboration of unparalleled talent ensures VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park will become one of the most sought-after destinations in the industry.

"VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park is a monumental leap forward in the world of entertainment, redefining what a theme park can be as the world's first all-generations luxury destination," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "With its seamless blend of cutting-edge innovation, abundant natural beauty, and unparalleled luxury, VidantaWorld's BON sets a new global standard for experiential entertainment. Our collaboration with the industry's leading visionaries ensures VidantaWorld's BON will not only captivate guests of all ages but also establish itself as one of the most iconic and transformative destinations in the world."

In the heart of VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park is LUDÕ, a groundbreaking water-themed dinner show by Cirque du Soleil, which will redefine live entertainment through a fusion of art, technology, and storytelling. Housed in a state-of-the-art custom theater featuring a stunning 360-degree aquatic stage, its innovative production integrates water as a central narrative element, captivating audiences with mesmerizing visuals, gravity-defying performances, and an unparalleled gourmet dining experience. LUDÕ will premiere at VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park in November 2025.

Partnering with P&P Projects, VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park has redefined the art of storytelling through masterfully crafted theming and design. P&P Projects worked in close collaboration with Grupo Vidanta's in-house design, architecture, and construction teams to create original intellectual property and design captivating ride vehicles and cohesive environments, ensuring that each attraction delivers a fully immersive experience. From the epic Tecuani Beast to the family-friendly Izari's Flight, every detail—from vehicle shapes to the surrounding landscapes—has been meticulously designed to transport guests into the fantastical world of VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park. By combining visionary creativity with unparalleled craftsmanship, P&P Projects has helped make VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park a destination where storytelling and adventure seamlessly intertwine.

In collaboration with Vekoma, a global leader in ride innovation, VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park introduces a lineup of groundbreaking attractions, headlined by the record-breaking Tecuani Beast. As Latin America's only double launch coaster, Tecuani Beast is a marvel of engineering and adrenaline, boasting 3,930 feet of track, six inversions, and a top speed of 65 mph. This first-of-its-kind attraction features a double roll-over top hat and offers 13 airtime moments—more than any other rollercoaster in Latin America—making it one of the most exhilarating thrill coasters in the world.

Complementing Tecuani Beast is a collection of innovative rides, including Beat It, an interactive boat adventure; Ashara: Goddess of Fire, a switchback mine train; SOL: Speed of Light, a suspended family coaster; and Izari's Flight, a sit-down family coaster. Together, these attractions demonstrate VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park's commitment to pushing the boundaries of imagination and excitement for guests of all ages.

Mack Rides brings its renowned innovation to VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park with a suite of attractions that blend cutting-edge engineering and captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages. Leading the lineup is Delia's Adventure, an inverted powered coaster that serves as a cornerstone of VidantaWorld's BON's dedication to inventive storytelling. This signature ride celebrates the appreciation of nature at the center of BON Luxury Theme Park, inviting guests to embark on an exhilarating journey filled with breathtaking moments and imaginative twists.

The enchanting Eternity dark boat ride promises a mysterious journey, while the Enchanted River offers a serene ride perfect for all generations to enjoy together—a hallmark of VidantaWorld's BON's all-generations luxury concept. Adding a playful edge to the lineup, Splash Canyon delivers thrills with its spinning cups and interactive water blasters, providing families with the perfect mix of friendly competition and fun.

Intamin, known for its expertise in delivering iconic thrill rides, has brought its engineering brilliance to VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park with attractions that balance signature rides and modern innovation. Among the highlights is the Floresta Drop, a reimagined classic parachute drop ride that pairs heart-pounding thrills with stunning visual effects. The ride's elegant design features vibrant lights and colors that seamlessly blend with VidantaWorld's BON's nature-inspired aesthetic.

The breathtaking Vista Wheel redefines the traditional Ferris wheel, featuring both swinging cabins for thrill-seekers and fixed cabins for those desiring a serene journey. As guests ascend, they're treated to unparalleled views of Banderas Bay, creating a moment of awe at the pinnacle of this towering attraction. These rides embody the mission of VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park to pair the wonder of nature with exhilarating adventure, setting a new standard for theme parks.

VidantaWorld's BON's innovation is also enhanced by collaborations with Accesso, Aerophile, Brogent, Play Club, Walltopia, Zamperla, and Zierer, whose expertise brings a diverse range of attractions to life, ensuring unforgettable experiences for guests of all generations.

VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park's Private Preview is available now, offering guests of VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta a sneak peek of the expansive and fantastical world of attractions and entertainment to come. VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park is scheduled to open in 2026.

For more information about VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park and VidantaWorld's BON Park Hotel, or to learn more about VidantaWorld's destinations and experiences, please visit VidantaWorld.com or call VidantaWorld's Customer Care Center at 1-855-227-5685. Join the conversation on digital platforms with @VidantaWorld.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, mega yachts, luxury theme parks, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and East Cape. Their portfolio of world-class brands and experiences includes such resort hotels as The Estates, AAA Five Diamond award-winning Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, Kingdom of the Sun, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Celebrate Park, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, Ocean Breeze, among others; and the SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort.

Grupo Vidanta also is expanding its innovative approach to vacationing with VidantaWorld. With VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, Grupo Vidanta is taking its vision of luxury around the globe with a wide array of incredible 2025 itineraries. And the company is also proud to present VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, the world's ultimate entertainment and luxury destinations. At these destinations, guests can enjoy an ever-expanding variety of experiences that span from immersive shows to groundbreaking theme parks to one-of-a-kind events.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a resident show located at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya and the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Grupo Vidanta also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. And the company is proud to host the 2022-2025 PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco. Listed by Great Place to Work as one of the best employers in Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the communities where it operates through its continuous mission dedicated to promoting social and environmental efforts, as recognized by such global authorities as EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

About VidantaWorld

VidantaWorld, the groundbreaking new venture from Grupo Vidanta, redefines luxury travel by blending opulence, adventure, and cultural immersion. With its stunning locations at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, alongside VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, this innovative brand sets a new global standard for experiential luxury.

Guests can explore a wealth of breathtaking attractions and exquisite accommodations while enjoying immersive entertainment offerings that elevate the art of leisure. VidantaWorld's BON Beauty of Nature Luxury Theme Park promises thrilling attractions and gourmet dining, while the Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ dinner show offers a unique fusion of high-caliber performances and exceptional cuisine. For golf enthusiasts, the VidantaWorld features four world-class courses designed by legends like Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman and is home to the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. And Jungala Aqua Experience offers one-of-a-kind aquatic adventures and VIP luxury.

Grupo Vidanta is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences that evolve with the needs of travelers, transforming the future of vacationing for all generations. VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, set to launch in February 2025, will provide exclusive itineraries throughout the Caribbean and Mediterranean, ensuring a luxurious experience at sea. VidantaWorld encapsulates the company's vision of unparalleled hospitality and entertainment, creating moments that resonate with guests long after their stay. To book your luxury vacation or learn more about exploring VidantaWorld's destinations and experiences, please visit VidantaWorld.com or call VidantaWorld's Customer Care Center at 1-855-227-5685. Join the conversation on digital platforms with @Vidantaworld.

