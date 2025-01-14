GRUPO VIDANTA ANNOUNCES VIDANTA VALLARTA COURSE TO SERVE AS HOST FOR THE MEXICO OPEN AT VIDANTAWORLD

For the Fourth Consecutive Year, the 5-Star VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta Resort and Vidanta Vallarta Course Welcomes the PGA's Top International Players from February 20-23, 2025

Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President, Grupo Vidanta appointed to the Mexican Golf Federation (Federación Mexicana de Golf) advisory board, the highest golf authority in Mexico

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta, Mexico and Latin America's leading premier developer of luxury hospitality, vacation destinations and world-class entertainment, proudly announces that the 5-star VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta resort and Vidanta Vallarta Course will host the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the fourth consecutive year. From February 20 – 23, 2025, guests, visitors and fans will experience the best of professional golf and watch as the PGA Tour's top international players compete for the coveted Mexico Open at VidantaWorld title.

The breathtaking Vidanta Vallarta Course, set against the Sierra Madre mountains, will host the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta.

In addition, Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President, Grupo Vidanta joins the advisory board of the Mexican Golf Federation (Federación Mexicana de Golf), the highest golf authority in Mexico. The esteemed position acknowledges Chávez's instrumental contributions and visionary leadership in advancing professional golf and sports tourism in Mexico, solidifying the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld as a globally celebrated premier event.

Renowned for its stunning setting and expert design, the 18-hole, par-72 Vidanta Vallarta Course designed by golf legend Greg Norman, stretches over 7,200 yards along the Ameca River, offering breathtaking views of the Sierra Madre mountains. The Vidanta Vallarta Course is one of many premium amenities at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta. The 2,000-acre resort offers five-star accommodations, over 40 restaurants and bars, 30 pools, live entertainment, fitness centers, spas, and 3 golf courses, including a 10-hole course for night play. Golf enthusiasts can perfect their swing at the Par Tee Zone, VidantaWorld's golf experience featuring cutting-edge InRange technology with advanced radar ball-tracking providing precise, real-time analysis of every shot. Additionally, guests staying at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta's brand new BON Park Hotel, can preview the highly anticipated BON Luxury Theme Park set to open in 2026 as the world's first luxury theme park.

"On behalf of the exceptional VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta team, we are thrilled to host the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the fourth consecutive year," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President, Grupo Vidanta. "This prestigious tournament exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the sport of golf while showcasing the unparalleled beauty and vibrancy of Mexico. It's not just a tournament; it's a celebration of Mexico's culture, its stunning coastline, and its welcoming hospitality. As a member of the Mexican Golf Federation advisory board, I am honored to contribute to the growth of professional golf and the transformative impact of sports tourism on our communities."

"At the Mexican Golf Federation, we are proud to host the world's golfing elite for the fourth consecutive year at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, home of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. This tournament, recognized as one the most significant social and sporting events in Mexico and Latin America, provides an incredible opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta to the world," said Fernando Lemmen Meyer, President of the Mexican Golf Federation.

In addition to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, the Vidanta Vallarta Course will host the prestigious VidantaWorld's Invitational Tournament in October 2025.

Tickets to experience the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld are now on sale at mexicoopen.mx. For more information about booking VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta's BON Park Hotel and the Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallarta Course visit: www.vidantaworld.com and follow on social media @vidantaworld and @golfvidanta.

About VidantaWorld

VidantaWorld, the groundbreaking new venture from Grupo Vidanta, redefines luxury travel by blending opulence, adventure, and cultural immersion. With its stunning locations at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, alongside VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, this innovative brand sets a new global standard for experiential luxury.

Guests can explore a wealth of breathtaking attractions and exquisite accommodations while enjoying immersive entertainment offerings that elevate the art of leisure. BON Beauty of Nature Luxury Theme Park promises thrilling attractions and gourmet dining, while the Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ dinner show offers a unique fusion of high-caliber performances and exceptional cuisine. For golf enthusiasts, the VidantaWorld resorts feature four world-class courses designed by legends like Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman and is home to the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta. Jungala Aqua Experience at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya offers one-of-a-kind aquatic adventures and VIP luxury.

Grupo Vidanta is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences that evolve with the needs of travelers, transforming the future of vacationing for all generations. VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, set to launch in 2025, will provide exclusive itineraries throughout the Caribbean and Mediterranean, ensuring a luxurious experience at sea. VidantaWorld encapsulates the company's vision of unparalleled hospitality and entertainment, creating moments that resonate with guests long after their stay. To book and learn more about exploring VidantaWorld's destinations and experiences, please visit VidantaWorld.com or call VidantaWorld's Customer Care Center at 1-855-227-5685. Join the conversation on digital platforms with @VidantaWorld and @VidantaWorldElegant.

