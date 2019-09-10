Grupo Vidanta Announces Winner of Dream Destination Wedding Giveaway Valued at Over $200,000 USD

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 45th anniversary, Grupo Vidanta , the leading resort and tourism developer in Mexico and Latin America, announced today the winners of the "Vidanta's Happiness Ever After Wedding Giveaway." Sarah Harris from the United States and Iván Mosqueda Ramírez from Mexico submitted a video about what this incredible opportunity would mean to them and ended up winning a dream wedding worth $200,000 USD. Sarah and Iván will work with the wedding planners at Vidanta to choose from an impressive portfolio of entertainment and destination resorts on the most coveted beaches in Mexico in order to host 45 of their closest friends and family for their big day.

The winning couple of the "Vidanta's Happiness Ever After Giveaway," is Sarah Harris from the United States and Iván Mosqueda Ramírez from Mexico. Sarah and Iván will work with Vidanta's on-site event planners to bring their dream wedding to life.

The excitement around the coveted destination wedding giveaway garnered countless entries and personal love stories from all around the world including Mexico, the United States, Canada, Colombia, and as far as Bangladesh, Poland, UK, Spain, South Africa and New Zealand.

"Congratulations to Sarah and Iván, the lucky winning couple! We are thrilled that Vidanta will host such a happy life-long memory for these two, surrounded by friends and family, and know that it will truly be a dream wedding," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "As we celebrate Grupo Vidanta's 45th anniversary, and always, we aim to celebrate life-changing moments for our guests and look forward to this momentous occasion."

Sarah and Iván met during their exchange year abroad while studying at Technical University Dortmund in Germany. Sarah knew immediately she wanted to be with Iván and after asking mutual friends from Mexico how to best approach Iván for a date, they recommended the way to win any Mexican's heart is through his stomach, so Sarah invited him over for a home-cooked meal. The couple made their relationship work via long distance for over a year, then both ended up in the United States after Iván was accepted to Georgia Tech. Years later, Iván surprised Sarah by proposing to her on the rooftop of the school where they met, Technical University Dortmund.

"We've dreamed of having our wedding at a place that is meaningful for both of us. Celebrating our wedding with Vidanta would be the best way to bring together our cultures and past experiences by having our wedding at a place that is entirely new for Sarah's family from the United States, but holds so many great memories for Iván's family from Mexico," the couple said. "We've had a journey full of hard work and a lot of support from our loved ones. Our dream wedding will be full of love and appreciation. You can expect to hear a combination of our musical taste ranging from Earth, Wind & Fire to Pedro Capo & Farruko. Something for both sides of the wedding party!"

To begin the wedding planning, Sarah and Iván will work with Vidanta's on-site event planners to bring their dream wedding to life — including the ceremony and reception, high-end resort accommodations, amenities, and meals for up to 45 friends and family, an overnight stay and a 4-night honeymoon vacation, for the couple in a sumptuous suite, all compliments of Vidanta.

The lucky duo will also receive a stunning custom wedding dress or an exclusive tuxedo, made in collaboration with Vidanta Weddings and the recognized Mexican designer, Benito Santos , along with professional salon services for one on the wedding day. The couple will remember their special day forever with photography by 1LoveStudios , including a complimentary three-hour engagement shoot, full-day wedding photography from two select photographers, full digital download of images, 10 prints up to size 8x10, along with still drone photos.

Congratulations to the lucky couple!

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the upcoming expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises.

For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com

