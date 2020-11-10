Grupo Vidanta Congratulates Carlos Ortiz for His Big PGA Win at the Vivint Houston Open

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Ortiz, our Vidanta Golf Ambassador, has made history by winning the Vivint Houston Open on Sunday in Houston, Texas, and becoming the third Mexican player ever—and the first in the last 42 years—to secure a PGA Tour title.

Carlos Ortiz celebrating his victory of the Vivint Houston Open on the PGA Tour. The Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Carlos Ortiz joined the PGA Tour in the 2016 season. Throughout his extraordinary career, he has participated in important world-class championships like the FedEx Cup, the OHL Classic at Mayakoba and the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he tied for third place in 2018. These strong performances, along with earning the title of the Web.com Tour Player of the Year in 2014, has established Ortiz as one of the most important figures in the history of golf in Mexico.

A proud sponsor of Carlos Ortiz since 2014, Grupo Vidanta created Vidanta Golf in order to offer unique, world-class golf experiences and promote the sport throughout Mexico. As the country's premier golf course developer, Vidanta Golf is leading the way in Latin America with gorgeous courses designed by golf's biggest names, including Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus, as well as critical new infrastructure and amazing events.

ABOUT GRUPO VIDANTA

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate, and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Vidanta Riviera Maya; an alliance with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group for an exclusive collaboration in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico including OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera, and SHOREbar located at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Named among the list of Great Places to Work in Mexico® for the past ten consecutive years, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 and 2020 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications, Safe Travels stamp of approval from the World Travel & Tourism Council, and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier brand offering the highest level of accommodations to date, plush amenities, and lavish vacation experiences; Jungala Aqua Experience, the brand-new park where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting; and Vidanta Cruises, Mexico's first luxury cruise line.

To learn more about Grupo Vidanta, visit GrupoVidanta.com

